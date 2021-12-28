Fantasy Week 17: Drops to make to chase waiver wire adds for title matchups

Special to Yahoo Sports

How we approach drops takes a slight or not-so-slight shift in Week 17. It’s time to get rid of anyone who doesn’t have the potential to start, but you certainly don’t want to let anyone go who can be used against you, either.

Check out your opponent’s roster and load up on anyone you think they might want to add, sending bench riders to the waiver wire for good. Let’s look at some players who may have made it this far on your squads, but can be dropped before that sweet, sweet championship game.

Russell Wilson, QB – Seahawks (94% rostered on Yahoo)

I know letting Russell Wilson go may be too tough for some of you to stomach. I implore you to at least consider it, however. Over the past four weeks, the Seattle quarterback is averaging just 15.18 fantasy points per contest. In what should have been a smash spot against a decimated Bears secondary and their third-string QB in Week 16, Wilson and the Seahawks' offense struggled. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett saw a combined 11 targets, while Wilson’s completion percentage was at just 59% in his limited throws.

Some of you are probably eyeing the Lions in Week 17 as a favorable matchup for the 10-year veteran, but Detroit has actually been playing well against QBs in recent weeks, limiting Matt Ryan to 13.1 fantasy points last week, Kyler Murray to 13.58 in Week 15 and Teddy Bridgewater to just 15.16 in Week 14.

If, by chance, your opponent is hurting at quarterback, then benching the 33-year-old Wilson may be the better call, but either way, injecting Wilson into your lineups this week may not work out in your favor.

Terry McLaurin, WR – Football Team (98% rostered on Yahoo)

Pour a few out for what could have been for Terry McLaurin in 2021. There were some good games sprinkled in, however, the 26-year-old has not eclipsed 51 yards in five straight contests and has not found the end zone since Week 11.

Sunday night’s tilt was set up as the perfect game script for McLaurin after the Football Team was down big very early in the contest, but Taylor Heinicke’s subpar play negated any fantasy benefits. This week McLaurin will get an Eagles defense that sits eighth in schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed (aFPA) to opposing WRs this season, which doesn’t help his cause.

With everything on the line, it may be beneficial to get rid of the McLaurin and ride with a pass-catcher on a better offense this week like the emerging Isaiah McKenzie or the Packers’ tandem of Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Allen Lazard.

Chase Claypool, WR – Steelers (86% rostered on Yahoo)

The Pittsburgh offense seems to be imploding with each passing week, rendering most of its pieces non-startable for fantasy purposes. Chase Claypool has just one solitary touchdown on the season, and he has averaged just 3.5 receptions and 49.5 yards over the last four games.

QB Ben Roethlisberger is not doing the sophomore wideout any favors as we head down the stretch, creating a non-existent fantasy ceiling for Claypool in the last remaining weeks of the season. Consider him a weak WR3 if you have to play him, otherwise, grab a WR with a better arm tossing the rock like Isaiah McKenzie or Josh Palmer.

Julio Jones, WR – Titans (60% rostered on Yahoo)

This is not the first time Julio Jones has appeared in this column in 2021, and if memory serves me correctly, it could actually be the third occurrence. I figured since this is the last drops story of the season, I might as well be thorough since 60% of Yahoo managers are still rostering Jones.

Jones has been battling a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3, and since his return from the Titans’ Week 13 bye, the veteran WR has just 40 combined yards on five catches in those three contests. This is the part where I normally talk about matchups but I really don’t think it matters. A.J. Brown is back, Jones has fewer targets in the past three weeks than both Brown and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and he’s still working through a shaky hamstring.

Baker Mayfield, QB – Browns (27% rostered on Yahoo)

Chances are you are not in your league’s title game with Baker Mayfield as your QB, but stranger things have happened, especially in 2021. The fourth-year QB is coming off a season-high four-interception game against the Packers and is averaging a meager 13.05 fantasy points per contest over his last four games.

The success of the Browns’ offense is predicated on Nick Chubb and unless the RB bails him out with another long screen pass again in Week 17, Mayfield’s fantasy relevancy is minimal. The QB is better off on the waiver wire to end the season, in favor of a spot start from Tua Tagovailoa or Carson Wentz.

Say Goodbye to these injured players

Here are a handful of drop-worthy guys who are either not suiting up during the regular reason, or if they do, aren’t worth hanging onto anymore:

James Robinson

Darrell Henderson

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Miles Sanders

Darren Waller

Leonard Fournette

Chris Godwin

This list could go on for pages and pages, but it’s kind of tough to gauge all of your unique rosters heading into this final week. This column was once again a blast to write this season and it was my pleasure to have assisted you all in any way along your fantasy football journey in 2021.

Feel free to hit me up with any lingering questions on Twitter @themondaymommy.

This article originally appeared in its full form on 4for4.com

A proud alumna of the UGA Grady College of Journalism, Jennifer Eakins has been working in the sports industry for well over a decade. She has had stints with CNN Sports, the Atlanta Hawks and the Colorado Rockies. Her first fantasy football draft took place in 1996 where she selected Ricky Watters with the first overall pick, and she has been a fantasy degenerate ever since.

