How far can Eagles go this season? Ray Didinger believes big things are possible
As training camp approaches, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ray Didinger keeps being asked of the Eagles, "How far can this team go this year?"
In the video below, Didinger takes a big-picture look at many of the important questions facing the Eagles, ranging from the explosive offense's potential to how the defense will replace key pieces.
"They feel like they have something to prove," Didinger says of the Eagles.
And, with the Super Bowl hangover a thing of the past, Didinger believes, "there's every reason to be encouraged about this team."
Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.
More on the Eagles
Why Grugier-Hill might be ready for even bigger role as breakout candidate
Will Eagles' OL live up to PFF's billing as NFL's top offensive line?
Why, yes, Carli Lloyd did drop a ‘Fly Eagles Fly' at USWNT parade
Julie Ertz says having Zach Ertz in crowd was huge motivation
How far can Eagles go this season? Ray Didinger believes big things are possible originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia