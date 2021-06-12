Far-too-early stat predictions for the Steelers top defensive stars

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense was the star of the show. The defense was once again the best pass-rushing group in the NFL and kept this team competitive, even when the offense struggled.

This year, there are going to be several new faces on the defense and we hope this group doesn’t lose ground. Here are our early stat predictions for the top Steelers on defense.

EDGE T.J. Watt

(Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Watt should have been Defensive Player of the Year last season and this tie around he will remove all doubt. It might seem generous but I look for a bump across the board for Watt this season. Tackles 71 | Sacks 16.5 | TFL 25 | QB hits 46 | Forced fumbles 5

EDGE Alex Highsmith

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Part of the reason Watt is able to do as well as he will in 2021 is that Highsmith is ready to be a productive starter in his second season. Tackles 55 | Sacks 8.5 | TFL 15 | QB hits 31 | Forced fumbles 2

DL Cam Heyward

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

Last season was something of a down year for Heyward but he makes a big bounceback in 2021. Tackles 58 | Sacks 10 | TFL 9 | QB hits 19 | Forced fumbles 2

DL Stephon Tuitt

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

Tuitt might be the most underrated defender in the AFC. He just continues to put up big numbers without the recognition he deserves. Tackles 48 | Sacks 11 | TFL 12 | QB hits 21 | Forced fumbles 1

LB Devin Bush

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

The return of Bush after his torn ACL gives the Steelers more speed on defense and a guy who can make plays all over the field. Tackles 118 | Sacks 3.5 | TFL 12 | QB hits 14 | Forced fumbles 5 | Interceptions 4

CB Joe Haden

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Haden returns as the team's best cornerback and will be called upon to do the heavy lifting against opposing team's top receivers. Tackles 55 | Sacks 1 | TFL 5 | QB hits 2 | Forced fumbles 2 | Interceptions 5

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Story continues

Look for another season where Fitzpatrick dominates in the secondary without dominating the boxscore. Tackles 88 | Sacks 1 | TFL 3 | QB hits 0 | Forced fumbles 2 | Interceptions 6

1

1