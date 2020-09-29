The Fantasy Usage Model: Week 4

CTRL + F to search for players on desktop. Rotate if on mobile.
“The Fantasy Usage Model” is simply how many PPR fantasy points an average NFL player in an average NFL offense would’ve scored with the same exact opportunity. Read Targets Aren’t Created Equal and Carries Aren’t Created Equal if you want to see the type of variables that go into this model, but think air yards, relation to the sideline, yards from the end zone, and scheme indicator metrics. It’s a “Buy Low Model” (shoutout to the great Josh Hermsmeyer). To make things better, I manually clean the data each week with things I can adjust for that a computer wouldn’t know about (i.e. removing early-injury games) because the data is only as good as the context that comes with it. If you scroll down, you’ll see raw air yards, team share data, and RB touches while leading/trailing. This is basically all of the data I use to make my sit/start decisions. If you have questions, reach out to me on Twitter (@HaydenWinks).
Fantasy Usage Model - WRs
Average fantasy usage and PPR data from Weeks 1-3. I removed injuries. "xFPs" are expected fantasy points (aka "Fantasy Usage").
|
Player
|
Fantasy Usage
|
Actual PPR
|
Context
|
32.1 (WR1)
|
41.6 (WR1)
|
Removed Weeks 2-3 (hamstring).
|
22.9 (WR2)
|
26.8 (WR2)
|
560 air yards. 2nd has 388.
|
20.9 (WR3)
|
18.8 (WR10)
|
16.2 & 33.1 xFPs with Herbert.
|
19.8 (WR4)
|
24.5 (WR5)
|
1 of 2 WRs with 30+% target share.
|
19.7 (WR5)
|
24.5 (WR6)
|
Missed Weeks 2-3. Target hog.
|
19.3 (WR6)
|
24.7 (WR3)
|
Removed Weeks 2-3 (hamstring).
|
18.4 (WR7)
|
18.5 (WR12)
|
Removed Week 3 (concussion).
|
17.7 (WR8)
|
17.2 (WR18)
|
Tied for 4th in targets P/G (11.7).
|
17.2 (WR9)
|
24.6 (WR4)
|
Efficiency outlier + 28% target share.
|
17.2 (WR10)
|
15.6 (WR27)
|
WR1 volume + upgrade with Foles.
|
17.0 (WR11)
|
17.5 (WR15)
|
Removed Week 3 (concussion).
|
16.6 (WR12)
|
20.3 (WR7)
|
Surprising pass-heavy Bills' top WR.
|
15.8 (WR13)
|
8.2 (WR71)
|
128 air yards P/G is 4th. Is he done?
|
15.3 (WR14)
|
14.4 (WR29)
|
Air yards share leader (52%)
|
15.0 (WR15)
|
12.6 (WR38)
|
2nd in AYDs share (48%). Buy low.
|
14.6 (WR16)
|
14.3 (WR30)
|
Spiked-week WR. 34% AYDs share.
|
14.5 (WR17)
|
14.0 (WR32)
|
Removed Weeks 2-3 (knee).
|
14.5 (WR18)
|
18.6 (WR11)
|
Removed Week 3 (foot).
|
14.1 (WR19)
|
16.4 (WR23)
|
WR2 usage/production in faster OFF.
|
14.0 (WR20)
|
19.5 (WR9)
|
Efficiency outlier. Spiked-week WR1.
|
13.9 (WR21)
|
16.7 (WR22)
|
18% target share in OFF 3rd in PaAt.
|
13.8 (WR22)
|
9.9 (WR54)
|
Negative game script only. Slow.
|
13.5 (WR23)
|
17.7 (WR14)
|
79% routes in 2020 rebut (hamstring).
|
13.3 (WR24)
|
8.9 (WR64)
|
Removed Weeks 2-3 (knee).
|
13.3 (WR25)
|
17.3 (WR17)
|
Removed Week 2 (hamstring).
|
13.2 (WR26)
|
10.1 (WR51)
|
12.6 & 15.5 xFPs without Sutton.
|
13.1 (WR27)
|
12.6 (WR40)
|
PPR WR3 if Brown misses.
|
12.8 (WR28)
|
12.3 (WR42)
|
This includes Week 2's short game.
|
12.8 (WR29)
|
17.9 (WR13)
|
Target share: RA 23%, CS 13%.
|
12.7 (WR30)
|
15.7 (WR26)
|
Concussion. Now a hamstring.
|
12.5 (WR31)
|
10.8 (WR46)
|
40% air yards share is 6th. Run OFF.
|
12.5 (WR32)
|
13.3 (WR36)
|
63% Week 3 routes. A tad injured.
|
12.0 (WR33)
|
16.9 (WR21)
|
LA is last in neutral pass rate. Sad!
|
11.4 (WR34)
|
14.9 (WR28)
|
Slow, run-heavy OFF so far.
|
11.3 (WR35)
|
12.6 (WR39)
|
90% routes & 18.6 xFPs in Week 3.
|
11.3 (WR36)
|
15.8 (WR25)
|
46% air yards share is 3rd. WR2+.
