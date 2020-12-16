Fantasy start or sit Week 15: Ryan Tannehill, Corey Davis, Titans D/ST

We normally feature Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and wide receivers Adam Humphries and Corey Davis in the same start or sit article, but with Humphries on Injured Reserve we’re going to include the team’s D/ST, which is a potential streaming option this week, instead.

In Week 14, Tannehill was the perfect complement to Derrick Henry, who ran wild for 215 yards and two scores. The Titans signal-caller played mistake-free football and finished with 212 yards and two scores.

Davis, on the other hand, wasn’t as impressive. After posting huge numbers in Week 13, Davis was quiet, reeling in just three catches for 34 yards. Adding insult to injury, he also lost a fumble.

Week 15 presents a favorable matchup for the Titans’ offense overall, as the Detroit Lions’ defense is susceptible to both the pass and run. Let’s see what you should do with Tannehill, Davis, and the Titans’ D/ST this Sunday.

Note: Defense vs. position rankings are courtesy of NFL.com.

Ryan Tannehill: Start

The Lions' defense has not been good against opposing passing attacks this season, as it ranks No. 27 in the NFL. Furthermore, Detroit is ceding the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. With the Titans' defense playing as poorly as it has this season, there's a chance this game becomes a shootout, which only improves Tannehill's outlook even more.

Corey Davis: Start

As we already mentioned, this game has shootout potential, so you want a receiver like Davis, who has been productive this season, in your lineup simply for that fact. However, there's more behind this decision than just that. We already mentioned that the Lions have been bad against the pass (No. 27), but they're also surrendering the fourth-most fantasy points per game to receivers and will be without 2020 first-round pick, cornerback Jeff Okudah. Pencil Davis in as a solid flex play for Week 15.

Titans D/ST: Start (depending)

The Titans' defense has been inconsistent and mostly bad this season, so starting them on a weekly basis is a risky proposition; however, there is reason to believe this could be the week to start Tennessee's D/ST. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with a painful rib injury that could sideline him for Week 15, and if that happens Detroit will deploy Chase Daniel in his place. No offense to Daniel, but he's no Matthew Stafford. As a result, the Lions' offense will be seriously downgraded if the backup signal-caller is under center. Not to mention, the Lions' star receiver, Kenny Golladay, is no sure bet to play, either. Adding to all that, the Titans might welcome back their No. 1 cornerback, Adoree' Jackson, who has yet to suit up in a game this season due to a knee injury. That would be a huge upgrade for Tennessee's secondary. Even if Jackson doesn't suit up, not having Stafford under center makes the Titans' D/ST a streaming option by default. That all goes away if Stafford plays, though, so keep an eye on his status before inserting this D/ST into your lineup.