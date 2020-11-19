Fantasy start or sit Week 11: Ryan Tannehill, Corey Davis, Adam Humphries

Over the course of the Tennessee Titans’ first six games of 2020, there was no question that fantasy football managers wanted a piece of their offense, as it was one of the most explosive units in the NFL.

However, that has not been the case over the last four games, as Tennessee’s offense has hit a wall and is averaging just 19.5 points per contest in that span if you take away the team’s defensive touchdown in Week 9.

One of the causes of the Titans’ offensive woes has been quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who simply hasn’t performed at the MVP level we saw early on, and that has greatly impacted all of the team’s pass-catchers.

In Week 11, the Titans draw a road matchup with a tough Baltimore Ravens defense, but does that mean you should sit Tannehill and wide receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries?

Find out now as we take a look at some start or sit advice for each.

Adam Humphries: Sit

Humphries remained in the concussion protocol as of Tuesday, leaving his status up in the air once again this week. However, even if he plays, Humphries should not be in your lineup this week. The Titans' passing attack has struggled overall, and the Ravens are giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per contest to wide receivers this season.

Corey Davis: Sit

Corey Davis went from posting a donut in Week 10 to putting up a decent performance in Week 11, at least in full-PPR circles - and he did so while playing with a heavy heart after the death of his brother the day before. However, this is not a good spot to start Davis. The Ravens are ceding the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to wideouts and the Titans' passing attack is struggling overall. Until the ship gets righted, it's hard to trust Tennessee pass-catchers not named A.J. Brown.

Ryan Tannehill: Sit

With the fantasy football playoffs looming, you need a better bet at quarterback this week than Ryan Tannehill. The Titans signal-caller has been struggling the past four weeks, and as a result his fantasy production has taken a big hit. In Week 10, Tannehill, who is usually at least good for a safe floor, barely cracked double-digits. Adding to those concerns, Tannehill is facing a meeting with a Ravens defense that is surrendering the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Look elsewhere for help in Week 11.