|
11.3 (WR37)
|
16.2 (WR24)
|
LA is last in neutral pass rate. Sad!
|
11.3 (WR38)
|
7.2 (WR83)
|
Removed Week 3 (hamstring).
|
11.1 (WR39)
|
19.9 (WR8)
|
Efficiency outlier. Upside WR2.
|
11.1 (WR40)
|
11.5 (WR45)
|
9.5 & 12.3 xFPs without AJB.
|
10.7 (WR41)
|
9.2 (WR62)
|
Slot WR in a bad offense. PPR WR5.
|
10.6 (WR42)
|
17.4 (WR16)
|
xFPs: With Adams (8.6), w/o (14.3).
|
10.5 (WR43)
|
17.0 (WR20)
|
17% target & 13% AY shares. Uh oh.
|
10.3 (WR44)
|
17.2 (WR19)
|
13.4 & 7.3 xFPs without Crowder.
|
10.3 (WR45)
|
12.3 (WR41)
|
I'm confident Parker climbs in usage.
|
10.2 (WR46)
|
10.1 (WR52)
|
19.2 Week 3 xFPs. No DG/JR/AJ?
|
10.2 (WR47)
|
7.3 (WR82)
|
94% Week 3 routes, mostly outside.
|
10.1 (WR48)
|
13.9 (WR34)
|
18% target share despite no AJB.
|
10.0 (WR49)
|
7.4 (WR79)
|
34yo hammy can't support 4.3 speed.
|
9.9 (WR50)
|
7.9 (WR73)
|
7.7 & 7.6 xFPs with healthy Fuller.
|
9.9 (WR51)
|
9.6 (WR56)
|
Out for season (ACL).
|
9.9 (WR52)
|
6.7 (WR87)
|
Low aDOT & 3rd/4th in target tree.
|
9.9 (WR53)
|
10.7 (WR48)
|
Removed Weeks 2-3. IR.
|
9.9 (WR54)
|
13.9 (WR34)
|
Efficiency outlier. Boom-bust WR3.
|
9.9 (WR55)
|
10.0 (WR53)
|
6.7 aDOT will increase. Flex play.
|
9.8 (WR56)
|
9.2 (WR60)
|
Needs outlier efficiency to be WR3/4.
|
9.7 (WR57)
|
6.1 (WR90)
|
Hurt by CB matchups + game script.
|
9.7 (WR58)
|
9.2 (WR61)
|
83% routes & 18.9 xFPs in Week 3.
|
9.7 (WR59)
|
10.2 (WR50)
|
This is without DA playing 1.5 games.
|
9.4 (WR60)
|
8.1 (WR72)
|
Runs don't make up for 13% targets.
|
9.4 (WR61)
|
9.6 (WR55)
|
4.9 & 9.1 xFPs without Thomas.
|
9.4 (WR62)
|
5.6 (WR93)
|
Tilted faces on TNF because drops.
|
9.4 (WR63)
|
13.9 (WR33)
|
34 air yards P/G keep him off radar.
|
9.2 (WR64)
|
13.1 (WR37)
|
12% target share but 17.8 aDOT.
|
Michael Thomas
|
9.1 (WR65)
|
4.7 (WR106)
|
Removed Weeks 2-3. Returning?
|
9.0 (WR66)
|
8.8 (WR66)
|
Kittle + Deebo returning soon.
|
8.9 (WR67)
|
7.8 (WR75)
|
18% target share. IND avg. 32 PaAtt.
|
8.8 (WR68)
|
10.8 (WR47)
|
13% target share should tick up.
|
8.7 (WR69)
|
8.9 (WR65)
|
WAS No. 2 WR, which is something!
|
8.5 (WR70)
|
10.4 (WR49)
|
xFPs: With Ruggs 4.5, without 16.2.
|
8.3 (WR71)
|
14.2 (WR31)
|
91% routes & 13.5 xFPs in Week 3.
|
8.2 (WR72)
|
8.4 (WR69)
|
Week 3 routes: CC (35), JW (29).
|
8.2 (WR73)
|
4.8 (WR104)
|
11.6 & 4.7 xFPs without Crowder.
|
8.1 (WR74)
|
7.7 (WR78)
|
12.8 & 10.2 xFPs without Thomas.
|
8.1 (WR75)
|
5.2 (WR99)
|
Thankfully Golladay is back.
|
Lawrence Cager
|
7.9 (WR76)
|
5.5 (WR94)
|
7.8 (WR77)
|
8.5 (WR68)
|
7.7 (WR78)
|
11.6 (WR44)
|
Week 3: 7.9 xFPs, 19.5 FPs. Ignore.
|
7.6 (WR79)
|
9.1 (WR63)
|
7.6 (WR80)
|
7.1 (WR84)
|
7.4 (WR81)
|
5.4 (WR98)
|
Injured. Pascal becomes No. 2 WR.
|
7.3 (WR82)
|
6.7 (WR86)
|
Campbell + Pittman are injured.
|
7.2 (WR83)
|
6.8 (WR85)
|
An old slot WR? In this economy?
