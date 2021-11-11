Fantasy start or sit Week 10: Julio Jones, Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown

Despite emerging victorious over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, it wasn’t a good game for Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown in terms of fantasy production.

While Tannehill did find the end zone twice (once on the ground), he only threw for 143 yards, rushed for three yards, and threw an interception, his eighth of the season.

Brown struggled with drops and finished with just 42 score-less yards. Jones tallied four catches for 35 yards in his first game back from injury, but remains without a touchdown on the season.

Looking ahead to Week 10, the Titans draw a matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a team that can be beaten through the air.

However, is that fact enough to put either Tannehill, Jones or Brown in your lineup? We’ll discuss as we go over some start or sit advice for the trio going into the Week 10 matchup at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

A.J. Brown: Start

Syndication: The Tennessean

After posting three great games in a row and reverting back to his must-start status, a down performance last Sunday isn’t enough to keep Brown out of your lineup.

Since his rebound, Brown should be started regardless of matchup, but there’s some added confidence for him this week against a Saints defense ceding the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wideouts this season. New Orleans is giving up an average of 1.25 touchdowns per contest, tied for the ninth-most.

Ryan Tannehill: Sit

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Until the Titans get their ground game going without Derrick Henry, opposing defenses don’t have to respect the run, which is bad news for Tannehill, who thrives off of play-action.

Tannehill has a middle-of-the-road matchup against the Saints in Week 10.

New Orleans’ pass defense ranks 27th in passing yards allowed per game, but on the flip side it is also surrendering the ninth-fewest fantasy points per contest to the position.

The biggest reason for the latter mark comes from the fact that the Saints are giving up less than two passing touchdowns per contest and among the fewest quarterback rushing touchdowns in the NFL.

We don’t hate this matchup for Tannehill, but we don’t feel great about telling you to start him, either, especially considering he has struggled for the most part this season and has yet to prove he can carry the load without Henry.

Julio Jones: Sit

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

It was good to see Jones back on the field in Week 9 and make a few catches, but it has been a long time since Jones posted a solid fantasy outing.

You’d have to go all the way back to Week 2 for that, when Jones tallied six catches for 128 yards. Since then, Julio has just 12 catches for 179 yards in four games.

As a result, we’re keeping Jones on the bench this week despite a favorable matchup against a Saints defense permitting the fourth-most fantasy points per contest to wideouts.

Until we see Jones go off, he’s bench fodder.

