The Fantasy Usage Model: Week 3

Rotate phone for tables if on mobile. CTRL+ F to search players on desktop.
“The Fantasy Usage Model” simply is how many PPR fantasy points an average NFL player in an average NFL offense would’ve scored with the same exact opportunity. Read Targets Aren’t Created Equal and Carries Aren’t Created Equal if you want to see the type of variables that go into this model, but think air yards, relation to the sideline, yards from the end zone, and scheme indicator metrics. It’s a “Buy Low Model” (shoutout to the great Josh Hermsmeyer). To make things better, I manually clean the data each week with things I can adjust for that a computer wouldn’t know about (i.e. removing early-injury games) because the data is only as good as the context that comes with it. If you scroll down, you’ll see raw air yards, team share data, and RB touches while leading/trailing. This is basically all of the data I use to make my sit/start decisions. If you have questions, reach out to me on Twitter (@HaydenWinks).
Fantasy Usage Model - WRs
Average fantasy usage and PPR data from Weeks 1-2.
|
Player
|
Fantasy Usage
|
Actual PPR
|
Context
|
32.1 (WR1)
|
41.6 (WR1)
|
Removed Week 2 (injury).
|
22.1 (WR2)
|
31.9 (WR2)
|
Only WR with 20 xFP in 2 games.
|
19.7 (WR3)
|
24.5 (WR4)
|
Missed Week 2. WR2 if healthy.
|
19.5 (WR4)
|
25.0 (WR3)
|
Leads NFL in targets (25).
|
19.4 (WR5)
|
8.0 (WR68)
|
Leads NFL in air yards (338).
|
19.3 (WR6)
|
14.7 (WR24)
|
46% of Carolina's air yards.
|
18.4 (WR7)
|
18.5 (WR12)
|
23% target share in passing OFF.
|
18.0 (WR8)
|
23.0 (WR5)
|
27% target share. Upside WR2.
|
17.2 (WR9)
|
17.1 (WR20)
|
23 targets only trail Hopkins.
|
17.2 (WR10)
|
19.5 (WR7)
|
Leader in air yards share (52%).
|
17.0 (WR11)
|
17.5 (WR18)
|
32% target share. Fit with old Ben.
|
16.0 (WR12)
|
17.3 (WR19)
|
16.0 (WR13)
|
12.1 (WR38)
|
Week 2 likely to be an outlier.
|
15.8 (WR14)
|
9.3 (WR56)
|
15.5 (WR15)
|
19.2 (WR9)
|
Removed Week 2 (hamstring). I know.
|
14.9 (WR16)
|
12.2 (WR36)
|
30% target share.
|
14.6 (WR17)
|
12.5 (WR34)
|
Removed Week 1 (injury).
|
14.6 (WR18)
|
18.7 (WR10)
|
Efficiency outlier. Streaky WR1.
|
14.5 (WR19)
|
14.0 (WR29)
|
Injured knee.
|
14.5 (WR20)
|
18.6 (WR11)
|
Benefiting from NYJ, MIA schedule.
|
14.0 (WR21)
|
21.7 (WR6)
|
24% target share is encouraging.
|
13.8 (WR22)
|
11.3 (WR43)
|
Which Baker are we getting?
|
13.6 (WR23)
|
18.3 (WR15)
|
All 17 targets while trailing/tied.
|
13.6 (WR24)
|
14.2 (WR28)
|
Already looks special. Upside WR3.
|
13.4 (WR25)
|
17.9 (WR16)
|
Only if Crowder & Perriman miss.
|
13.3 (WR26)
|
8.9 (WR59)
|
Missed Week 2.
|
13.0 (WR27)
|
14.6 (WR26)
|
Seriously, how bad is the hammy?
|
12.8 (WR28)
|
10.9 (WR44)
|
WR5 who opened with easy sched.
|
12.8 (WR29)
|
18.5 (WR13)
|
Efficiency outlier. Upside WR1/2.
|
12.5 (WR30)
|
14.6 (WR25)
|
22% target share + carries.
|
12.4 (WR31)
|
8.7 (WR61)
|
Slot %: 2019 (89%), Week 2 (35%)
|
12.3 (WR32)
|
10.9 (WR44)
|
Could be better with Golladay.
|
12.3 (WR33)
|
17.6 (WR17)
|
33% target share leads NFL WRs.
|
12.1 (WR34)
|
7.9 (WR70)
|
Can Golladay get healthy, please?
|
12.0 (WR35)
|
9.9 (WR49)
|
74% of snaps in slot. No Sutton.
|
12.0 (WR36)
|
9.5 (WR54)
|
4th in air yards (282).
|
11.9 (WR37)
|
4.9 (WR101)
|
Just faced NE, BUF corners.
|
11.9 (WR38)
|
18.4 (WR14)
|
19% target share is worrisome.
|
11.8 (WR39)
|
11.8 (WR41)
|
Left (head) in 3rd QT of Week 2.
|
11.8 (WR40)
|
13.9 (WR30)
|
Missed Week 2.
