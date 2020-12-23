Fantasy start or sit Week 16: Ryan Tannehill, Corey Davis, Titans D/ST
If you’re here, it’s because you’ve made it to the Fantasy Football championship in your league, and more likely than not at least one Tennessee Titans player has helped you get there.
In Week 15, quarterback Ryan Tannehill posted a week-winning kind of performance for managers after finishing with 273 passing yards, 21 rushing yards, and five touchdowns, including two rushing scores.
While wide receiver Corey Davis didn’t quite explode like his quarterback, he was still very impressive with four catches for 110 receiving yards and one touchdown that came from 75 yards out.
The Titans’ D/ST would have been a disaster for those managers who started it if not for three turnovers, one of which came in garbage time.
With Tennessee facing an equally elite offense in Week 16 in the Green Bay Packers’, you can probably already guess which way this is going.
Regardless, let’s take a look at some start or sit advice for Tannehill, Davis and the Titans’ D/ST.
Note: Defense vs. position rankings are courtesy of NFL.com.
Titans D/ST: Sit
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC
No way, no how are you starting a Titans defense that ranks 22nd in points allowed per game and has to navigate a matchup with Aaron Rodgers and a Packers offense that is third in the NFL in points per game. Drop Tennessee's D/ST like a bad habit this week and roll with a different one because you don't want to start a D/ST that will be involved in a game that sees a ton of points.
Ryan Tannehill: Start
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Yes, the Packers are giving up the ninth-fewest fantasy points and passing yards per game to quarterbacks, but you can throw that out the window. Not only are the Packers going to be selling out to stop Derrick Henry, opening things up for Tannehill down the field, but this game also has shootout written all over it. The Titans (No. 1) and Packers (No. 3) sport elite scoring offenses this season and there's a good chance both teams will be up and down the field often, so there should be plenty of opportunities for Tannehill to post yet another top-notch fantasy outing on Sunday night.
Corey Davis: Start
(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Davis now has 100 yards and/or a touchdown in seven of 12 games played this season, making him a weekly starter at the flex position at worst. On paper, this isn't a great matchup, as Green Bay is ceding the eighth-fewest fantasy points per contest to receivers this season. However, with Jaire Alexander matching up with A.J. Brown on the other side, Tannehill might have to look Davis' way more often than not, leading to steady volume for the former No. 5 overall pick. Adding to that, as we've mentioned already, the chances of a high-scoring affair here are very good, so this is a matchup you want a piece of any way you can get it — and Davis is a high-end piece to have.