Is Week 5 finally the time for Josh Gordon to go off?

Starting Thursday night players in your fantasy lineup can be a tough decision. If they go off, then you’ll know you go into the weekend holding a lead that your opponent must try to surmount. But if your player busts, then you’ll be stuck with a waste of a roster spot that could have been used by a player on Sunday or Monday. Yahoo Fantasy’s very own Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) says there’s an easy way to get a head start on Week 5, though: start Josh Gordon.

The Patriots’ shiny new toy had just two catches for 32 yards on Sunday against the Dolphins, but the Noise expects Gordon to breakout in a Thursday night matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The opportunity is there, but so are some other tangible aspects.

With Rob Gronkowski ailing and slot specialist Julian Edelman returning from suspension, Gordon has the opportunity to dominate on the outside as a true WR1. The Colts have been steady against receivers this season (though they’ve allowed 7.6 YPA), but Gordon will have additional time to work with Tom Brady leading up to the game and Bill Belichick is known for putting his players in the best position to succeed.