|
11.5 (WR41)
|
15.3 (WR22)
|
Playing thru hammy injury. WR1.
|
11.5 (WR42)
|
14.5 (WR27)
|
Big-play WR5 if Adams is healthy.
|
11.3 (WR43)
|
7.2 (WR79)
|
Needs Herbert to go up from WR5.
|
11.2 (WR44)
|
13.8 (WR31)
|
13% target share is very suspect.
|
11.1 (WR45)
|
9.3 (WR57)
|
WR4/5 who needs to be healthier.
|
11.0 (WR46)
|
7.6 (WR73)
|
20% target share up w/o Parris.
|
10.7 (WR47)
|
14.9 (WR23)
|
WR4/5 usage even without A.J.
|
10.6 (WR48)
|
8.6 (WR62)
|
10.5 (WR49)
|
13.3 (WR32)
|
10.4 (WR50)
|
19.4 (WR8)
|
Efficiency outlier. Upside WR1/2.
|
10.3 (WR51)
|
9.7 (WR50)
|
Missed Week 1.
|
10.1 (WR52)
|
16.8 (WR21)
|
9.9 (WR53)
|
9.0 (WR58)
|
9.9 (WR54)
|
9.6 (WR53)
|
Out for 2020.
|
9.9 (WR55)
|
7.3 (WR77)
|
9.9 (WR56)
|
10.7 (WR46)
|
Injured?
|
9.7 (WR57)
|
12.2 (WR37)
|
BAL blowouts holding him back.
|
9.5 (WR58)
|
6.7 (WR81)
|
Aging WR with already aged QB.
|
9.3 (WR59)
|
11.5 (WR42)
|
Slot snaps gone from 66% to 55%.
|
Michael Thomas
|
9.1 (WR60)
|
4.7 (WR104)
|
Missed Week 2.
|
9.1 (WR61)
|
8.1 (WR66)
|
9.0 (WR62)
|
6.8 (WR80)
|
8.9 (WR63)
|
5.4 (WR94)
|
Slower but I may have better hands.
|
8.8 (WR64)
|
7.6 (WR71)
|
13% target & air yards share.
|
8.7 (WR65)
|
12.9 (WR33)
|
WR5 with a healthy Adams.
|
8.6 (WR66)
|
9.7 (WR50)
|
8.6 (WR67)
|
12.0 (WR39)
|
Flashing on schemed touches.
|
8.3 (WR68)
|
8.8 (WR60)
|
8.0 (WR69)
|
3.9 (WR115)
|
8.0 (WR70)
|
2.9 (WR120)
|
8.0 (WR71)
|
7.9 (WR69)
|
11% target share is major surprise.
|
7.8 (WR72)
|
7.4 (WR75)
|
7.8 (WR73)
|
5.7 (WR90)
|
7.6 (WR74)
|
7.6 (WR72)
|
7.6 (WR75)
|
7.3 (WR77)
|
7.4 (WR76)
|
5.4 (WR97)
|
97% routes run post-Parris.
|
7.4 (WR77)
|
8.1 (WR66)
|
7.3 (WR78)
|
5.2 (WR98)
|
7.2 (WR79)
|
9.4 (WR55)
|
Hunt moves him to WR4.
|
7.1 (WR80)
|
4.5 (WR106)
|
6.5 YPT with Kyler. Distant No. 2/3.
|
7.1 (WR81)
|
7.5 (WR74)
|
Vertical threat w QB w/o an arm.
|
6.9 (WR82)
|
8.2 (WR65)
|
6.8 (WR83)
|
6.6 (WR82)
|
6.8 (WR84)
|
6.3 (WR84)
|
6.6 (WR85)
|
7.3 (WR76)
|
Not quite a full-time player yet.
|
6.6 (WR86)
|
5.5 (WR92)
|
Perhaps slowed by hamstring.
|
6.4 (WR87)
|
8.4 (WR63)
|
6.4 (WR88)
|
8.3 (WR64)
|
May lose job to rookie Claypool.
|
6.2 (WR89)
|
10.4 (WR48)
|
6.0 (WR90)
|
12.0 (WR39)
|
One more week until I panic.
|
5.7 (WR91)
|
4.8 (WR102)
|
5.7 (WR92)
|
6.0 (WR86)
|
MIN desperate for 2nd target.
|
5.5 (WR93)
|
10.7 (WR47)
|
5.4 (WR94)
|
1.9 (WR126)
|
Benched in Week 2.
|
5.3 (WR95)
|
6.0 (WR86)
|
5.3 (WR96)
|
9.7 (WR50)
|
CHI’s No. 2 outside WR.
|
5.0 (WR97)
|
3.3 (WR118)
|
Moving into full-time role.
|
4.9 (WR98)
|
4.7 (WR105)
|
4.9 (WR99)
|
4.0 (WR114)
|
Injured?
|
4.8 (WR100)
|
2.2 (WR123)
Top 10 Rebound Candidates of Week 3
1. A.J. Green: I’m giving the veteran receiver one more week to turn things around. Green is not only leading the Bengals in targets (22) through two weeks, but he’s also leading the NFL in air yards (338) with the next closest down at 311. We can fully expect Green to play below fantasy usage expectations given his age and situation, but there’s a middle ground to be had given his WR5 fantasy usage. His horrendous 45% “catchable target rate” and in-game stamina should improve as the season progresses. A few extra days of rest following last Thursday’s contest could be the recipe for top-36 production despite currently sitting at WR68.
2. Preston Williams: The Dolphins have faced the Patriots and Bills through two weeks, meaning Williams has faced CBs Stephon Gilmore and Tre’Davious White in coverage to begin the season. Williams has been utilized (WR37 fantasy usage) but has just missed on plays. His 28% air yards share will pay off eventually, and a Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars (3rd most passing yards allowed) is an ideal way to cash in positive regression tickets. Williams has some flex appeal in 12-team leagues despite a WR101 start to the season.
3. Allen Robinson: The disgruntled receiver literally liked my tweet that read, “Only 47% of Robinson's 17 targets this year have been deemed catchable by PFF.” He’s certainly mad at his quarterback’s accuracy, but even for Trubisky’s standards, that’s too bad to not get better. Robinson’s 234 air yards are 8th in the NFL and his 29% target share is 9th. That’s translated to WR14 fantasy usage through two weeks. Despite his current standing as the WR56, I like Robinson as a top-15 receiver for Week 3’s matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed the second most passing yards (744) in the NFL so far.
4. Logan Thomas: Washington’s offense should improve with more reps given the new scheme and their youthfulness in general. That’ll help Thomas cash in on his TE4 fantasy usage. The late-career breakout candidate currently has a 26% target share, the second highest among all tight ends. If he can stay above 20%, he’ll be a top-12 fantasy tight end. I’m willing to bet on that happening against the Browns in Week 3, even though Thomas has been the TE18 through two games. Cleveland has allowed the most fantasy points to the position after getting carved by Mark Andrews and Bengals TE Drew Sample if you’ve heard of him.
5. Evan Engram: Through two games, Engram has TE7 fantasy usage but TE23 fantasy production. Given Engram’s talent and athleticism, this is the definition of just running bad on a small sample, making this a no-brainer buy low spot. That’s especially the case with Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard injured. Expect Engram’s 19% target share to climb right away. Even against the 49ers’ stud linebackers, I like Engram as a top 8 option this week.
6. Mike Williams: Known in the deep waters of analytics twitter as “Redacted”, Williams notoriously pops up as a rebound candidate in my fantasy usage model. He’s posted WR43 fantasy usage through two weeks while playing through a shoulder injury, but has only shown WR79 numbers in the box score. Still, there’s on-tape reasons to like Williams this week. First off, Justin Herbert is expected to start with Tyrod Taylor (ribs) battling the Chargers’ medical staff, but more importantly, L.A. faces the Panthers at home. Carolina has allowed 7.0 adjusted yards per attempt despite facing Vegas and Tampa to open the year. Williams is an upside WR4.
7. KJ Hamler: More of a deep-league only play, Hamler is set for a full complement of routes following Courtland Sutton’s knee injury. Hamler will rotate into the slot but is a good bet for at least one downfield target in Week 3 to take advantage of his sub-4.4 speed. The second-round rookie had 116 air yards on 7 targets in his debut (WR31 fantasy usage), enough looks to make him a bench stash in 12-team leagues. Denver hosts the Bucs at home on Sunday. Jerry Jeudy (WR35 fantasy usage) also is a good rebound candidate (WR49 production) as a 12-team flex option.
8. T.Y. Hilton: Hilton has been a rebound candidate for all three weeks, but I’m willing to go back to the well. He just missed a couple of long touchdowns and now is a candidate for more looks with Parris Campbell (21% of air yards) sidelined with a knee injury. Hilton’s WR73 production can be chalked up to just bad variance. A home matchup against the no-life Jets should be the right medicine to get back on track as a top-30 receiver.
9. Zach Ertz: I believe Dallas Goedert is a better receiver than Ertz right now, but that doesn’t mean we fully fade Ertz. The offense needs Ertz’s reliability as an over-the-middle target while they work through growing pains at receiver. Ertz has quietly had TE8 production despite TE20 box scores, meaning he’s bound to positively regress at least to mid-range TE1 levels. The Eagles host the Bengals in Week 3. Cincy might have the only defense with linebackers slower than Ertz, our catch-and-fall king.
10. Marvin Jones: Jones is a natural lid-lifting No. 2 receiver for an offense, not a true alpha receiver. He only had a 19% target share in the two games without Kenny Golladay. I think Golladay’s projected return is a benefit for Jones, who now will face softer coverages and play in a more efficient offense. Jones’ target share and WR32 fantasy usage shouldn’t go down with Golladay in the lineup, but his efficiency will increase. Expect his WR44 production to pick up, especially with the fast-paced Cardinals on deck.
