Fantasy start or sit Week 9: Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown, Jonnu Smith

The Tennessee Titans will draw a tough matchup in Week 9 against a stout Chicago Bears defense that has the potential to keep some of the team’s best fantasy assets in check, namely running back Derrick Henry, tight end Jonnu Smith and wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Henry was a fantasy stud once again in Week 8 after he totaled 112 yards and one touchdown. Brown only gained 24 yards, but was able to salvage his day somewhat with four grabs and one touchdown. Smith, on the other hand, was disappointing once again, as he reeled in both of his targets for just 29 yards.

Considering the Bears are giving up just 20.8 points per contest this season and the struggles of the Titans’ offense of late, touchdowns might be hard to come by on Sunday.

But should that stop you from having Henry, Brown and Smith in your lineup for Week 9? Find out now as we take a look at some start or sit advice.