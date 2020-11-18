Fantasy start or sit Week 11: Derrick Henry, Jonnu Smith, A.J. Brown

The Tennessee Titans are heading to Baltimore on Sunday for a contest in which the Ravens will avenge the “death” of former safety Earl Thomas.

No, in all seriousness, though, the Ravens are foaming at the mouth to get a piece of the Titans after being embarrassed in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season.

Which begs the question: who is safe to start against the league’s eight-best defense in yards allowed?

Running back Derrick Henry is a must-start every week, while wide receiver A.J. Brown disappointed fantasy owners in Week 10. Tight end Jonnu Smith has been great this season from a value perspective but has become increasingly more touchdown-dependent.

Per BetMGM, the over/under for the game is set at 48.5 with an implied point total of 21 for the Titans. With Vegas believing the two-tone blue will only score three touchdowns, which Titans will benefit? Let’s take a look at the options for Week 11.

Note: Defense vs. position rankings are courtesy of NFL.com

Derrick Henry: Start

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Titans running back Derrick Henry is a "leave him in your lineup" type of guy. And, based on his draft season price tag, he should be. So, even after a mediocre outing against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 — Henry finished the week as the RB22 in Half-PPR formats — he's still in your lineup. On the year, the Ravens have given up the 11th-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs. However, the flock gave up a combined 37.5 points to the New England Patriots' tailback group on "Sunday Night Football" and did not look particularly stout up front. This doesn't bode well for a team that gave up 195 yards and a passing touchdown to Henry last January. Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams is likely out for Sunday's matchup, and it's possible that defensive end Calais Campbell will sit, too. As they are arguably the Ravens' two best run defenders, Henry could be on his way to a gigantic day.

Story continues

Jonnu Smith: Start

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Jonnu Smith currently sits as the TE4 in Half-PPR formats. Prior to the season, Smith was considered a late-round flyer, so those that drafted him have been incredibly happy with the result. Last week, Smith was only able to corral two catches for 14 yards but managed to save the day for fantasy owners with a one-yard rushing touchdown. Smith has been touchdown-dependent of late; from Weeks 6 to 9, the Titans tight end has averaged only 2.5 targets per game. That's not enough volume to give fantasy owners a substantial return each week without a touchdown. Proceed with caution, though it is a good sign that Smith received six targets in the Titans' Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The Ravens are the league's 15th-best defense against the tight end position in 2020.

A.J. Brown: Start

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is another member of the "you can't sit him" group. The former Ole Miss Rebel is too prolific a receiver to shelve. Brown served up a dud in Week 10 — mainly due to a bad drop that should've been a long touchdown reception — and no, I'm not bitter. One catch for 21 yards isn't going to cut it for a WR1. Things won't get any easier this week for Arthur Juan. Brown is set to face a Ravens defense that allows only 31.22 PPG to opposing wide receivers, good for the 5th-best number in the league. Thus far, the Ravens have had a relatively easy WR1 road to travel. Brown could be different; he certainly has the talent to change a game quickly in favor of the Titans. This week may not be pretty, but until further notice, Brown is a perpetual locked-in starter.