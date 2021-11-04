Fantasy start or sit Week 9: Adrian Peterson, Jeremy McNichols

The Tennessee Titans will begin life without Derrick Henry in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams after the superstar rusher broke a bone in his foot that required surgery, sidelining him anywhere from six to 10 weeks.

The loss of Henry, who has been the best back both in fantasy and real life, is devastating for both the Titans and fantasy managers alike, but life goes on we all must push ahead.

Taking the reins in the Titans’ backfield is 36-year-old future Hall of Famer, Adrian Peterson, who was signed to Tennessee’s practice squad this week. He’ll be joined by Jeremy McNichols, who will help carry the load.

While there is plenty of work to be gobbled up by the Titans’ backs, is it safe to start either McNichols or Peterson in Week 9? Let’s find out right now by taking a look at some start or sit advice for both.

Adrian Peterson: Sit

While Peterson remains in great shape and should be ready to roll on Sunday, there’s still no telling how involved he’ll be in the offense in his Titans debut, especially after not having played a single snap yet this season.

Titans running backs coach Tony Dews wouldn’t commit to how much Peterson will play, if at all, so take that how you will.

.@Titans RB coach Tony Dews on how much he expects @AdrianPeterson to play Sunday: I can't answer those questions until we practice. We'll see what he can do. If it's carry it 10-15 times, or one time, I don't know until we see what we've got — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 2, 2021

However, we think that was just a conservative answer from Dews and we’re almost certain that not only will Peterson play, but he’ll likely see the lion’s share of carries at least.

That said, we still can’t be totally certain how much work he’ll receive in his first game. Furthermore, game script could be a negative one for Peterson should the Titans’ shaky defense get torched by the Rams’ elite offense.

While we believe Peterson will be a flex play with RB2 upside moving forward and the back to own from Tennessee, it’s best to sit him this week and see how things shake out.

If you’re desperate and have no choice, you’ll be starting Peterson against a Rams defense that ranks 11th against the run and is giving up the 14th-fewest fantasy points per game to the position, so it isn’t a terrible matchup.

Jeremy McNichols: Sit

McNichols enters Week 9 as the Titans’ No. 3 receiver in terms of yardage, so there’s at least a history of him contributing in the offense even when Henry was healthy.

McNichols should continue to dominate passing-down work, but we also expect to see him spell Peterson and see an uptick in carries. There’s an outside chance that, at least to start, McNichols dominates carries, also.

It still isn’t clear if McNichols will see enough work to make him a viable starter week-to-week, though. Adding to that, the potential return of Julio Jones to the lineup could take away from McNichols’ target opportunities.

Like with Peterson, it’s best to wait things out and see how this dynamic unfolds. McNichols is no more than a risky flex play in PPR formats, even in a matchup against a Rams defense ceding the seventh-most receiving yards and 10th-most receptions to backs so far this season.

