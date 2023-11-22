How far did Auburn fall in latest USA TODAY Sports re-rank following loss to New Mexico State?

To compare Auburn football’s season to a “roller coaster” would be less than an exaggeration.

Auburn opened the Hugh Freeze era with three straight wins before taking a dip into a four-game losing streak. Things began to pick up again when the Tigers went on another three-game winning streak that pushed them into bowl eligibility. However, last Saturday provided the biggest twist of the season… a loss to New Mexico State in a buy game one week before the Iron Bowl.

As expected, Auburn has become the butt of several jokes since the loss and has confused those who are not laughing.

The sting of the loss can be felt in the latest USA TODAY Sports re-rank from Paul Myerberg. In this week’s list, Auburn has fallen to No. 59. The drop is a 13-spot decrease following Auburn’s road win at Arkansas.

The loss was the most notable in the college football world, but Auburn was not the biggest flop of the week. Texas State fell 15 places after dropping to a 77-31 game to Arkansas State on the road. Rutgers and Houston join Auburn as programs that fell 13 places after week 12’s games.

The Tigers will face Alabama this Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium to close the regular season. The Crimson Tide remains at No. 8 this week in the re-rank after defeating Chattanooga last Saturday, 66-10.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire