Fantasy Take-Fest, Part V: Sleepers, late-round fliers, and an argument for a two-tight end standard

It turns out Daniel Jones wasn’t as terrible of a pick as many draftniks had me convinced, and his fantasy arrow is pointing way up for 2020. Jones’ lowly 6.6 YPA as a rookie surely needs improvement, but 24 TD passes over 12 starts isn’t nothing, and his added rushing ability is what makes him interesting in fantasy leagues. It's a likely meaningless sample, but Jones posted an 18:3 TD:INT ratio (with two rushing scores) over seven road games last season (he also saw his YPA improve by a whopping 1.2 yards compared to home). It would’ve been better had the Eagles not made vast improvements to their secondary inside their division, but Jones is still going to benefit from having Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, Evan Engram, and Saquon Barley as legit weapons at his disposal. I have Danny Dimes as a top-10 QB on my board (even with Jason Garrett as his new OC).