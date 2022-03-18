How far have Patriots fallen in the AFC this offseason? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been a quiet offseason for the New England Patriots. The same can't be said for the rest of the AFC.

The Patriots' conference opponents have loaded up on talent with several blockbuster moves over the last few days. Some of the most notable signings and trades include:

Meanwhile, New England has focused primarily on retaining its own free agents rather than pursuing outside talent. Running back James White, safety Devin McCourty, special teams ace Matthew Slater, and LB Ja'Whaun Bentley are among those returning, but Jackson, RB Brandon Bolden, and punt returner Gunner Olszewski each signed with new teams and there's likely to be more departures where that came from.

So, following the flurry of transactions, how many teams can the Patriots confidently say they're better than right now in the AFC?

"I'm going to say three or four," WEEI's Andy Hart said Friday on Early Edition. "It's a handful. I mean, you have your obvious ones, although we're hearing good things about the Jets in free agency and we'll see with Zach Wilson. But I think Jags, Jets, Texans you feel really confident, and then you start to compare yourself to the other teams and you're like, 'Well let's see how the quarterback situations shake out in some of these places.'

Story continues

"But the scary thing is there's teams that were behind you that got significantly better -- non-playoff teams like the Browns and the Broncos -- and then there's teams that were in front of you like the Chiefs and the Raiders -- or equal to you in the playoffs in the case of the Raiders -- the Bills, ahead of you. They've gotten significantly better. So, the pack is catching up, some of the pack pulled away and some of the leaders are just running for the finish line. I don't think it's crazy to say the Patriots are like the 11th-best team in the AFC right now."

A trip to Cleveland to take on the Watson-led Browns is on the Patriots' schedule for 2022. New England blew out Cleveland in last year's meeting, but it might be a much different result next season if Bill Belichick's group doesn't improve by then.

"If you look at the (Browns) roster right now, on paper, it's a better roster. Totally," Phil Perry said. "I think where the Patriots are going to have an advantage week-to-week is on the coaching staff because of Bill Belichick, but we'll see how that shakes out across the board in terms of how the offensive coordinator situation breaks down. And who's coaching the offensive line when they've just potentially lost three starters this offseason?

"So, Andy's right. I mean, you could throw the Chargers on the list of teams that did not make the playoffs last year that have gotten significantly better as well."

The Patriots finished 10-7 with rookie QB Mac Jones at the helm last season. Their 2021 campaign came to an end with a 47-17 loss to the Bills in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

Hear the full discussion in the video below: