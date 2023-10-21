How far can Tennessee's Joe Milton throw a football? Unpacking the Vols QB's epic arm

Tennessee football quarterback Joe Milton possesses a unique weapon that most quarterbacks in football — college or NFL — do not have: a cannon for an arm.

The senior quarterback has said he can launch a football 90 yards, an awe-inspiring feat that requires ridiculous arm strength and precise throwing mechanics.

But how far can the Vols quarterback really throw the football?

Milton's arm strength will be a topic of conversation Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) as the Vols travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on No. 8 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

REQUIRED READING: Tennessee football vs Alabama: Our score prediction, scouting report is in for rivalry game

How far can Joe Milton throw a football?

Many of Milton's longest throws have gone viral on social media. In May at the Steve Clarkson Quarterback Retreat in California, Milton was captured launching the ball 85 yards seemingly with ease. Milton took a two-step run-up, leaned back, and catapulted the football to the other side of the field.

Tennessee QB Joe Milton casually launching it 85 YARDS 😳 pic.twitter.com/1xB35DiBG5 — Overtime (@overtime) May 28, 2023

In December 2022, Milton was asked to how far he could throw an orange before Tennessee's matchup against Clemson in the Orange Bowl. From his own end zone, Milton launched the orange over the 80-yard practice field and blew it into smithereens as it smacked against the back wall, amounting for a 100-yard throw. That was a sign of things to come for the strong-armed Tennessee quarterback, as Milton threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-14 victory over Clemson.

While there is no video evidence, Milton has confirmed he has thrown the football over 90 yards, although he would not tell reporters an exact number.

Tennessee QB Joe Milton says he has thrown a football 90+ yards🤯#SECMD23 | @Qbjayy7 | @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/oOsV3RR8y9 — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) July 20, 2023

Joe Milton stats

Milton has led the Vols to a 5-1 record and the 15th spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll as they look ahead to a difficult matchup with the Crimson Tide in Week 8. Milton has 10 passing touchdowns, four rushing TDs and four interceptions over six games.

REQUIRED READING: Tennessee football trolls Texas A&M with bizarre, meme-filled video after 20-13 Week 7 win

Despite his arm strength, Milton's longest throw of this season is 55 yards, during a Week 3 loss to Florida. His career-long throw was a 64-yard touchdown pass against UT Martin in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Joe Milton arm strength: Here's how far can Tennessee QB throw football