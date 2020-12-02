Fantasy start or sit Week 13: A.J. Brown, Jonnu Smith, Derrick Henry

With the fantasy football playoffs right around the corner, a pair of Tennessee Titans players will be vital in getting fantasy managers over the hump in Week 13.

Those two players are running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver A.J. Brown, both of whom had big showings in Week 12.

Henry dominated the Colts for 178 yards and three touchdowns, while Brown nabbed four passes for 98 yards and one touchdown, and he added a return score when he took an onside kick to the house.

On the flip side of those two is tight end Jonnu Smith, who failed to receive a target in Week 12 and went scoreless in what was his latest disappointing performance.

In Week 13, the Titans draw a matchup with the Cleveland Browns that looks to be favorable for all three players. Let’s take a look at some start or sit advice for Henry, Brown and Smith.

Note: Defense vs. position rankings are courtesy of NFL.com.

Derrick Henry: Start

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Henry is coming off one of his best games of the 2020 campaign and once again showed why he's a must-start back every week. In Week 13, Henry draws a tough matchup against a Browns defense that ranks ninth against the run and has given up 10th-fewest fantasy points per contest to the position this season. However, as Henry showed against the Indianapolis Colts' elite run defense in two of the past three weeks, he is matchup proof.

A.J. Brown: Start

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Brown has a great chance to once again put up big numbers in Week 13, as he draws a matchup against a Browns defense that ranks No. 20 against the pass and is ceding the 11th-most fantasy points per game to receivers. Adding to that, Cleveland will likely be without its No. 1 corner, Denzel Ward, who is dealing with a calf injury. That will no doubt complicate things further for the Browns' defense.

Jonnu Smith: Start

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Smith has gone from a must-start tight end early in the season to a risky proposition at best at this late stage in the campaign. After averaging 4.5 receptions, 6.8 targets and scoring five touchdowns over his first four games, Smith has averaged just 1.7 receptions and 3.1 targets with two scores over his last seven. And, in that same seven-game span, Smith's highest yardage output is 32 yards. If you have a better option, great. If not, Smith does have a chance for a bounce-back on Sunday, as he draws a matchup against a Browns defense ceding the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. If Smith doesn't get it done this week, he's bench material until further notice.