Fantasy Usage Model - TEs
Average fantasy usage and PPR data from Weeks 1-2.
|
Player
|
Fantasy Usage
|
Actual PPR
|
Context
|
19.2 (TE1)
|
19.4 (TE2)
|
Leads NFL (!) in target share (35%).
|
16.9 (TE2)
|
20.5 (TE1)
|
All-time Top-10 TE szn coming?
|
16.6 (TE3)
|
16.5 (TE6)
|
Leads MIA in target share (21%).
|
16.5 (TE4)
|
10.2 (TE18)
|
2nd among TEs in 26% target share.
|
14.3 (TE5)
|
15.6 (TE7)
|
More targets, air yards than Ertz.
|
13.8 (TE6)
|
13.3 (TE12)
|
Mid-range TE1 with LAC playing fast.
|
13.7 (TE7)
|
7.7 (TE23)
|
12.7 (TE8)
|
10.0 (TE20)
|
2nd best TE in PHI. Mid-range TE1.
|
12.3 (TE9)
|
13.0 (TE13)
|
Game-script set up huge Week 2.
|
12.0 (TE10)
|
19.0 (TE3)
|
YAC monster with Brown boost.
|
11.2 (TE11)
|
13.4 (TE11)
|
BAL blowouts holding him back.
|
10.6 (TE12)
|
17.4 (TE5)
|
2020: routes (70), pass block (2).
|
10.5 (TE13)
|
12.5 (TE14)
|
3rd among TEs in routes run (78).
|
10.3 (TE14)
|
11.4 (TE16)
|
Out for 2020.
|
10.2 (TE15)
|
11.2 (TE17)
|
TD-dependent TE with aged QB.
|
9.7 (TE16)
|
13.6 (TE9)
|
Looked explosive. 2-TE sets coming.
|
9.6 (TE17)
|
6.6 (TE27)
|
Uzomah replaced on TE2/3 radar.
|
9.0 (TE18)
|
5.6 (TE29)
|
8.9 (TE19)
|
17.7 (TE4)
|
8.3 (TE20)
|
7.2 (TE25)
|
Not interested in old tight ends.
|
8.1 (TE21)
|
7.9 (TE21)
|
Missed Week 2.
|
7.6 (TE22)
|
7.9 (TE22)
|
Simply way better than Gronk.
|
7.5 (TE23)
|
13.4 (TE10)
|
TE23 usage w/o Golladay was sad.
|
7.5 (TE24)
|
14.0 (TE8)
|
Injured.
|
6.9 (TE25)
|
10.1 (TE19)
|
TE2 streamer if Doyle is out again.
|
6.8 (TE26)
|
7.2 (TE24)
|
TD-dependent TE2/3.
|
6.8 (TE27)
|
12.2 (TE15)
|
TD-dependent TE2/3.
|
6.2 (TE28)
|
5.1 (TE33)
|
TD-dependent TE2/3.
|
5.9 (TE29)
|
4.7 (TE34)
|
Not producing with MVP-level Allen.
|
5.6 (TE30)
|
3.9 (TE37)
|
Run-first team with 2 stud WRs.
Fantasy Usage Model - RBs
Average fantasy usage and PPR data from Weeks 1-2.
|
Player
|
Fantasy Usage
|
Actual PPR
|
Context
|
27.4 (RB1)
|
31.6 (RB1)
|
27.2 (RB2)
|
26.0 (RB4)
|
Most inside-the-10 carries (9).
|
26.5 (RB3)
|
31.1 (RB2)
|
NO offense is Kamara’s YAC.
|
26.3 (RB4)
|
12.6 (RB26)
|
24.8 (RB5)
|
22.1 (RB7)
|
Played 82% of snaps in debut.
|
24.6 (RB6)
|
24.7 (RB5)
|
2nd in carries. 13% target share.
|
23.4 (RB7)
|
12.3 (RB28)
|
Most carries in the NFL (56).
|
23.3 (RB8)
|
16.4 (RB14)
|
53% touch share while leading.
|
22.8 (RB9)
|
26.7 (RB3)
|
Out 4-6 weeks.
|
19.0 (RB10)
|
17.0 (RB11)
|
21.1 xFPs in lone game as starter.
|
16.9 (RB11)
|
9.9 (RB36)
|
More usage than production so far.
|
16.3 (RB12)
|
21.9 (RB8)
|
Set MPH record in ideal scheme.
|
16.3 (RB13)
|
17.0 (RB10)
|
Consistent RB2 workload.
|
15.5 (RB14)
|
22.2 (RB6)
|
23 carries, but 14% target share.
|
15.4 (RB15)
|
12.7 (RB25)
|
6 to 1 inside-10 carries vs. Ekeler.
|
15.0 (RB16)
|
13.0 (RB24)
|
RB1/2 usage in great rushing OFF.
|
14.8 (RB17)
|
11.9 (RB29)
|
50 to 10 snaps vs. Snell in Wk 2.
|
14.4 (RB18)
|
10.4 (RB34)
|
14.2 (RB19)
|
10.0 (RB35)
|
Between-the-20s RB only.
|
14.1 (RB20)
|
17.0 (RB11)
|
13.9 (RB21)
|
15.4 (RB17)
|
RBBC with no weekly floor.
