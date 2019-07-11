How far can Eagles go this season? Ray Didinger believes big things are possible

As training camp approaches, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ray Didinger keeps being asked of the Eagles, "How far can this team go this year?"

In the video below, Didinger takes a big-picture look at many of the important questions facing the Eagles, ranging from the explosive offense's potential to how the defense will replace key pieces.

"They feel like they have something to prove," Didinger says of the Eagles.

And, with the Super Bowl hangover a thing of the past, Didinger believes, "there's every reason to be encouraged about this team."





