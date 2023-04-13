FantasyPro’s 2023 NFL mock draft: Detroit Lions recap

With two weeks until the 2023 NFL Draft, I came up with a new mock draft over at FantasyPros! Last season I finished 9th in overall scoring for most accurate mock draft and I’m looking to match or beat that total this year.

In another week or so, I’ll take another crack at it.

So if the draft were today, who would you want the Lions to select in the 2023 NFL Draft? I know who I would want but in my most recent mock draft, I give you who I think teams would select. Let’s jump into what I think the Detroit Lions could do in two weeks during the 2023 NFL Draft!

Trade out of the 6th overall pick

As I talked about last week, the Lions have done their homework on moving the 6th overall or 18th overall pick. The one pick that could make the most sense is the 6th overall pick due to the way teams view the quarterbacks in this year’s draft. Who’s the one team the Lions could trade with during the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Tennessee Titans.

If you look deep into this one, it should be no surprise. Lions GM Brad Holmes was the Director of College Scouting with the Rams from 2013 to 2020. Meanwhile, Titans GM Ran Carthon was the Director of Player Personnel with the Rams from 2012 to 2016.

If the price tag is too high for the Titans to do business with the Cardinals and the 3rd overall pick, the Lions could be a good alternate. It wouldn’t be as costly to move from the 11th overall pick to the 6th overall pick. It’ll be interesting if the Titans value any of these quarterbacks in this years draft. So who do the Lions draft in my new 2023 NFL Mock Draft?

11th overall: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Like I said above, the Lions could move down a few spots and end up with either Christian Gonzalez or Devon Witherspoon. With how the board shakes out, the Lions are able to select Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois. He’s a physical corner at 5’11 1/2″ and 181 pounds with 4.44 speed.

While he’s somewhat of an outlier, Witherspoon plays mean and looks to demolish defenders every chance he gets. It would be no secret if Dan Campbell loves the tape of Witherspoon due to his toughness and click-close ability in coverage. As the Lions have moved on from Jeff Okudah, they could certainly replace him with any of these first round cornerbacks.

Mock Trade Details

DET receives: 2023 1st Round Pick (11th overall), 2023 3rd Round Pick (72nd overall) and 2024 2nd Round Pick

TEN receives: 2023 1st Round Pick (6th overall)

18th overall: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

There’s a chance that Nolan Smith becomes a top-10 pick in two weeks but it’s worth noting that the Detroit Lions have done plenty of research on him. It makes complete sense too.

Smith checked into the scouting combine at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds. During the event, he blew up the social media by running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds. That’s unheard of for an edge rusher. That’s part of the reason why people believe that Smith could be a situational pass-rusher and could be more a WILL linebacker at the next level.

Regardless, Detroit could use a talented player such as Smith. He’s fully recovered from his torn pectoral muscle and should be back to his vicious play-style. He attacks split-zone blocks incredibly well and his motor screams to the identity of this football team.

