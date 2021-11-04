Fantasy start or sit Week 9: Julio Jones, Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and wide receiver A.J. Brown both had good to great games in Week 8, but wideout Julio Jones was absent once again with a hamstring injury.

Jones has now missed three games this season, and even when he has been in the lineup he’s been limited and hasn’t produced much, with just one 100-yard game and zero touchdowns so far.

With the Titans’ ground game struggling against the Indianapolis Colts, Tannehill threw for 265 yards and three scores to two picks, while also adding 26 yards on the ground.

Brown had the best game of his career, with a career-high 155 yards and one touchdown on 10 receptions, including a 57-yard scoring strike.

With Derrick Henry out of the lineup, the Titans’ passing attack figures to see an uptick in chances, but is that enough to have all three of these players in your lineup this week against the Los Angeles Rams?

Let’s take a look and see.

A.J. Brown: Start

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

After teetering on the brink of being bench fodder, Brown has put together three solid to great performances in a row, tallying 25 catches for 379 yards and two touchdowns in that span. As a result, Brown is back in the “must-start” column.

However, this won’t be an easy matchup for him, as Brown figures to draw at least some coverage from lockdown corner, Jalen Ramsey, especially when he lines up in the slot.

The Rams are ceding the 14th-fewest fantasy points per game to receivers, so this is a middle-of-the-road matchup for Brown, but you simply cannot sit him under any circumstances.

Ryan Tannehill: Start

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

This matchup could go either way for Tannehill.

The Rams are sporting one of the toughest defenses in the NFL in terms of fantasy points allowed per game to signal-callers, giving up the sixth-fewest.

Adding to that, the Titans, who were already shaky in pass protection, now have to contend with Von Miller on top of Aaron Donald, which is definitely a concern.

However, the loss of Henry and a potential negative game script that sees the Titans trying to play catch-up against an elite Rams offense could lead to plenty of work for Tannehill, and he always has a safe floor thanks to his rushing ability.

Tannehill should be in lineups this week.

Julio Jones: Sit

Syndication: The Tennessean

While it looks like Jones will play after returning to practice on Wednesday, history tells us he’s a risky bet in any format.

When he has played, Jones has been mostly limited in terms of snaps, he has exited multiple games early, and he has just one 100-yard game and has yet to find the end zone this season.

We don’t expect a full workload in his first game back, making an already risky play even riskier. Until Jones shows us something in a game, we consider him no more than a dart-throw flex play until further notice.

Syndication: The Tennessean

