How far will Seahawks have to fly for game vs. Bucs in Munich?

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
The Seahawks are in for one hell of a road trip later on this year. This morning the NFL announced that Seattle will be traveling to Munich, Germany for a game against the Buccaneers on November 13.

Kickoff time will be 6:30 a.m. PT, which is difficult enough. The players will also have to contend with a very long flight time – over 12 hours according to Google. However, at least the Bucs won’t have much of an advantage in this department. According to beat writer Greg Auman, Seattle’s squad will only be in the air for about half an hour longer than Tampa due to being much further north.

So, that’s encouraging.

Then again, the Bucs have a much better team on paper than the Seahawks heading into this season. We probably won’t get odds for the game until the week of but we’d be surprised if Tampa isn’t favored by a touchdown.

