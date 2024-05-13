How far did Clemson fall in new USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll?

The Clemson Tigers are coming off their worst weekend series of the year.

The Tigers (37-13 overall, 17-10 ACC) were swept at Wake Forest on Sunday to cap a 1-3 week that also saw them need a four-run ninth-inning rally to get past Charlotte in midweek play on Tuesday.

Because of that, Clemson fell three spots to No. 7 in the new USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll, released Monday, May 13.

The Tigers also fell two spots to No. 4 in the new D1Baseball Top 25 rankings and six spots to No. 10 in Baseball America’s new rankings.

For the first time since conference play began in March, someone other than Clemson is the highest-ranked ACC team in the coaches poll. North Carolina (39-11) climbed six spots to No. 5 after finishing off a three-game sweep of Louisville in Chapel Hill on Sunday.

The Tar Heels, who have won nine of their last 10 contests, lead the Tigers by three games in the ACC standings with one weekend series remaining in conference play.

Wake Forest (36-16) moved into the Top 10 in the coaches poll after its sweep of Clemson, climbing to No. 9. The Demon Deacons were the pre-season No. 1 team in the poll.

Tennessee (42-10) stayed at No. 1 for the second straight week Monday. Kentucky (37-11) moved up two spots to No. 3 after winning two of three at Florida over the weekend.

Arkansas (42-10) moved up one spot to No. 2 while Texas A&M (42-10) fell two spots to No. 4.

UP NEXT

Clemson visits Coastal Carolina in midweek play Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT. The game can be seen on ESPN+. The Tigers will close the regular season when they welcome Boston College to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a three-game conference series beginning Thursday.

