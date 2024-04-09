So far, Rays’ Aaron Civale has been feeling comfortable, pitching well

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Aaron Civale, understandably, is more relaxed around his teammates, Rays officials and the Tampa Bay area in his second season since his July 31 acquisition from Cleveland.

Even better for the Rays, the right-hander has been more comfortable — and successful — on the mound.

Civale heads into Tuesday’s start against the Angels coming off a pair of impressive outings against the Blue Jays and Rangers, working six innings and allowing four hits and one run in each.

“Just where I’ve been at with my attack plan and comfortability out there just executing pitches and trying to keep the team in a good spot to win, I’m really comfortable with how I’m attacking hitters right now,” he said.

Civale also is pleased with the depth he has provided.

“For sure,” he said. “I always talk about that innings is my No. 1 goal.”

Limited at times by injury, his major-league high is 124⅓ innings in 2021. He threw 122⅓ last year between the Guardians and Rays.

Manager Kevin Cash said he has been impressed with what Civale has done well and the way he has handled the little that has gone wrong.

“He looks really, really comfortable out on the mound, executing pitches really, really well,” Cash said. “It seems like even when there’s been those 15-20 pitch glitches, he’s able to reset himself and get effective really quickly.”

Civale is in a somewhat unusual situation in that he will make consecutive starts against the Angels, who visit Tropicana Field April 15 for a four-game series.

Odorizzi update pending

Rays officials and pitcher Jake Odorizzi continue to discuss his status following his early departure from Sunday’s start for Triple-A Durham.

Odorizzi’s velocity dropped from the upper- to the mid-80s in the second inning, and he left the mound with Bulls athletic trainer Kris Russell.

Odorizzi, 33, signed a minor-league deal with the Rays in mid-March, hoping to resume his career after spending 2023 recovering from shoulder surgery. He had hoped to show in his second Durham start he was ready to return to the majors, whether with the Rays or another team.

“I think we’ll put our heads together along with Jake and see what the next step is,” Cash said.

Welcome back

Angel Stadium has special memories for at least two Rays. Outfielder Richie Palacios made his major-league debut there on April 25, 2002 for Cleveland, rapping two hits. Reliever Chris Devenski grew up in the adjacent town of Santa Ana, attending some games as a kid and, during a season at nearby Golden West junior college, working in the leftfield area as a security guard. He also pitched part of 2023 for the Angels before being released in August and signing with the Rays.

Miscellany

Bally Sports Sun is showing the Lightning and Rays back-to-back on Tuesday, so if the hockey game is not over by the 9:38 p.m. EDT first pitch, the baseball game will be joined in progress on cable carriers. Both games, and the pre- and postgame shows, will be streamed on the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com. … Shortstop Jose Caballero extended his season-starting on-base streak to nine games with a fifth-inning single. ... Cash said there were “no real updates” on any of the injured Rays, and all are “still quite a ways away” from joining the team. He did say starter Taj Bradley “had a good bullpen the other day.” Others on the IL include Jonathan Aranda, Shane Baz, Jonny DeLuca, Josh Lowe and Taylor Walls (who could start rehab games in extended spring training next week). … First-pitch temperature Monday was 70, 18 degrees warmer than Sunday in Denver and 24 more than Saturday. (Friday’s afternoon game in Colorado, though, was 75.)

• • •