|
Deontay Burnett
|
7.1 (WR84)
|
4.9 (WR102)
|
7.1 (WR85)
|
4.5 (WR109)
|
7.7 & 6.5 xFPs in two healthy games.
|
6.8 (WR86)
|
4.7 (WR106)
|
Removed Weeks 2-3.
|
6.7 (WR87)
|
8.8 (WR67)
|
16% AY share. CLE 31st in PaAtts.
|
6.6 (WR88)
|
7.3 (WR81)
|
Possibly out months, not weeks.
|
6.6 (WR89)
|
5.5 (WR94)
|
Low usage in 6 QTs since leg injury.
|
6.5 (WR90)
|
3.6 (WR120)
|
Shouldn’t play a single snap over MH.
|
6.2 (WR91)
|
5.4 (WR96)
|
Way too raw to make up for 0 volume.
|
6.0 (WR92)
|
6.3 (WR89)
|
6.0 (WR93)
|
7.8 (WR76)
|
Snaps are there. Targets aren't.
|
6.0 (WR94)
|
12.0 (WR43)
|
Hopefully low usage is injury related.
|
5.8 (WR95)
|
2.9 (WR127)
|
5.4 (WR96)
|
1.9 (WR136)
|
Week 3 healthy scratch after drops.
|
5.2 (WR97)
|
6.6 (WR88)
|
Known as "Bad Mike Thomas"
|
5.1 (WR98)
|
7.9 (WR74)
|
5.1 (WR99)
|
7.8 (WR76)
|
Deep sleeper if Brown misses time.
|
5.0 (WR100)
|
4.2 (WR115)
|
Well behind Reynolds still.
|
4.9 (WR101)
|
9.3 (WR58)
|
Week 3 routes: CC (35), JW (29).
|
4.7 (WR102)
|
8.3 (WR70)
|
Needs more snaps to be flex option.
|
4.7 (WR103)
|
3.5 (WR123)
|
4.7 (WR104)
|
3.4 (WR124)
|
4.6 (WR105)
|
5.4 (WR96)
|
4.6 (WR106)
|
7.3 (WR80)
|
4.5 (WR107)
|
4.2 (WR115)
|
4.5 (WR108)
|
2.5 (WR130)
|
Active over John Ross in Week 3.
|
4.4 (WR109)
|
6.0 (WR91)
|
4.2 (WR110)
|
4.5 (WR110)
|
4.2 (WR111)
|
9.6 (WR56)
|
4th in Wk 3 WR routes in AZ. Why?
|
4.2 (WR112)
|
1.2 (WR146)
|
4.1 (WR113)
|
1.6 (WR140)
|
4.0 (WR114)
|
3.6 (WR122)
|
4.0 (WR115)
|
9.2 (WR59)
|
Spiked for 11.9 xFPs while chasing.
Fantasy Usage Model - TEs
Average fantasy usage and PPR data from Weeks 1-3. I removed injuries. "xFPs" are expected fantasy points (aka "Fantasy Usage").
|
Player
|
Fantasy Usage
|
Actual PPR
|
Context
|
15.8 (TE1)
|
13.9 (TE6)
|
28% target share + elite skills.
|
15.0 (TE2)
|
9.1 (TE20)
|
-5.8 PPR Over Expected is lowest.
|
14.8 (TE3)
|
18.6 (TE1)
|
Producing like a 1st round asset.
|
14.3 (TE4)
|
15.6 (TE3)
|
Removed Week 3 (ankle). Out weeks.
|
14.2 (TE5)
|
11.3 (TE15)
|
17.4 xFPs in Week 3 w/o Goedert.
|
13.0 (TE6)
|
13.8 (TE7)
|
Athletic big slot with 30% AY share.
|
13.0 (TE7)
|
12.8 (TE9)
|
xFPs: 15.1 to 1.5 to 22.4. Foles helps.
|
12.7 (TE8)
|
16.4 (TE2)
|
Major athlete. 19% target share.
|
12.4 (TE9)
|
12.2 (TE10)
|
20% target share. LAC wants to run.
|
12.2 (TE10)
|
14.8 (TE4)
|
103 routes are top-10. Stud in bad O.
|
12.1 (TE11)
|
10.6 (TE17)
|
Drops are mostly random. Strong TE1.
|
11.5 (TE12)
|
11.6 (TE12)
|
16.6 & 9.9 xFPs w/o Jarwin. Slow.
|
11.5 (TE13)
|
6.9 (TE27)
|
2nd in TE routes (116). Bad offense.
|
10.4 (TE14)
|
10.5 (TE18)
|
Looked really good before injury.
|
10.3 (TE15)
|
11.4 (TE14)
|
Out for season (Achilles).
|
9.3 (TE16)
|
12.0 (TE11)
|
TE2 usage despite Golladay missing.
|
9.2 (TE17)
|
10.7 (TE16)
|
5th among TEs in routes run (104).
|
8.7 (TE18)
|
8.8 (TE22)
|
Left Week 3 (groin). 5.0 targets P/G.
|
8.3 (TE19)
|
5.4 (TE30)
|
18% target share. Pathetic offense.
