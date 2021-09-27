Fantasy waiver wire pickups for Week 4: Chuba Hubbard has a temporary shot

With three weeks gone in the NFL and fantasy seasons, the picture of who is for real and who is a bust is starting to take shape.

Mike Williams is looking like a steal for fantasy managers, as he continues to put up numbers, while a guy like Mike Davis has yet to take full advantage of his opportunities.

Throughout the season, everyone is looking to make their team better, so it’s important to scour the waiver wire.

We will consider guys who are available in at least 50 percent of leagues according to FantasyPros (which combines ESPN and Yahoo! ownership numbers) to really take into account all levels of leagues.

Let’s take a look at some of the potential waiver wire pickups heading into Week 4 of the NFL season.

Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals (36.9%)

We talked about Kirk in Week 2, and we talked about him in Week 3. Somehow, his roster percentage dropped from 40.8% to 36.9%. That just doesn't make sense. In the three weeks of this season, Kirk has averaged 16.96 fantasy points. He has great hands and a big-play ability that could be a key for the Cardinals. With the number of weapons Kyler Murray has at his disposal, Kirk may not go off every week, but he's an important piece of the puzzle.

Daniel Jones, QB, Giants (43.7%)

Jones might not be the best NFL quarterback, but he's producing fantasy numbers nearly every week. In three games this season, Jones is averaging 22.46 points per game which could certainly be a starting quarterback score depending on the depth of the league. Jones' rushing ability has really made him a legitimate fantasy option.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers (18.2%)

Christian McCaffrey was knocked out of this week's Thursday night matchup early with a hamstring injury. While those injuries will sometimes take quarters to diagnose, McCaffrey was ruled out almost immediately. Hubbard came in and put up 10.9 points this week. His 11 carries for 52 yards and three receptions for 27 yards makes him an interesting option in the short term while their starter recovers.

Dawson Knox, TE, Bills (6.7%)

Tight end has been one of the shallowest positions in fantasy this season. Most of the productive players at the position are already rostered in over 50% of leagues. If you're in a deeper league, however, Buffalo's Knox could be an option. In a pretty dynamic offense, Knox has the ability to score anytime they are on offense. His 10.9 point per game average, makes him an injury fill-in or deeper league addition.

Bears, D/ST (20.9%)

If you're into streaming defenses, the Bears are one that is worth looking into. In Week 4, the Bears will play the Detroit Lions who are winless this season. In the last two weeks, their offense has scored just 17 points each game. Chicago should be able to pressure Detroit's offense and get Jared Goff to commit a mistake or two.

