The Fantasy Usage Model: Week 4

“The Fantasy Usage Model” is simply how many PPR fantasy points an average NFL player in an average NFL offense would’ve scored with the same exact opportunity. Read Targets Aren’t Created Equal and Carries Aren’t Created Equal if you want to see the type of variables that go into this model, but think air yards, relation to the sideline, yards from the end zone, and scheme indicator metrics. It’s a “Buy Low Model” (shoutout to the great Josh Hermsmeyer ). To make things better, I manually clean the data each week with things I can adjust for that a computer wouldn’t know about (i.e. removing early-injury games) because the data is only as good as the context that comes with it. If you scroll down, you’ll see raw air yards, team share data, and RB touches while leading/trailing. This is basically all of the data I use to make my sit/start decisions. If you have questions, reach out to me on Twitter (@HaydenWinks) .

Fantasy Usage Model - WRs

Average fantasy usage and PPR data from Weeks 1-3. I removed injuries. "xFPs" are expected fantasy points (aka "Fantasy Usage").

Fantasy Usage Model - TEs

Average fantasy usage and PPR data from Weeks 1-3. I removed injuries. "xFPs" are expected fantasy points (aka "Fantasy Usage").

Fantasy Usage Model - RBs

Average fantasy usage and PPR data from Weeks 1-3. I removed injuries and some weeks to reflect current usage but noted all changes in context. "xFPs" are expected fantasy points (aka "Fantasy Usage").

Top 10 Rebound Candidates of Week 4

Top 10 Rebound Candidates of Week 4

Air Yards & Targets

Average usage from Weeks 1-3, sorted by air yards per game. Minimum 2 games and 25 air yards per game. Air yards and target shares are averages of each player’s share in games they received a target or carry, so a player who played but didn’t show up in box score needs to be filtered. I’ll work on this bug later. If you want week-by-week air yards and target totals, visit this Google Sheet .

Carries & Game Script

Average usage from Weeks 1-3, sorted by carries per game. Minimum 2 games and 4.0 carries per game. “Touch % (Lead)” is a player’s share of team touches while his team is leading. I removed touch shares if a team has fewer than 25 plays in a game script or if a player missed a game.

Garbage Time

Percentage of a player’s touches that came when @nflfastR’s in-game winning percentage was less than 10% or greater than 90%. This is when backups enter the game, but it’s not always a bad thing. Use your judgement. Minimum 10 touches and 25% “Garbage Rate”.