|
8.2 (TE20)
|
8.8 (TE23)
|
13% target share. TE2. Needs TDs.
|
7.5 (TE21)
|
14.0 (TE5)
|
On injured reserve (knee).
|
7.1 (TE22)
|
7.9 (TE24)
|
More usage, fewer routes than Gronk.
|
7.1 (TE23)
|
11.4 (TE13)
|
30% Week 3 routes with Doyle back.
|
6.9 (TE24)
|
13.8 (TE8)
|
TDs have masked TE2 usage.
|
6.8 (TE25)
|
4.8 (TE35)
|
63% routes led to 1.3 xFPs Week 3.
|
6.5 (TE26)
|
5.8 (TE29)
|
9% target share in iffy offense.
|
6.4 (TE27)
|
4.6 (TE38)
|
Ran a route on 55% of dropbacks.
|
6.3 (TE28)
|
7.8 (TE25)
|
26 air yards P/G. TD dependent TE3.
|
6.0 (TE29)
|
9.7 (TE19)
|
Routes run: Akins (99), Fells (30).
|
5.9 (TE30)
|
4.7 (TE37)
|
Missed Week 3 (concussion).
|
5.6 (TE31)
|
4.4 (TE40)
|
8.0 xFPs in Week 2 are his highest.
|
5.3 (TE32)
|
8.8 (TE21)
|
60% routes as the clear GB TE1.
|
4.9 (TE33)
|
4.7 (TE36)
|
Definition of TD dependent. 30 routes.
|
4.8 (TE34)
|
5.2 (TE31)
|
4.7 (TE35)
|
6.1 (TE28)
|
4.6 (TE36)
|
5.0 (TE33)
|
4.5 (TE37)
|
2.6 (TE52)
|
4.3 (TE38)
|
3.6 (TE46)
|
Air raid not built for TEs.
|
4.0 (TE39)
|
4.0 (TE42)
|
No targets despite 59% Wk 3 routes.
|
4.0 (TE40)
|
3.7 (TE44)
Fantasy Usage Model - RBs
Average fantasy usage and PPR data from Weeks 1-3. I removed injuries and some weeks to reflect current usage but noted all changes in context. "xFPs" are expected fantasy points (aka "Fantasy Usage").
|
Player
|
Fantasy Usage
|
Actual PPR
|
Context
|
27.7 (RB1)
|
23.2 (RB4)
|
Leader in inside-the-10 carries (12).
|
26.3 (RB2)
|
35.6 (RB1)
|
30% target share is 1st among RBs.
|
26.2 (RB3)
|
26.6 (RB3)
|
23.9+ expected FPs in all 3 games.
|
24.1 (RB4)
|
17.2 (RB14)
|
-6.9 PPR Over Expected P/G is last.
|
23.7 (RB5)
|
18.4 (RB12)
|
22.7 & 24.8 expected FPs in 2 gms.
|
22.9 (RB6)
|
17.1 (RB15)
|
Receptions: 0 to 6 to 5. Upside RB1.
|
22.8 (RB7)
|
26.7 (RB2)
|
Missed Week 3. Davis had his role.
|
21.6 (RB8)
|
20.2 (RB8)
|
Elite runner, still only 44% routes.
|
21.0 (RB9)
|
19.3 (RB10)
|
Only includes last 2 weeks. CMC role.
|
17.3 (RB10)
|
13.1 (RB24)
|
xFPs: 9.7 to 15.3 to 26.8. Bad OFF.
|
17.2 (RB11)
|
15.7 (RB18)
|
Didn't play 4th QT. Jets were too bad.
|
16.9 (RB12)
|
16.2 (RB17)
|
Snaps includes injury: JC 118, BS 54.
|
16.7 (RB13)
|
19.9 (RB9)
|
16.3 (RB14)
|
21.9 (RB5)
|
Removed Weeks 2-3 (knee).
|
16.0 (RB15)
|
12.0 (RB27)
|
xFPs: With Moss (14.1), w/o (19.7).
|
16.0 (RB16)
|
11.7 (RB28)
|
Only 3 avoided tackles on 52 opps.
|
15.5 (RB17)
|
16.9 (RB16)
|
Boom-bust RB2/3. Needs game flow.
|
15.1 (RB18)
|
13.9 (RB21)
|
Workhorse role but stuck in bad O.
|
15.0 (RB19)
|
18.3 (RB13)
|
On RB1/2 border if healthy (knee).
|
14.4 (RB20)
|
20.3 (RB7)
|
Workhorse in offense last in plays.
|
14.4 (RB21)
|
15.6 (RB19)
|
13.6 & 26.3 xFPs without White.
|
14.3 (RB22)
|
9.4 (RB37)
|
14.2 (RB23)
|
11.6 (RB29)
|
49% routes in 2020 holds him back.
|
13.8 (RB24)
|
20.6 (RB6)
|
14.3 carries P/G + 10% target share.
|
13.8 (RB25)
|
7.7 (RB46)
|
Allen will get in the way of short TDs.
|
13.6 (RB26)
|
10.1 (RB35)
|
More routes/carries than LF in Wk 3.
|
13.3 (RB27)
|
19.3 (RB10)
|
Touch share: Lead 37%, trailing 23%.
|
13.0 (RB28)
|
12.9 (RB25)
|
xFPs: 23.1 to 1.4 to 14.4. Labile RB3.
|
12.7 (RB29)
|
10.8 (RB34)
|
12.7 (RB30)
|
13.2 (RB22)
|
Pure runner. LA 1st in neutral run %.
|
12.7 (RB31)
|
12.5 (RB26)
|
Cohen leaves behind 18 routes P/G.
|
11.8 (RB32)
|
13.2 (RB23)
|
High snaps, but low-value touches.
|
11.7 (RB33)
|
14.6 (RB20)
|
xFPs: With Mostert (9.4), w/o (16.2).
|
11.5 (RB34)
|
10.9 (RB33)
|
More routes than Hendo Week 3.
|
10.7 (RB35)
|
9.3 (RB38)
|
Snaps: AP 78, Swift 60, Kerryon 59
|
10.3 (RB36)
|
11.2 (RB31)
|
Wk 3 routes: McKissic 25, Gibson 14.
|
10.1 (RB37)
|
11.6 (RB30)
|
Wk 3 snaps: RoJo (35), Lenny (25).
|
9.6 (RB38)
|
7.6 (RB47)
|
Gio is ruining the potential Mixon fun.
|
9.3 (RB39)
|
5.3 (RB59)
|
Hendo rusher, Brown blocker. Akers?
|
8.9 (RB40)
|
5.9 (RB53)
|
Inside-10 carries: Kamara 7, LM 4.
|
8.9 (RB41)
|
7.7 (RB44)
|
49-of-76 2020 snaps are routes run.
|
8.7 (RB42)
|
5.3 (RB59)
|
You aren't winning if Gore is starting.
|
8.7 (RB43)
|
7.2 (RB48)
|
Oldest member of 3-back committee.
|
8.5 (RB44)
|
11.1 (RB32)
|
16.1 xFPs in Wk 3. Short-term RB3.
|
8.4 (RB45)
|
5.7 (RB57)
|
8.3 (RB46)
|
4.8 (RB64)
|
8.3 (RB47)
|
4.7 (RB65)
|
Injured.
|
8.2 (RB48)
|
8.8 (RB40)
|
6 snaps in Week 3. Yikes.
|
8.1 (RB49)
|
5.2 (RB61)
|
8.0 (RB50)
|
4.5 (RB66)
|
Missed Weeks 2-3 (toe).
|
7.9 (RB51)
|
5.8 (RB54)
|
Out for season (ACL).
|
7.7 (RB52)
|
6.4 (RB50)
|
8-of-16 carries from inside-the-10.
|
7.5 (RB53)
|
8.2 (RB42)
|
Missed Weeks 2-3 (personal).
|
Chris Thompson
|
7.0 (RB54)
|
7.7 (RB45)
|
Not even playable in negative script.
|
7.0 (RB55)
|
5.9 (RB52)
|
Week 3 snaps: DL 20, WG 18, DF 15.
|
6.8 (RB56)
|
4.2 (RB70)
|
6.7 (RB57)
|
5.8 (RB55)
|
No standalone value. Stud stash tho.
|
6.6 (RB58)
|
9.2 (RB39)
|
3rd in inside-the-10 carries for NE.
|
6.3 (RB59)
|
4.5 (RB66)
|
No standalone value. OK insurance.
|
6.2 (RB60)
|
8.6 (RB41)
|
Out for season.
|
5.9 (RB61)
|
4.9 (RB63)
|
Snaps: AP 78, Swift 60, Kerryon 59
|
5.8 (RB62)
|
5.1 (RB62)
|
No standalone value. OK insurance.
|
5.8 (RB63)
|
9.9 (RB36)
|
Passing-down role in 3-back committee.
|
5.6 (RB64)
|
5.9 (RB51)
|
5.6 (RB65)
|
7.8 (RB43)
|
Week 3 snaps: Gurley 35, Hill 23.
Air Yards & Targets
Average usage from Weeks 1-3, sorted by air yards per game. Minimum 2 games and 25 air yards per game. Air yards and target shares are averages of each player’s share in games they received a target or carry, so a player who played but didn’t show up in box score needs to be filtered. I’ll work on this bug later. If you want week-by-week air yards and target totals, visit this Google Sheet.
|
Player
|
Week 3 AY
|
Avg. AY
|
AY Share
|
Avg. Targets
|
Target Share
|
249
|
187
|
44%
|
11.7
|
28%
|
NA
|
132
|
28%
|
8.0
|
16%
|
45
|
128
|
33%
|
9.3
|
20%
|
170
|
126
|
44%
|
7.3
|
21%
|
89
|
126
|
46%
|
7.3
|
28%
|
157
|
120
|
40%
|
12.7
|
33%
|
117
|
117
|
32%
|
11.7
|
25%
|
79
|
117
|
49%
|
8.7
|
24%
|
64
|
115
|
28%
|
6.7
|
15%
|
106
|
113
|
32%
|
10.3
|
27%
|
150
|
110
|
26%
|
7.5
|
15%
|
140
|
106
|
28%
|
6.3
|
13%
|
98
|
104
|
33%
|
5.7
|
16%
|
72
|
102
|
55%
|
8.0
|
28%
|
96
|
100
|
42%
|
7.3
|
26%
|
82
|
95
|
28%
|
8.0
|
22%
|
65
|
95
|
30%
|
6.0
|
15%
|
42
|
94
|
28%
|
9.3
|
25%
|
59
|
94
|
33%
|
7.5
|
25%
|
NA
|
92
|
25%
|
10.0
|
24%
|
129
|
92
|
32%
|
9.7
|
28%
|
NA
|
90
|
34%
|
5.0
|
13%
|
92
|
88
|
35%
|
7.3
|
20%
|
82
|
87
|
34%
|
8.3
|
25%
|
103
|
83
|
22%
|
4.7
|
12%
|
103
|
81
|
32%
|
12.3
|
32%
|
85
|
81
|
33%
|
6.0
|
23%
|
45
|
81
|
20%
|
6.0
|
15%
|
37
|
78
|
34%
|
5.7
|
17%
|
NA
|
76
|
22%
|
6.5
|
17%
|
NA
|
76
|
16%
|
4.0
|
9%
|
111
|
75
|
21%
|
8.0
|
18%
|
15
|
75
|
24%
|
4.7
|
15%
|
135
|
74
|
25%
|
4.7
|
13%
|
44
|
73
|
29%
|
6.3
|
18%
|
48
|
73
|
26%
|
6.0
|
19%
|
NA
|
73
|
38%
|
4.0
|
12%
|
137
|
72
|
19%
|
8.7
|
19%
|
160
|
72
|
21%
|
5.3
|
13%
|
69
|
71
|
28%
|
8.3
|
23%
|
106
|
70
|
23%
|
5.7
|
17%
|
107
|
69
|
29%
|
5.7
|
21%
|
24
|
68
|
26%
|
8.0
|
23%
|
66
|
66
|
36%
|
5.3
|
17%
|
48
|
66
|
21%
|
7.7
|
21%
|
56
|
63
|
25%
|
8.0
|
24%
|
90
|
62
|
30%
|
7.7
|
19%
|
35
|
62
|
17%
|
4.7
|
13%
|
65
|
61
|
27%
|
6.0
|
19%
|
37
|
61
|
24%
|
6.0
|
17%
|
76
|
61
|
19%
|
7.0
|
19%
|
128
|
60
|
24%
|
5.0
|
19%
|
42
|
60
|
23%
|
6.3
|
19%
|
97
|
60
|
17%
|
2.5
|
6%
|
97
|
57
|
11%
|
2.0
|
4%
|
74
|
57
|
18%
|
6.7
|
18%
|
24
|
56
|
13%
|
8.0
|
18%
|
104
|
56
|
13%
|
3.5
|
9%
|
60
|
56
|
22%
|
5.3
|
16%
|
65
|
55
|
15%
|
7.0
|
15%
|
44
|
55
|
24%
|
9.0
|
22%
|
62
|
55
|
30%
|
5.0
|
16%
|
7
|
55
|
21%
|
4.7
|
14%
|
29
|
55
|
23%
|
9.3
|
27%
|
71
|
55
|
21%
|
6.7
|
20%
|
105
|
54
|
13%
|
4.0
|
10%
|
41
|
54
|
18%
|
6.5
|
18%
|
22
|
52
|
20%
|
6.0
|
17%
|
10
|
52
|
17%
|
6.0
|
16%
|
52
|
50
|
18%
|
4.3
|
12%
|
31
|
50
|
30%
|
5.0
|
15%
|
40
|
49
|
14%
|
3.0
|
8%
|
58
|
49
|
19%
|
4.7
|
13%
|
112
|
48
|
19%
|
4.7
|
14%
|
NA
|
47
|
13%
|
5.5
|
12%
|
68
|
47
|
18%
|
5.0
|
14%
|
39
|
46
|
25%
|
7.3
|
24%
|
56
|
45
|
24%
|
6.7
|
18%
|
Michael Thomas
|
NA
|
45
|
29%
|
5.0
|
16%
|
NA
|
45
|
14%
|
2.0
|
6%
|
43
|
45
|
28%
|
6.0
|
19%
|
86
|
44
|
15%
|
6.7
|
20%
|
59
|
44
|
17%
|
3.0
|
8%
|
NA
|
44
|
18%
|
3.5
|
12%
|
NA
|
42
|
13%
|
3.5
|
9%
|
1
|
41
|
11%
|
6.0
|
14%
