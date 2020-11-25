Fantasy start or sit Week 12: Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, Jonnu Smith

The Tennessee Titans’ offense bounced back in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, which was good news for fantasy managers who have a stake in Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and/or Jonnu Smith.

Tannehill had his best game in a month after he finished with 259 passing yards, 35 rushing yards, and two touchdowns to just one pick. One of those touchdowns went to Smith, who caught four passes for 20 yards, also.

Henry also shined during the Titans’ win, as the former Heisman Trophy winner racked up 133 yards on 28 carries, and he scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

While it’s good to see these important fantasy assets get back on track, things won’t get easier in Week 12, as the Titans draw their second matchup in three weeks against an elite Indianapolis Colts defense.

Let’s take a look at why you should or shouldn’t have Henry, Tannehill and/or Smith in your fantasy football lineup this Sunday.

Note: Defense vs. position rankings courtesy of NFL.com

Derrick Henry: Start

On the surface, this looks like a difficult matchup for Henry, as the Colts own the No. 3 run defense in the NFL and are giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per contest to running backs. However, Henry has already shown he can have success against Indy after he totaled 103 rushing yards in Week 10. Of course, expectations should always be tempered in such a tough matchup, but at least Henry has gotten it done against the Colts before.

Ryan Tannehill: Sit

Unlike Henry, Tannehill did not have any success against the Colts in Week 10. The Titans signal-caller threw for just 147 yards and one score in the losing effort. While there is reason to believe Tannehill will have more success this time around after bouncing back in Week 11, starting him remains risky, as the Colts own the No. 4 pass defense and are ceding the third-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. You're better off finding another quarterback with a better matchup this week, although starting Tannehill isn't a crazy idea by any stretch.

Jonnu Smith: Start

At this point in the season, it's hard to find a replacement tight end, as it's one of the most shallow positions in fantasy football, so if you have a decent starter, you stick with him. That's kind of the case here with Smith, who faces a brutal matchup against a Colts defense that is giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per contest to opposing tight ends. If you roster another decent tight end aside from Smith, you might want to explore your options there. However, don't go throwing darts by grabbing someone off the waiver wire that isn't as trustworthy as Smith has proven to be in the past.