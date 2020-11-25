Fantasy start or sit Week 12: A.J. Brown, Corey Davis, Adam Humphries

The Tennessee Titans’ offense finally showed some signs of life in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, which gives all of the team’s best fantasy football assets a bump for Week 12.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown found pay dirt once again on Sunday, and he added 62 yards on four catches to top off his solid fantasy day. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Corey Davis led Tennessee in yards with 113 on five catches.

Unfortunately, the Titans didn’t have slot receiver Adam Humphries in the mix, as he was forced to sit out once again with a concussion.

While the performances of Davis and Brown were encouraging to see, both players might have a tough time keeping the good times rolling against the Indianapolis Colts’ elite defense in Week 12.

However, there is reason to believe that both players should be in your lineup. Let’s find out why as we take a look at some start or sit advice.

Adam Humphries: Sit

Just like the past three weeks, Humphries' status remains up in the air due to a concussion he suffered in Week 8. However, one would assume that he's close to returning and should suit up in Week 12. Even if he does, starting him would be risky. Humphries has sat out three games in a row and he's going up against a Colts defense surrendering the seventh-fewest fantasy points per contest to wideouts. Keep Humphries, who is the fourth option in the Titans' passing game when healthy, on your bench this week.

Corey Davis: Start

Davis posted his third 100-yard game of the season in Week 11 and has now broken the century mark and/or scored in five of eight games this season. Adding to that, Davis now leads the Titans in receiving yards. This means to Davis should be a starting consideration every week. Normally you'd lean towards sitting Davis this week against a Colts defense ceding the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to the position, but he did have some success against the Colts in Week 10, totaling five catches for 67 yards. We can certainly see Davis thriving in Week 12 with the Colts focused on stopping Brown. We like the fourth-year pro as a flex option in PPR formats.

A.J. Brown: Start

Brown has become a weekly must-start regardless of matchup, as the second-year stud has been a touchdown machine after scoring at least one in six of eight games in 2020, and he has broken the century mark twice. Brown draws a tough matchup in Week 12 against the Colts, a team giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per contest to receivers, but nothing can scare us off starting him.