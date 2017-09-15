Fantasy Sits/Starts; covering one player for every team in Week 2

Start Chris Hogan, who’s up against a New Orleans secondary that was gashed for 7.9 YPA last season (and 10.8 to Sam Bradford in Week 1) and should see more action in a game with an over/under of 56 points with Danny Amendola likely to be out. Hogan is a top-25 wide receiver on my board this week.

Start Ted Ginn in what projects to surely be a shootout, and the Pats’ defense was unimpressive last week. With Willie Snead still suspended, look for Ginn to haul in at least one bomb Sunday.

Sit Eric Decker, who got eight yards on 10 targets during his Tennessee debut and looks to be fourth in the Titans’ passing pecking order with Corey Davis immediately looking like a future star. The Jags allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers last season and 2.4 YPA in Week 1.

Start Marqise Lee, who’s suddenly Jacksonville’s No. 1 wideout with Allen Robinson out for the year and facing a Titans secondary that yielded the third-most fantasy points to WRs last year.

[Enter the $150K Baller football contest. $10 to play and $15K to 1st place]

Sit Duke Johnson, as he didn’t see a single carry in Week 1 and faces a tough Baltimore front seven.

Start Terrance West, as he should be given a heavy workload with the Ravens eight-point favorites at home against a Browns defense that ceded the second-most fantasy points to running backs in 2016. I have West as a top-15 back in Week 2.

Start Charles Clay, who saw nine targets last week and is going to remain busy with Sammy Watkins gone, starting WRs Jordan Matthews and Zay Jones new to the team and in a game script likely to call for plenty of passes as touchdown underdogs on the road. Carolina allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2016.

Start Kelvin Benjamin with confidence, as while he’s coming off a disappointing season debut with just one catch for 25 yards in a favorable matchup, he remains the team’s dominant red-zone option and should still be treated as a top-15 WR in Week 2.

Start Carson Palmer. It’s possible he’s done, but Indy made Jared Goff look terrific last week, and with no David Johnson, Arizona’s offense is going to have to rely far heavier on Palmer.

Sit Frank Gore, who’s a 34-year-old running back missing Andrew Luck facing an Arizona defense that allowed the fewest fantasy points to running backs last year.

Start Alshon Jeffrey, who’s coming off an extremely disappointing debut with the Eagles (when he was mostly shadowed by Josh Norman) and hasn’t reached 825 receiving yards since 2014. But he’s healthy now, the Chiefs are missing Eric Berry, and he should see double-digit targets Sunday.

Start Alex Smith, who won’t have a better game all season than he did Week 1 but is at home as 5.5-point favorites in a game with a total of 47.5. The Eagles have a strong defense, but Andy Reid once again gets extra time to prepare.

Sit Adam Thielen, who secured 9-of-10 targets for 157 yards in Week 1 and impressed while doing so. But that was in the best matchup possible, and he’s now up against a Steelers defense that allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to WRs last year while traveling on a short week.

Start Le’Veon Bell. Of course no one is benching Bell, but my point here is to load up on him in DFS despite his extremely high price tag and coming off such a horrible Week 1 and facing a tough defense (and talk about him not being used the same in “empty sets”). Load up on Bell this week, as he’s going to have a huge bounce back game.

Start Tarik Cohen. I remain a fan of Jordan Howard, but he had the most drops among running backs last season, and the Bears’ game script suggests they will be playing mostly from behind Sunday. In Week 1 Cohen finished #2 in Juke Rate, #4 in evaded tackles, #3 in fantasy points per opportunity and #1 in yards created per touch. That’s pretty good.

Start Jacquizz Rodgers, who averaged 23.4 touches during his five starts last year, and the Bucs are touchdown favorites. Rodgers is a top-20 RB on my board this week.

Start Jay Cutler, who should have to be throwing plenty playing from behind against a Chargers offense likely to put up a bunch of points Sunday and with Jay Ajayi a bit of a wild card dealing with knee issues yet again.

Start Tyrell Williams, who didn’t have a big Week 1, but that was against the league’s best secondary, and he saw seven targets. The Dolphins yielded the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season.

Read More