Far out! New Adventure Force NASCAR toys a hit at Darlington

Insane speed, car wrecks and NASCAR champions — sounds like the makings of a great race day. But for the first time in decades, the excitement of motor racing is taking on a new meaning for the sport’s youngest fans (kids!) as NASCAR rolls out the Adventure Force Kid Zone experience featuring new NASCAR toys at multiple raceways this Fall.

On the heels of NASCAR and Walmart announcing that they would bring back NASCAR toys, Darlington Raceway Throwback Weekend proved to be the perfect backdrop to unveil the new NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers (Figure 8 Circuit) — the first in a new line of NASCAR-branded racing sets from Far Out Toys.

In Darlington, NASCAR invited hundreds of kids and their parents to try out the new racing set at the Adventure Force tent in the Fan Zone, where kids even got to play with the new racing set against NASCAR drivers. The 2-day event brought out some of biggest names in NASCAR, including Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer, and NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series driver Natalie Decker.

And to bring the thrill of these new toys right onto the racetrack, Noah Gragson drove a fully wrapped NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers stock car on Saturday, featuring a striking paint scheme. The HobbyKidsTV family, from the massively popular YouTube channel with 100+ million kid viewers each month, came out to join in on the NASCAR crash racing action and got to go behind the scenes with Gragson and get up close to the Adventure Force race car.

The Adventure Force Kid Zone experience will be available at select raceways this season including at the Homestead-Miami Speedway Nov 16-17. Kids, parents and grandparents are invited to join the crash racing fun. NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers is now available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and at Walmart.com.