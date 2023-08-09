What Far West transfer Brenton Handsford is bringing to Asheville High football

Asheville High outside linebacker Brenton Handsford stands out as a prospect because of his 6-foot-3, 240-pound stature and his never-give-up attitude on the field.

His determination was on full display during his junior year when Handsford’s former school, Capital High School in Olympia, Washington, played Timberline (Wash.) High School.

Handsford saw the wide receiver from the left side of the formation running toward him as the ball was snapped, thinking the play was coming his way. He shed the right tackle and prepared to tackle the wideout.

But the quarterback faked the handoff to the wide receiver and the running back and rolled out right for a play-action pass. Handsford quickly disposed of the right tackle, chased down the quarterback and slung him around for the sack.

Handsford couldn’t believe he was still able to chase down the quarterback.

“I got the sack, and I was like, ‘Wow,’ ” Handsford said.

Cougars fans will get to see that relentless effort this fall. He transferred to Asheville High after moving from Washington this offseason.

His talent and determination are why he is No. 8 on the Asheville Citizen Times and Hendersonville Times News Elite Eight, a collection of WNC's top college football prospects for the Class of 2024.

Asheville High outside linebacker Brenton Handsford stands out as a prospect because of his 6-foot-3, 240-pound stature and his never-give-up attitude on the field.

A relative newcomer to football

Handsford said he has always been interested in football but didn’t start until he began high school.

“I wanted to play in middle school but never did,” Handsford said. “I took my opportunity to play football when I got to high school.”

He has played a handful of positions in his short time playing. Handsford said he has played running back, middle linebacker and defensive end. Now he’s learning a new position for the Cougars — outside linebacker.

Handsford also competes in track and field in the 100-meter dash, shot put and discus.

Despite his newness to the game, he has already received offers from two Division I schools — Montana and Appalachian State. Handsford committed to Montana on July 27.

Following in his grandfather’s footsteps

He’s also not the only athlete in the family. His grandfather played football and his older brother played basketball.

“I chose football as my sport,” Handsford said. “And I just took off with it. Having a lot of inspirations because my grandpa was a big football guy.”

Handsford said he loves football because of how he’s able to hit people without getting in trouble. He also enjoys the rush of energy he gets from the crowd after making a big-time play.

Coach Cort Radford said Handsford’s athleticism and versatility make him special.

Asheville High outside linebacker Brenton Handsford stands out as a prospect because of his 6-foot-3, 240-pound stature and his never-give-up attitude on the field.

“He’s very violent in his punch,” Radford said. “He’s got that athletic ability to put his hand on the ground and be a stand-up guy.”

However, Radford hasn’t seen him take a snap in a real game yet. He’s looking forward to seeing how he handles making tackles in open space.

“We’re going to put him in situations sometimes where he’s in space,” Radford said. “Having to make tackles on 160-pound skilled kids in space is something we want to see him do.”

WNC HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Here are the top 5 nonconference games to watch in 2023

Returning to the Southeast

He said this isn’t the first time he has lived in the Southeast. Handsford said he was born in Georgia and still has family there.

Handsford said the transition to Western North Carolina and Asheville High has been smooth.

He enjoys the intensity of workouts and practices. He also believes the competition is much fiercer than it was in Washington.

“The first day, I felt the chemistry,” Handsford said. “It felt amazing. I felt so welcomed. I didn’t even step foot into the school yet, and I was already in a group chat.”

Asheville High outside linebacker Brenton Handsford stands out as a prospect because of his 6-foot-3, 240-pound stature and his never-give-up attitude on the field.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: What Asheville High football expects from transfer Brenton Handsford