Farage: Sunak facing catastrophe despite Rwanda victory

Nigel Farage arrives at Heathrow after his appearance on I'm a Celebrity - he claimed his personal polling rating had gone up by 20 points while he was on the show

Nigel Farage has claimed the Government is still heading for “catastrophic defeat” despite Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Bill win on Tuesday night.

Speaking as he landed back in Britain after coming third in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, the former Ukip and Brexit Party leader said the Government had “no idea what was coming down the track towards them”.

His comments came after the Prime Minister faced down Tory rebels on his Rwanda deportation plan as he won the first parliamentary battle over his emergency legislation.

The Bill passed the House of Commons by 313 votes to 269 after Tory migration hardliners backed off, with not a single Conservative MP voting against it in the end.

But leaders of the five Tory Right-wing groups dubbed the “five families” warned that they would try to vote down the Bill unless it was significantly hardened up in the coming weeks.

In total 29 Tory MPs abstained in the vote without being given permission from party managers, according to Telegraph analysis - potentially enough rebels to force a future defeat.

Mr Sunak also faces the prospect of a rebellion by MPs on the centre-Left who are concerned the Bill goes too far and have threatened to table their own amendments to soften it if the Prime Minister bows to Right-wing pressure.

When asked at Heathrow about the Government’s woes, Mr Farage said: “Oh, well it’s nothing new. I mean, this Government’s in desperate trouble headed for catastrophic defeat.

“They’ve no idea what’s coming down the track towards them. And I think the last thing I heard before I went into the jungle was that Cameron was back... if it’s got that bad, they must be in real trouble.

“And I see that he’s just about managed to squeak through a vote on Rwanda. But I mean, it’s going to make no difference at all. No, they’re in dire, dire trouble. And all Labour have to do is, frankly, not tear each other apart, and play safe and the election is theirs I think.”

Asked whether he could return to the Tories, Mr Farage said: “Well, have you seen the polling released overnight? I’m absolutely astonished by it, I’ve just seen some online, suggesting that amongst 2019 Conservative voters, my approval rating has risen 20 per cent in my time in the jungle, putting me 21 per cent ahead of Rishi.

“Well, it’s all very flattering, a little bit bewildering. It’s going to take some time for me to really take it on board. But fascinating, right?”

Spring flights ‘credible’ says Cleverly

James Cleverly, the Home Secretary, insisted the target of getting the flights to Rwanda up and running in the spring remained a “credible timescale” despite the threat from Tory rebels.

He said: We have got to get this Bill through the House of Commons and the House of Lords. That will take some time.

“There are already preparations that we are [taking]. The point is we still respect, just as we respected the law lords, their lordships in the Supreme Court when they handed down their judgement … we respect the parliamentary process.

“We are going to move quickly but we are going to make sure we get this right. We want to get flights off next year, ideally in the spring, I think, is a credible timescale.”

Mr Cleverly suggested killing the Rwanda Bill was not “the best way” for potential rebels to act over concerns that the legislation is too weak.

Asked about European Research Group chairman Mark Francois’s objections to the legislation, the Home Secretary told Sky News: “I will talk to Mark and I’ll talk to others, of course, to understand their thinking on this and try to harvest their ideas to make things better.

“But I can’t see if someone’s got a concern that the Bill might not be as strong as they would like, killing the Bill doesn’t strike me as the best way of doing that, because if the Bill isn’t on the statute books it can’t possibly succeed.”

Mr Cleverly was asked about a YouGov poll suggesting only 1 per cent of voters think the plan will work, to which he replied: “I’d like to prove them wrong. My job is to demonstrate this will work as part of an overall plan which is already working.”