Fantasy war room 2017: Fantasy football advice, rankings, draft strategy, sleepers, more!

The SB Nation Fantasy War Room is back! Our 2017 fantasy football draft preview guide is live, and that means our season-long fantasy live chat begins! Make sure and get your Yahoo! fantasy football league set up.

Welcome back to the War Room!

This marks the sixth season of a chat room that offers you the most extensive fantasy football advice on the internet. In 2012, SB Nation created a live chat called the Fantasy War Room to help you better prepare for your fantasy football drafts and weekly lineup decisions. Unlike other chats that are for an hour or two on game day, the Fantasy War Room is live several hours a day for virtually the entire season.

The War Room is officially into our normal August draft schedule. We will be operating from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. These hours will take us to the Thursday kickoff opener the first week in September.

Today’s war room will feature fantasy analyst Jason Marcum answering questions. Drop in the comments with any questions you have to get ready for your fantasy drafts and the 2017 fantasy football season!

