Associated Press

Zion Williamson dominated the 76ers to the point that coach Doc Rivers said trying to defend the New Orleans big man was like “guarding a fast Shaq.” Joel Embiid had 42 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden scored 27 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat a New Orleans Pelicans team that lost Williamson to a strained right hamstring, 120-111 on Monday night. “That was extremely difficult,” coach Willie Green said.