|
42
|
41
|
15%
|
6.0
|
17%
|
NA
|
41
|
13%
|
3.0
|
8%
|
23
|
40
|
15%
|
4.3
|
15%
|
NA
|
40
|
14%
|
4.5
|
14%
|
NA
|
40
|
14%
|
3.5
|
14%
|
71
|
39
|
14%
|
4.3
|
14%
|
72
|
39
|
21%
|
7.0
|
23%
|
36
|
39
|
21%
|
4.7
|
14%
|
35
|
38
|
13%
|
5.7
|
16%
|
63
|
38
|
9%
|
6.0
|
14%
|
61
|
38
|
13%
|
3.0
|
10%
|
NA
|
38
|
15%
|
5.0
|
12%
|
50
|
38
|
11%
|
7.5
|
17%
|
10
|
37
|
22%
|
3.0
|
10%
|
13
|
37
|
14%
|
5.3
|
15%
|
40
|
37
|
21%
|
4.7
|
13%
|
32
|
37
|
14%
|
6.7
|
18%
|
58
|
36
|
20%
|
3.7
|
13%
|
11
|
36
|
9%
|
5.3
|
13%
|
51
|
36
|
9%
|
6.7
|
14%
|
67
|
36
|
15%
|
5.3
|
16%
|
18
|
36
|
10%
|
3.3
|
8%
|
61
|
36
|
22%
|
4.3
|
13%
|
37
|
35
|
15%
|
2.0
|
7%
|
21
|
35
|
17%
|
3.7
|
13%
|
36
|
34
|
18%
|
5.7
|
17%
|
43
|
34
|
13%
|
6.3
|
17%
|
60
|
33
|
8%
|
6.3
|
14%
|
21
|
32
|
17%
|
3.7
|
13%
|
16
|
31
|
16%
|
6.3
|
21%
|
60
|
31
|
10%
|
2.0
|
5%
|
20
|
31
|
17%
|
3.7
|
10%
|
15
|
31
|
13%
|
4.7
|
14%
|
39
|
31
|
13%
|
3.7
|
14%
|
67
|
31
|
16%
|
2.7
|
9%
|
C.J. Board
|
55
|
31
|
11%
|
2.3
|
6%
|
12
|
30
|
11%
|
4.0
|
13%
|
56
|
29
|
15%
|
5.3
|
17%
|
28
|
29
|
9%
|
2.7
|
7%
|
NA
|
29
|
12%
|
2.5
|
7%
|
24
|
29
|
14%
|
5.3
|
17%
|
25
|
29
|
7%
|
3.5
|
8%
|
41
|
27
|
9%
|
3.7
|
10%
|
60
|
27
|
9%
|
5.5
|
17%
|
53
|
26
|
8%
|
3.7
|
10%
|
13
|
26
|
9%
|
6.0
|
18%
|
29
|
26
|
6%
|
2.0
|
4%
|
61
|
25
|
8%
|
2.3
|
6%
|
NA
|
25
|
7%
|
3.0
|
7%
Carries & Game Script
Average usage from Weeks 1-3, sorted by carries per game. Minimum 2 games and 4.0 carries per game. “Touch % (Lead)” is a player’s share of team touches while his team is leading. I removed touch shares if a team has fewer than 25 plays in a game script or if a player missed a game.
|
Player
|
Carries
|
Inside 10
|
Touch % (Lead)
|
Touch % (Trail)
|
Games
|
27.3
|
3.3
|
42%
|
47%
|
3
|
22.7
|
2.7
|
62%
|
39%
|
3
|
20.5
|
3.5
|
NA
|
NA
|
2
|
19.3
|
4.0
|
NA
|
37%
|
3
|
19.0
|
2.0
|
NA
|
NA
|
2
|
18.3
|
2.7
|
42%
|
24%
|
3
|
18.0
|
1.0
|
38%
|
25%
|
3
|
17.0
|
0.7
|
43%
|
22%
|
3
|
17.0
|
1.7
|
37%
|
25%
|
3
|
16.7
|
2.3
|
35%
|
34%
|
3
|
16.3
|
2.0
|
28%
|
21%
|
3
|
16.0
|
1.7
|
43%
|
37%
|
3
|
16.0
|
2.0
|
26%
|
48%
|
3
|
15.7
|
0.3
|
25%
|
33%
|
3
|
14.3
|
0.7
|
29%
|
22%
|
3
|
14.3
|
0.3
|
31%
|
25%
|
3
|
14.3
|
2.0
|
34%
|
16%
|
3
|
14.3
|
0.7
|
NA
|
30%
|
3
|
14.0
|
0.3
|
NA
|
27%
|
3
|
14.0
|
0.7
|
NA
|
30%
|
3
|
13.3
|
2.0
|
20%
|
32%
|
3
|
13.0
|
1.7
|
34%
|
27%
|
3
|
12.7
|
1.7
|
43%
|
24%
|
3
|
12.3
|
1.3
|
29%
|
34%
|
3
|
12.3
|
1.7
|
21%
|
24%
|
3
|
12.0
|
2.0
|
24%
|
18%
|
3
|
11.7
|
3.0
|
23%
|
14%
|
3
|
11.7
|
