Fantasy start or sit Week 16: Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown, Jonnu Smith
Here we are, it’s Week 16 and the time has finally come for you to have a chance to be crowned a Fantasy Football champion in your league — and some Tennessee Titans players could put you over the top this week.
In Week 15, running back Derrick Henry dominated once again, totaling 147 yards and one touchdown, while also adding two receptions for five yards.
Wide receiver A.J. Brown didn’t put up huge numbers with five catches for 44 yards, but he did find pay dirt to salvage what otherwise would have been a lackluster fantasy performance.
Tight end Jonnu Smith had his best yardage and catch output in quite some time, as his five catches for 52 yards were the most he had posted since Week 5; however, he didn’t cap his day off with a touchdown.
This week, the Titans’ offense has a juicy matchup in what could be a shootout with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Tennessee sports the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL, while the Packers rank third.
For the final time this season, here’s some start or sit advice for Henry, Brown and Smith.
Note: Defense vs. position rankings are courtesy of NFL.com.
Derrick Henry: Start
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Based on fantasy points allowed per game, this matchup seems to bode well for Henry's managers with the Packers surrendering the fifth-most to the position this season. But the reasoning behind that ranking has a lot to do with the fact that Green Bay has given up 695 yards (second-most) and five scores (tied for second-most) through the air to backs this season. As we know, catching passes isn't what makes Henry such a dominant fantasy and real-life back. When you look at rushing yards allowed per game, the outlook isn't as bright. The Packers are giving up the 11th-fewest yards on the ground per contest in the NFL. Regardless, you're ignoring these numbers entirely and running Henry out there simply because he's just a different breed than most backs and is matchup proof. At worst, Henry may not get a lot of yards but he will see plenty of goal line opportunities in a game that should yield a lot of points.
A.J. Brown: Start
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Brown has helped get you this far, so there's no turning your back on him now, even though the Packers are surrendering the eighth-fewest fantasy points and ninth-fewest passing yards per game this season. The Titans' former second-round pick will also have to deal with coverage from Jaire Alexander, one of the best young corners in the NFL today. Despite having the deck seemingly stacked against him in this game, sitting Brown simply isn't an option in what is a potential shootout situation between two of the NFL's best offenses. Furthermore, Brown has overcome tough matchups in the past, making him a must-start in all formats on a weekly basis.
Jonnu Smith: Start
(AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Smith is coming off his best catch and yardage totals in quite some time, so we're tentatively rolling with him this week. We say tentatively because the Packers haven't been very forgiving to tight ends this season, allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position this season. But we're sticking with the "get a piece of this potential shootout" theme and plugging Smith in anyway. The Packers are going to be dead-set on trying to stop Henry, Brown and Corey Davis, so Smith could feast over the middle.