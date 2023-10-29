How far did Notre Dame football climb in latest national rankings?

SOUTH BEND — Voters rewarded Notre Dame football for Saturday’s 58-7 shellacking of unranked Pittsburgh with a positive bump in both weekly rankings of the nation’s top 25 college football teams.

The Irish (7-2) moved up two spots in the US LBM Coaches Poll, which slotted them at No. 12 as the highest-ranked two-loss team.

In the Associated Press media poll, Notre Dame also ranked 12th, thanks to a pair of results in the Pac-12 Conference: Oregon’s road blasting of Utah and Oregon State’s road loss against unranked Arizona.

Tuesday night marks the release of the first College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings for this season. Those are the only rankings that matter leading up to Selection Sunday on Dec. 3.

Analysis: When Notre Dame football needed someone to step up, Jaden Mickey came through

This is the last season of the four-team playoff structure that started in 2014. A 12-team playoff that includes first-round games on campus sites begins with the 2024 season.

After going 2-2 against a four-game gauntlet of ranked foes at night, Notre Dame visits unranked Clemson (4-4) this Saturday at noon.

In the past five meetings between the national powers, dating from 2015-22, Clemson entered with a cumulative record of 40-1. The one loss came at Notre Dame in 2020.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: How far did Notre Dame football climb in latest national rankings?