|
13.9 (RB22)
|
15.5 (RB15)
|
CMC leaves 41 carries, 12% targets.
|
13.8 (RB23)
|
18.1 (RB9)
|
Running very hot early as 1B.
|
13.8 (RB24)
|
7.7 (RB44)
|
4 to 1 inside-10 carries vs. Devin.
|
13.7 (RB25)
|
14.3 (RB21)
|
13.5 (RB26)
|
16.5 (RB13)
|
8% target share is disappointing.
|
12.5 (RB27)
|
12.4 (RB27)
|
29 Week 2 routes lead MIA RBs.
|
12.4 (RB28)
|
15.5 (RB15)
|
Wow: 31% touch share while trail.
|
12.2 (RB29)
|
14.4 (RB20)
|
Tale of two games. No idea.
|
11.9 (RB30)
|
13.5 (RB23)
|
100% RB touches w/o Duke.
|
11.4 (RB31)
|
7.5 (RB45)
|
Only 9% touch share while trailing.
|
11.4 (RB32)
|
7.2 (RB49)
|
11.4 (RB33)
|
15.1 (RB19)
|
Most carries w/o inside-10 carry.
|
11.2 (RB34)
|
10.5 (RB32)
|
Likely lost job after Week 2 fumble.
|
11.1 (RB35)
|
15.3 (RB18)
|
Likely leads TB moving forward.
|
10.9 (RB36)
|
11.8 (RB30)
|
10.6 (RB37)
|
9.3 (RB38)
|
48 to 43/35 snaps vs. Dobbins/Gus.
|
10.5 (RB38)
|
8.9 (RB40)
|
Elite RB insurance.
|
9.9 (RB39)
|
9.3 (RB37)
|
9.8 (RB40)
|
5.1 (RB62)
|
Needs positive game script.
|
9.4 (RB41)
|
13.6 (RB22)
|
Can he be more than passing RB?
|
9.3 (RB42)
|
5.3 (RB58)
|
Left Week 2. RBBC for LAR.
|
8.6 (RB43)
|
7.3 (RB48)
|
8.4 (RB44)
|
3.1 (RB80)
|
8.4 (RB45)
|
6.1 (RB55)
|
8.4 (RB46)
|
10.4 (RB33)
|
Value depends on Akers (ribs).
|
8.3 (RB47)
|
7.9 (RB43)
|
Bet Gallman handles rushing downs.
|
8.3 (RB48)
|
4.7 (RB65)
|
Out for Week 3 and maybe more.
|
8.2 (RB49)
|
4.4 (RB69)
|
Couldn’t pay me to start him.
|
8.1 (RB50)
|
9.3 (RB39)
|
8.0 (RB51)
|
4.5 (RB66)
|
Missed Week 2.
|
7.9 (RB52)
|
6.6 (RB53)
|
Goal-line RB on bottom-5 offense.
|
7.5 (RB53)
|
8.2 (RB42)
|
Missed Week 2.
|
7.3 (RB54)
|
4.2 (RB73)
|
7.2 (RB55)
|
7.4 (RB46)
|
RB insurance only.
|
7.2 (RB56)
|
7.3 (RB47)
|
RB insurance only.
|
7.0 (RB57)
|
6.2 (RB54)
|
Out-snapped by Conner, 50 to 10.
|
7.0 (RB58)
|
2.8 (RB81)
|
6.5 (RB59)
|
5.8 (RB56)
|
Goal-line back when it’s not Cam.
|
6.4 (RB60)
|
5.0 (RB63)
|
Left Week 2 (ankle) early.
Editor’s Note: Unlock the brand new League Sync! Keep track of all your Yahoo! teams in one place and use our Trade Analyzer, Free Agent Finder, Lineup Adviser and custom projections to make all the right roster decisions! Get all of our Season Tools, League Sync AND DFS Tools for as low as $7.99/month!
Targets and Air Yards
Average usage from Weeks 1-2, sorted by targets per game. Minimum 3.5 targets per game. For players who have missed a game, target share and air yards share are calculated using his team's per-game averages.
