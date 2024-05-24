'A far more positive experience than last year at same stage'

[BBC]

We asked for your views after Ross County won 2-1 at Raith Rovers in the play-off final first leg.

Here's what some of you said:

Pete: If you'd offered most County fans the chance to play a single match for survival, at home, against opposition from the division below, with a one-goal head start, they'd have taken it! Did well in difficult conditions, always going to be disappointed with conceding late on, but a far more positive experience than last year at the same stage.

Shaun: Good performance from County. Raith are a good team, before the match we would have taken any win in the first leg. Great job by Don Cowie, he sent them out with the right mindset. Now we must be focused and professional for the second leg and finish the job. First goal will be important.