How far did Notre Dame football fall in rankings after blowout loss at Louisville?

After Notre Dame's second loss in two weeks to an undefeated team, this time a 33-20 decision at Louisville, the Irish have fallen to No. 21 in both the Associated Press poll and the USA Today College Football Coaches poll.

Last week, the Irish were No. 10 in the AP poll and No. 11 Coaches poll.

Louisville jumped 11 spots in the AP poll to No. 14, its highest ranking since 2017, after defeating Notre Dame to stay unbeaten. The Cardinals, who were No. 25 in both polls last week, are No. 15 in the Coaches poll.

Georgia remained No. 1 in both polls, getting 50 first-place votes in the AP poll and 61 in the Coaches poll, after routing Kentucky on Saturday. Michigan, which has been rolling along unbeaten remained No. 2 in both polls.

Ohio State, which handed Notre Dame is first loss three weeks ago, is now No. 3 in both polls.

Duke's Blue Devils, who the Notre Dame beat last week, 21-14, in North Carolina, rose two spots to No. 17 in the AP poll and three spots to No. 18 in the Coaches poll.

Clemson, Notre Dame's Nov. 4 opponent, is receiving votes in both polls.

This week's opponent, USC, which escaped with a three-overtime victory over Arizona on Saturday, slipped from No. 9 to No. 10 in the AP poll and from No. 7 to No. 9 in the Coaches poll. The Trojans and the Irish are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock) at Notre Dame Stadium this Saturday.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame football falls in AP and Coaches polls after Louisville loss