Fantasy Survival - Chiefs vs Bengals
Andy Behrens, Matt Harmon and Tank Williams identify players who should deliver as the Bengals host the Chiefs.
The Panthers have rattled off five wins in the last eight days, their first five-game win streak in a single season since 2014.
CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuela's oil minister and top representatives of state-run company PDVSA on Friday signed contracts with U.S. oil firm Chevron Corp intended to help revive the nation's oil output and expand operations. The United States last week granted Chevron a six-month license authorizing it to take a broader role in existing projects in U.S.-sanctioned Venezuela, a move to encourage political talks between the government of President Nicolas Maduro and the country's opposition towards elections.
Actress Keke Palmer used her Saturday Night Live monologue to announce her pregnancy.
Yahoo Betting Analyst Minty Bets joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the Cowboys host the Colts in Week 13.
Movie night must: It's a marvel of modern silicone, producing cheap, healthy goodness every time — take it from nearly 20,000 fans.
The NFL hit Jeffery Simmons with a fine for his actions against Ted Karras and the Bengals.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Clemson Tigers are back in a familiar spot - atop the Atlantic Coast Conference. Freshman Cade Klubnik came off the bench to complete 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to lead No. 10 Clemson to the ACC championship with a 39-10 victory over No. 24 North Carolina on Saturday night. Cornerback Nate Wiggins broke up two passes in the end zone, blocked a field goal and returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown as the Tigers won their seventh ACC title in eight seasons.
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including singer-songwriter-keyboardist Christine McVie of the band Fleetwood Mac.
The sight of a tearful Luis Suarez hiding his face in his shirt and an enraged Edinson Cavani knocking over a VAR monitor encapsulated Uruguay's sadness and frustration at their World Cup exit.
The NFL comes out of its Thanksgiving food coma this weekend for a Week 13 slate that features some notable reunions and plenty of playoff and draft order implications.
The star began spewing out matter at nearly light speed, releasing a tremendous amount of energy.
In the occupied Skadovsk district of the Kherson oblast, post office workers have stopped delivering payments to pensioners, and the invaders are forcing elderly people to obtain Russian citizenship in order to receive pensions at post offices.
There wasn’t much left of the electric car…
Could there *be* any more Friends quotes?View Entire Post ›
College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.
The college football regular season is complete. Who is going to the playoff and which teams are headed to major bowls? Our final bowl projections.
Paul Finebaum announces top four college football teams after conference championship week.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
The playoff committee has continued its streak of not having a two-loss team in the four-team playoff.
On the verge of the top 10 just three weeks ago, North Carolina heads to its bowl game an unranked team following its loss to Clemson. The Tar Heels moving out made room for NC State to move in.