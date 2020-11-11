Fantasy start or sit Week 10: Ryan Tannehill, Corey Davis, Adam Humphries

This is a rough week for the Tennessee Titans’ fantasy assets, as quarterback Ryan Tannehill and wide receivers Adam Humphries and Corey Davis face an uphill battle against an elite Indianapolis Colts defense.

Last week against the Chicago Bears, Humphries didn’t suit up, Davis posted a donut and Tannehill posted decent but not great fantasy production. If you thought that was ugly, just consider that the Colts’ defense is even better.

Indianapolis ranks third in the NFL in fewest passing yards, rushing yards and points allowed per game.

But is there any reason to believe Tannehill, Davis and/or Humphries can overcome this situation to have a solid fantasy day? Find out now as we take a look at start or sit advice for each.

Adam Humphries: Sit

Humphries' status for Week 10 is still up in the air due to a concussion, which kept him out of the Week 9 game against the Bears. Even if he suits up, Humphries is best left on the bench, as the Titans have a lot of mouths to feed in the passing game and the Colts are giving up the 10th-fewest fantasy points per contest to receivers in 2020.

Corey Davis: Sit

We seem to be getting it wrong with Davis a lot recently. When we tell you to start him, he puts up a dud. When we tell you to sit him, he goes off. This week, we're leaving him on the bench. After posting a donut last week, it's hard to argue for starting Davis, even though he's been fairly consistent this season. This isn't an easy matchup, either, as the Colts are ceding the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to wideouts and Davis could see plenty of Xavier Rhodes this week.

Ryan Tannehill: Sit

For the first time this season, we're telling you to sit Tannehill. The Titans quarterback faces a difficult matchup against a Colts defense that is surrendering the fewest fantasy points per game to the position. Granted, Tannehill consistently provides a safe floor, but he has not looked good the past three games and there's no reason to believe he'll snap out of his funk against an elite defense. So, if you have another quarterback with a better matchup, roll with them instead. If not, Tannehill will likely give at least decent production, but he doesn't have much upside.