|Name
|Targets
|Air Yards
|Target Share
|AY Share
|Games
|Jamison Crowder
|13.0
|109
|39%
|54%
|1
|DeAndre Hopkins
|12.5
|70
|32%
|26%
|2
|Darren Waller
|12.0
|68
|35%
|31%
|2
|Diontae Johnson
|11.5
|72
|32%
|32%
|2
|Amari Cooper
|11.5
|117
|26%
|35%
|2
|D.J. Moore
|11.0
|136
|29%
|46%
|2
|Stefon Diggs
|11.0
|121
|27%
|36%
|2
|Calvin Ridley
|11.0
|156
|24%
|35%
|2
|A.J. Green
|11.0
|169
|23%
|44%
|2
|Russell Gage
|10.5
|73
|23%
|16%
|2
|Davante Adams
|10.0
|92
|27%
|28%
|2
|Travis Kelce
|10.0
|61
|25%
|31%
|2
|Will Fuller
|10.0
|129
|29%
|46%
|1
|Keenan Allen
|9.5
|102
|30%
|32%
|2
|Julian Edelman
|9.0
|117
|29%
|52%
|2
|N'Keal Harry
|9.0
|50
|29%
|22%
|2
|Allen Robinson
|9.0
|117
|28%
|39%
|2
|Robby Anderson
|9.0
|90
|24%
|30%
|2
|Parris Campbell
|9.0
|107
|25%
|42%
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|9.0
|34
|22%
|14%
|1
|Adam Thielen
|8.5
|145
|33%
|49%
|2
|Terry McLaurin
|8.5
|90
|26%
|34%
|2
|Logan Thomas
|8.5
|67
|26%
|25%
|2
|Alvin Kamara
|8.5
|2
|25%
|1%
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|8.5
|49
|22%
|25%
|2
|Dallas Goedert
|8.5
|61
|20%
|15%
|2
|Odell Beckham
|8.0
|103
|26%
|36%
|2
|Tyler Lockett
|8.0
|73
|25%
|31%
|2
|Hunter Henry
|8.0
|75
|25%
|24%
|2
|Mike Gesicki
|8.0
|88
|21%
|31%
|2
|John Brown
|8.0
|111
|20%
|33%
|2
|DeSean Jackson
|8.0
|141
|19%
|35%
|2
|Julio Jones
|8.0
|132
|17%
|30%
|2
|A.J. Brown
|8.0
|51
|24%
|22%
|1
|Jerry Jeudy
|7.5
|102
|21%
|25%
|2
|Darius Slayton
|7.5
|87
|19%
|35%
|2
|Evan Engram
|7.5
|39
|19%
|16%
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|7.5
|51
|17%
|15%
|2
|DK Metcalf
|7.0
|105
|22%
|44%
|2
|T.Y. Hilton
|7.0
|98
|20%
|39%
|2
|Mike Evans
|7.0
|67
|20%
|25%
|2
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|7.0
|29
|19%
|13%
|2
|Danny Amendola
|7.0
|73
|19%
|25%
|2
|Marvin Jones
|7.0
|40
|19%
|14%
|2
|Aaron Jones
|7.0
|32
|19%
|10%
|2
|Isaiah Ford
|7.0
|50
|18%
|17%
|2
|Zach Ertz
|7.0
|58
|16%
|14%
|2
|Dalton Schultz
|7.0
|29
|16%
|9%
|2
|Chris Godwin
|7.0
|66
|20%
|25%
|1
|KJ Hamler
|7.0
|116
|19%
|28%
|1
|Miles Sanders
|7.0
|25
|16%
|6%
|1
|Robert Woods
|6.5
|39
|22%
|22%
|2
|Mike Williams
|6.5
|106
|20%
|34%
|2
|Corey Davis
|6.5
|69
|19%
|30%
|2
|Adam Humphries
|6.5
|47
|19%
|20%
|2
|Brandin Cooks
|6.5
|85
|19%
|30%
|2
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|6.5
|107
|18%
|32%
|2
|Quintez Cephus
|6.5
|76
|18%
|26%
|2
|Cole Beasley
|6.5
|49
|16%
|15%
|2
|Hayden Hurst
|6.5
|49
|14%
|11%
|2
|Tyler Boyd
|6.5
|40
|13%
|10%
|2
|Marquise Brown
|6.0
|79
|24%
|35%
|2
|Keelan Cole
|6.0
|33
|18%
|14%
|2
|Chris Hogan
|6.0
|52
|18%
|25%
|2
|Jonnu Smith
|6.0
|23
|18%
|10%
|2
|Jared Cook
|6.0
|59
|17%
|34%
|2
|Preston Williams
|6.0
|79
|16%
|28%
|2
|DeVante Parker
|6.0
|59
|16%
|21%
|2
|Sammy Watkins
|6.0
|40
|15%
|20%
|2
|Larry Fitzgerald
|6.0
|20
|15%
|7%
|2
|Giovani Bernard
|6.0
|5
|12%
|1%
|2
|Josh Malone
|6.0
|17
|18%
|8%
|1
|Courtland Sutton
|6.0
|106
|17%
