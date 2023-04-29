Fantasy Winners and Losers after Day 2 of the NFL Draft
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explains why a pair of wide receivers were big winners on day two of the draft, while two veteran running backs might be trending in the wrong direction.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald share their instant reactions to round one and who came out the biggest winners and losers in fantasy and reality.
Matt Harmon and crew wrap up our “teams that will shape the draft” series with a deep dive into the best and worst team in the NFC from last year: The Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald wrap up their pre-draft positional preview series with a deep dive on the loaded tight end class as well as a quick look at the top offensive line prospects in this year's draft.
With the 2023 NFL Draft officially one month away, it's time to start breaking down the positions that matter most to fantasy managers, starting with the running backs. Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo's own draft expert Charles McDonald to take an extended look at the running back position ahead of April's draft.
Marvin Mims is the fifth pass catcher selected in the first two rounds by the Broncos over the past six drafts.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers invested in a pass catcher.
Five tight ends were drafted in Round 2, but fantasy managers hoping for immediate results will be disappointed if history is our guide.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Day 2 is under way from Kansas City.
Here are the five biggest power moves teams made in the NFL Draft.
Our No. 27 overall prospect is still available, as are nearly a quarter of the top 100.
The Colts were thrilled to land their new QB of the future.
White was picked by the Patriots at No. 46 on Friday night.
Lamar Jackson had an epic Thursday, but he wasn't the only veteran QB with reason to smile. Matt Harmon examines Round 1's winners and losers.
The 49ers needed a kicker and they invested in one.
Seattle added seven players in exchange for not having to pay Russell Wilson.
Will Levis had a rough night in the green room, and he didn't come back for a second.
Devin Willock was killed earlier this year in a car crash.
There will be a Game 7 in Sacramento. Buckle up.
One of Mike Budenholzer's brothers died in a car crash ahead of Game 4 of the Bucks' series with the Miami Heat.
The Raiders needed a tight end, and got a good one in the second round.