2.3
|
18%
|
28%
|
3
|
11.7
|
0.3
|
44%
|
26%
|
3
|
11.5
|
0.5
|
NA
|
NA
|
2
|
10.7
|
1.0
|
24%
|
NA
|
3
|
Lamar Jackson
|
10.7
|
0.7
|
17%
|
18%
|
3
|
10.3
|
0.7
|
NA
|
24%
|
3
|
10.3
|
2.3
|
34%
|
38%
|
3
|
10.0
|
1.3
|
23%
|
17%
|
3
|
9.7
|
0.3
|
23%
|
12%
|
3
|
9.5
|
0.5
|
NA
|
NA
|
2
|
9.0
|
0.0
|
NA
|
NA
|
2
|
9.0
|
0.5
|
NA
|
NA
|
2
|
8.7
|
0.7
|
12%
|
14%
|
3
|
8.7
|
0.7
|
18%
|
13%
|
3
|
8.7
|
0.7
|
18%
|
0%
|
3
|
8.5
|
1.0
|
NA
|
NA
|
2
|
8.5
|
2.0
|
NA
|
NA
|
2
|
8.0
|
0.7
|
25%
|
13%
|
3
|
Josh Allen
|
7.3
|
1.3
|
13%
|
NA
|
3
|
7.0
|
1.0
|
12%
|
13%
|
3
|
7.0
|
0.5
|
NA
|
NA
|
2
|
7.0
|
1.0
|
NA
|
NA
|
2
|
7.0
|
2.3
|
NA
|
8%
|
3
|
6.7
|
1.0
|
16%
|
NA
|
3
|
6.3
|
1.3
|
15%
|
10%
|
3
|
6.0
|
0.3
|
14%
|
10%
|
3
|
6.0
|
1.0
|
17%
|
3%
|
3
|
5.7
|
0.7
|
16%
|
17%
|
3
|
5.3
|
0.0
|
16%
|
10%
|
3
|
5.3
|
0.3
|
10%
|
15%
|
3
|
5.3
|
0.7
|
5%
|
9%
|
3
|
5.3
|
2.7
|
7%
|
6%
|
3
|
5.3
|
0.3
|
NA
|
15%
|
3
|
JJ Taylor
|
5.3
|
0.3
|
12%
|
10%
|
3
|
5.0
|
0.0
|
14%
|
8%
|
3
|
5.0
|
0.3
|
12%
|
5%
|
3
|
5.0
|
0.0
|
NA
|
NA
|
2
|
5.0
|
0.0
|
7%
|
13%
|
3
|
5.0
|
0.5
|
NA
|
NA
|
2
|
5.0
|
1.3
|
18%
|
7%
|
3
|
4.7
|
1.0
|
NA
|
7%
|
3
|
4.7
|
1.0
|
13%
|
6%
|
3
|
4.7
|
0.0
|
8%
|
6%
|
3
|
4.7
|
0.0
|
7%
|
13%
|
3
|
4.5
|
0.0
|
NA
|
NA
|
2
|
4.3
|
0.7
|
10%
|
4%
|
3
|
4.0
|
0.0
|
9%
|
14%
|
3
|
4.0
|
1.0
|
2%
|
4%
|
3
|
4.0
|
0.0
|
NA
|
9%
|
3
|
4.0
|
0.3
|
NA
|
15%
|
3
|
4.0
|
0.3
|
4%
|
9%
|
3
|
4.0
|
0.0
|
NA
|
7%
|
3
Garbage Time
Percentage of a player’s touches that came when @nflfastR’s in-game winning percentage was less than 10% or greater than 90%. This is when backups enter the game, but it’s not always a bad thing. Use your judgement. Minimum 10 touches and 25% “Garbage Rate”.
|
Player
|
Garbage Rate
|
Garbage Touches
|
Total Touches
|
71%
|
12
|
17
|
68%
|
13
|
19
|
67%
|
8
|
12
|
62%
|
8
|
13
|
56%
|
9
|
16
|
50%
|
6
|
12
|
50%
|
6
|
12
|
47%
|
7
|
15
|
46%
|
6
|
13
|
45%
|
5
|
11
|
45%
|
5
|
11
|
44%
|
8
|
18
|
44%
|
22
|
50
|
43%
|
9
|
21
|
41%
|
9
|
22
|
38%
|
5
|
13
|
38%
|
5
|
13
|
38%
|
6
|
16
|
36%
|
4
|
11
|
36%
|
4
|
11
|
Josh Allen
|
36%
|
8
|
22
|
36%
|
8
|
22
|
36%
|
5
|
14
|
35%
|
7
|
20
|
35%
|
7
|
20
|
33%
|
5
|
15
|
31%
|
5
|
16
|
Chris Thompson
|
31%
|
5
|
16
|
Lamar Jackson
|
31%
|
10
|
32
|
31%
|
22
|
71
|
29%
|
5
|
17
|
29%
|
5
|
17
|
29%
|
7
|
24
|
29%
|
17
|
59
|
29%
|
4
|
14
|
29%
|
4
|
14
|
29%
|
4
|
14
|
28%
|
7
|
25
|
27%
|
3
|
11
|
27%
|
7
|
26
|
27%
|
8
|
30
|
26%
|
10
|
38
|
26%
|
6
|
23
|
25%
|
3
|
12
|
25%
|
3
|
12
|
25%
|
4
|
16
|
25%
|
3
|
12