|26%
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|5.5
|23
|19%
|12%
|2
|Chris Herndon
|5.5
|32
|17%
|16%
|2
|Noah Fant
|5.5
|53
|15%
|13%
|2
|Myles Gaskin
|5.5
|-1
|14%
|0%
|2
|Ezekiel Elliott
|5.5
|-1
|13%
|0%
|2
|C.J. Uzomah
|5.5
|47
|11%
|12%
|2
|Kendrick Bourne
|5.0
|67
|17%
|38%
|2
|Jordan Reed
|5.0
|16
|17%
|9%
|2
|Dontrelle Inman
|5.0
|54
|15%
|20%
|2
|Tim Patrick
|5.0
|75
|14%
|18%
|2
|D'Andre Swift
|5.0
|10
|14%
|3%
|2
|Curtis Samuel
|5.0
|40
|13%
|13%
|2
|Christian Kirk
|5.0
|90
|13%
|33%
|2
|Demarcus Robinson
|5.0
|37
|13%
|19%
|2
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|5.0
|-2
|13%
|-1%
|2
|Sterling Shepard
|5.0
|38
|12%
|15%
|2
|Devin Singletary
|5.0
|9
|12%
|3%
|2
|Michael Gallup
|5.0
|90
|11%
|27%
|2
|Drew Sample
|5.0
|20
|10%
|5%
|2
|George Kittle
|5.0
|26
|17%
|15%
|1
|Michael Thomas
|5.0
|45
|14%
|26%
|1
|Golden Tate
|5.0
|39
|12%
|16%
|1
|Damiere Byrd
|4.5
|47
|14%
|21%
|2
|Mark Andrews
|4.5
|51
|18%
|23%
|2
|Miles Boykin
|4.5
|27
|18%
|12%
|2
|Tyler Higbee
|4.5
|37
|16%
|20%
|2
|Jarvis Landry
|4.5
|49
|15%
|17%
|2
|Chris Carson
|4.5
|6
|14%
|2%
|2
|Anthony Miller
|4.5
|74
|14%
|25%
|2
|Steven Sims
|4.5
|40
|14%
|15%
|2
|Randall Cobb
|4.5
|24
|13%
|8%
|2
|Jordan Akins
|4.5
|22
|13%
|8%
|2
|Josh Jacobs
|4.5
|-5
|13%
|-2%
|2
|O.J. Howard
|4.5
|49
|13%
|19%
|2
|Scotty Miller
|4.5
|44
|13%
|17%
|2
|Nyheim Hines
|4.5
|3
|13%
|1%
|2
|Allen Lazard
|4.5
|52
|12%
|15%
|2
|T.J. Hockenson
|4.5
|21
|12%
|7%
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|4.5
|3
|12%
|1%
|2
|Chase Edmonds
|4.5
|12
|11%
|4%
|2
|Braxton Berrios
|4.0
|23
|12%
|11%
|2
|Mike Davis
|4.0
|1
|11%
|0%
|2
|Van Jefferson
|4.0
|51
|14%
|28%
|2
|Trent Taylor
|4.0
|26
|13%
|15%
|2
|Kareem Hunt
|4.0
|8
|13%
|3%
|2
|Jimmy Graham
|4.0
|26
|13%
|9%
|2
|Laviska Shenault
|4.0
|40
|12%
|17%
|2
|Chris Conley
|4.0
|29
|12%
|12%
|2
|Henry Ruggs
|4.0
|73
|12%
|34%
|2
|David Johnson
|4.0
|18
|12%
|6%
|2
|Tre'Quan Smith
|4.0
|35
|12%
|20%
|2
|Emmanuel Sanders
|4.0
|23
|12%
|13%
|2
|Mo Alie-Cox
|4.0
|42
|11%
|16%
|2
|Michael Pittman
|4.0
|29
|11%
|11%
|2
|LeSean McCoy
|4.0
|12
|11%
|4%
|2
|Jonathan Taylor
|4.0
|-15
|11%
|-6%
|2
|James Washington
|4.0
|36
|11%
|16%
|2
|Jalen Reagor
|4.0
|76
|9%
|19%
|2
|Greg Ward
|4.0
|20
|9%
|5%
|2
|Jack Doyle
|4.0
|43
|11%
|17%
|1
|Bisi Johnson
|3.5
|40
|13%
|13%
|2
|Raheem Mostert
|3.5
|10
|12%
|6%
|2
|Tyler Eifert
|3.5
|45
|11%
|18%
|2
|D.J. Chark
|3.5
|44
|11%
|18%
|2
|Breshad Perriman
|3.5
|21
|11%
|10%
|2
|Zach Pascal
|3.5
|26
|10%
|10%
|2
|Eric Ebron
|3.5
|44
|10%
|19%
|2
|John Ross
|3.5
|42
|7%
|11%
|2
|Mike Thomas
|3.5
|27
|7%
|7%
|2
Carries and Game Script Data
Average usage from Weeks 1-2, sorted by carries per game. Minimum 4.5 carries per game. “Touch % (Lead)” is a player’s share of team touches while his team is leading. I removed touch shares if a team has fewer than 20 plays in a game script or if a player has missed a game.
