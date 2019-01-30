How far can Greg Zuerlein make a field goal from? His personal record is 76 yards

ATLANTA — Greg the Leg? Legatron? Young GZ?

Greg Zuerlein, the soft-spoken kicker of the Los Angeles Rams, doesn’t mind which nickname you want to call him.

“I don’t care. I’ve heard them all,” Zuerlein said, as he prepares to kick in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. “It doesn’t matter. I’m not sensitive to anything, so you can call me whatever you want.”

The truth is, after what Zuerlein did for the Rams in the NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, he should be a household name.

Zuerlein’s final two kicks in the NFC title game were incredible. He sent the game to overtime with seconds left in regulation, then a 57-yarder won it in overtime. The overtime kick was the longest game-winning kick in NFL playoff history. And to think, on the 57-yarder that looked like it would have been good from at least 65, Zuerlein was kicking on an injured plant foot and didn’t think he hit it well.

Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein holds the NFC trophy after his overtime kick beat the Saints. (AP)

“It wasn’t the cleanest hit,” Zuerlein said. “It was obviously good enough. But if you watch the rotation of it, it wasn’t flying straight up and down. It was kind of an ‘X ball.’ So it wasn’t a clean hit. But I’m not going to complain about it.”

Must be nice to mishit a kick and have it go in from 57 yards with room to spare.

Zuerlein’s leg strength is a novelty act at this point. It has been since he was in high school, and figured out he could make 65-yarders off a tee. How far has he hit from?

“Seventy-six yards,” Zuerlein said. “But that was with a lot of wind.”

Greg Zuerlein has amazing range

Once the Rams cross the 50, they’re in Zuerlein’s range. That’s a 68-yard field goal. The NFL record is 64, and that was at high altitude in Denver by Matt Prater.

Rams special teams coordinator John Fassel said the team wouldn’t try from that distance in a normal game situation, but at the end of the half or a game, once the Rams reach midfield it’s within range.

“You get across the 50 you’re like, ‘Let’s give it a shot,'” Fassel said. “For a Hail Mary game-winner, you could load it up from there. And he’d make it. At least, it would be far enough.”

He doesn’t mind the long-distance attempts. Zuerlein and Sebastian Janikowski are the only kickers in NFL history with two kicks of 60 yards or more.

He might not have his maximum range at Super Bowl LIII considering he’s dealing with an injury. He slipped on a plate under the turf at the Superdome, straining his plant foot. He told the athletic trainers about the injuries during the game but didn’t bother letting the coaches know because he didn’t think it would affect his kicking. Obviously, it didn’t.

The Rams don’t seem too concerned about their kicker going into the Super Bowl.

“He’s feeling good,” Rams coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday. “We anticipate him being ready to go.”

If Super Bowl LIII comes down to a key kick, the Rams will feel pretty good about it.

Zuerlein’s kicks against Saints were historic

In January of 2002, Adam Vinatieri hit two unbelievable kicks in the snow to beat the Oakland Raiders in a divisional playoff game known best for the “tuck rule.” If there was a list for the greatest pair of clutch kicks in NFL postseason history, Vinatieri’s pair of kicks would be No. 1.

Zuerlein’s kicks can’t be far behind. In a crazy Mercedes-Benz Superdome, he nailed the game-tying kick near the end of regulation and blasted the game winner from 57 yards out in overtime. A miss there and the Saints would have had the ball at about midfield in a sudden-death situation. The Rams had no hesitation sending Zuerlein out for the win.

“We were where we needed to be,” Fassel said.

Not all teams have that luxury. But Zuerlein can kick it probably further than any other NFL kicker, and his steady personality wouldn’t let him get rattled by the moment. He said his historic, NFC-winning field goal was the “same as every other kick,” as far as preparation. And it wasn’t the most nervous he had been for a field goal.

“No, I’ve felt much more nervous at different points,” Zuerlein said. “The first few years you’re in the league are very nerve wracking, thinking everything is do-or-die. I’ve gotten much calmer since then.”

So how far could Zuerlein kick in a game? He has hit from 61 in a game. The Rams would at least think about trying from 68 if needed. He said he has hit from 76 in practice.

It’s a question he gets asked a lot, considering the curiosity over his leg strength.

“I don’t really know,” Zuerlein said when asked how far he could kick if there were perfect conditions. “I don’t know what perfect conditions are. Kicking on Everest where I could kick a mile? I don’t know.”