|Player
|Carries
|Inside 10 Carries
|Leading Touch %
|Trailing Touch %
|Games
|Derrick Henry
|28.0
|2.5
|45%
|48%
|2
|Josh Jacobs
|26.0
|4.0
|62%
|41%
|2
|Ezekiel Elliott
|22.0
|4.5
|NA
|38%
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|20.5
|3.5
|NA
|39%
|2
|Miles Sanders
|20.0
|3.0
|NA
|NA
|1
|Kenyan Drake
|18.0
|1.0
|35%
|23%
|2
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|17.5
|3.5
|53%
|23%
|2
|Joshua Kelley
|17.5
|3.0
|34%
|18%
|2
|Jonathan Taylor
|17.5
|1.5
|30%
|48%
|2
|Todd Gurley
|17.5
|1.5
|29%
|23%
|2
|Austin Ekeler
|17.5
|0.5
|25%
|36%
|2
|Joe Mixon
|17.5
|0.5
|50%
|18%
|2
|Aaron Jones
|17.0
|2.0
|33%
|34%
|2
|Melvin Gordon
|17.0
|1.0
|NA
|33%
|2
|Nick Chubb
|16.0
|2.5
|37%
|21%
|2
|James Robinson
|16.0
|0.5
|NA
|31%
|2
|Malcolm Brown
|14.5
|2.5
|24%
|NA
|2
|David Montgomery
|14.5
|0.0
|31%
|28%
|2
|Frank Gore
|13.5
|0.5
|NA
|27%
|2
|Cam Newton
|13.0
|4.5
|26%
|18%
|2
|Dalvin Cook
|13.0
|2.5
|NA
|32%
|2
|Alvin Kamara
|12.5
|3.5
|32%
|40%
|2
|Ronald Jones
|12.0
|1.5
|15%
|24%
|2
|Chris Carson
|11.5
|1.0
|25%
|36%
|2
|Kareem Hunt
|11.5
|1.0
|26%
|27%
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|11.5
|0.5
|17%
|NA
|2
|Raheem Mostert
|11.5
|0.5
|24%
|NA
|2
|James Conner
|11.0
|2.5
|19%
|30%
|2
|Antonio Gibson
|11.0
|0.5
|NA
|24%
|2
|Benny Snell
|11.0
|0.0
|23%
|18%
|2
|David Johnson
|11.0
|0.0
|NA
|27%
|2
|Adrian Peterson
|10.5
|0.5
|31%
|6%
|2
|Kyler Murray
|10.5
|0.5
|13%
|16%
|2
|Mark Ingram
|9.5
|1.0
|18%
|NA
|2
|Devin Singletary
|9.5
|0.5
|24%
|NA
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|9.5
|0.5
|NA
|18%
|2
|Peyton Barber
|9.0
|3.5
|NA
|9%
|2
|Latavius Murray
|9.0
|2.0
|24%
|10%
|2
|Josh Allen
|9.0
|0.5
|13%
|NA
|2
|Tevin Coleman
|9.0
|0.5
|22%
|NA
|2
|Zack Moss
|8.5
|2.0
|20%
|NA
|2
|Cam Akers
|8.5
|1.0
|10%
|NA
|2
|Sony Michel
|8.5
|1.0
|15%
|0%
|2
|Leonard Fournette
|8.5
|0.5
|36%
|13%
|2
|Myles Gaskin
|8.0
|0.5
|NA
|24%
|2
|Darrell Henderson
|7.5
|1.0
|18%
|NA
|2
|Joe Burrow
|7.5
|1.0
|8%
|11%
|2
|Kerryon Johnson
|7.5
|1.0
|15%
|3%
|2
|Jamaal Williams
|7.5
|0.5
|13%
|13%
|2
|Phillip Lindsay
|7.0
|1.0
|NA
|NA
|1
|Gus Edwards
|7.0
|0.5
|14%
|NA
|2
|Jordan Howard
|6.5
|2.5
|NA
|6%
|2
|Rex Burkhead
|6.5
|0.5
|7%
|9%
|2
|Boston Scott
|6.5
|0.0
|21%
|11%
|2
|Carlos Hyde
|6.0
|0.5
|11%
|19%
|2
|Matt Breida
|6.0
|0.0
|NA
|13%
|2
|Tarik Cohen
|6.0
|0.0
|8%
|14%
|2
|Le'Veon Bell
|6.0
|0.0
|NA
|NA
|1
|Tyrod Taylor
|6.0
|0.0
|NA
|NA
|1
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|5.5
|0.5
|14%
|5%
|2
|Dion Lewis
|5.5
|0.5
|NA
|18%
|2
|Deshaun Watson
|5.5
|0.5
|NA
|11%
|2
|Jared Goff
|5.5
|0.5
|10%
|NA
|2
|J.D. McKissic
|5.5
|0.5
|NA
|15%
|2
|Duke Johnson
|5.0
|0.0
|NA
|NA
|1
|James White
|5.0
|0.0
|NA
|NA
|1
|Jordan Wilkins
|4.5
|0.0
|14%
|0%
|2
|J.K. Dobbins
|4.5
|1.0
|10%
|NA
|2
|Alexander Mattison
|4.5
|0.5
|NA
|19%
|2
|Chase Edmonds
|4.5
|0.0
|10%
|16%
|2
|Gardner Minshew
|4.5
|0.0
|NA
|8%
|2
|Dak Prescott
|4.0
|1.5
|NA
|6%
|2
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|4.0
|1.5
|NA
|7%
|2
|Dwayne Haskins
|4.0
|1.0
|NA
|4%
|2
|D'Andre Swift
|4.0
|1.0
|13%
|26%
|2
|Justin Herbert
|4.0
|1.0
|NA
|NA
|1
|Russell Wilson
|4.0
|0.0
|6%
|8%
|2
|Marlon Mack
|4.0
|0.0
|NA
|NA
|1