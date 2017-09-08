Fantasy Sits and Starts; covering one player for every team

Packers vs. Seahawks: Start Paul Richardson, as the Packers allowed 26 touchdowns to wide receivers last year, which were five more than any other team in football.

Sit Ty Montgomery, as he’s never had more than 16 carries in a game during his career and relies heavily on his receiving skills as a converted WR. The Seahawks are one of only two teams who didn’t allow a receiving touchdown to a running back last year.

Jets vs. Bills: Start Matt Forte, who enters as the Jets’ starter and goal-line back who also catches passes. He’s going to go down as the cheapest back to produce RB2 type numbers in 2017.

Sit Tyrod Taylor, who’s coming off a concussion in a game with close to this week’s lowest total (40) and is missing Sammy Watkins.

Falcons vs. Bears: Start Kendall Wright, who’s cheap in DFS, arguably the best wide receiver on the Bears’ roster (Cameron Meredith is out for the season and Kevin White is a bum) and in a great game script with the Bears having to throw a lot at home facing an Atlanta secondary that allowed the most fantasy points to opposing passers last season.

Start Tevin Coleman, as the Falcons are likely ahead for most of this game with the team’s running backs seeing more action than Matt Ryan during the second half.

Ravens vs. Bengals: Start Danny Woodhead, who’s back to practicing fully and ready to go against a vulnerable Bengals defense.

Sit all Bengals running backs, as it sure appears they plan to open the season in a full-blown committee, and the Ravens allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to the position last season.

Steelers vs. Browns: Start Vance McDonald or Jesse James if you’re in a deep league in need of a tight end, as the Browns yielded an NFL-high 13 touchdowns to the position last year.

Start Corey Coleman, who doesn’t have an easy matchup but is going to see double-digit targets when the Browns are forced to throw a bunch playing from behind. Coleman is going to have a huge breakout in 2017.

Cardinals vs. Lions: Start John Brown, who faces a Lions secondary that gave up an NFL-high 106.5 Passer Rating last season. Aaron Rodgers’ was 104.2.

Sit Ameer Abdullah, as Theo Riddick catches the passes out of Detroit’s backfield, Zach Zenner should get the goal-line work, and Arizona allowed the fewest fantasy points to running backs last season.

Raiders vs. Titans: Start all Oakland receivers, as while the Titans have improved on defense, this unit allowed the third-most fantasy points to wideouts last season, and this game has the second-highest O/U (50.5 points) of the week.

Start Rishard Matthews, who turned 70 targets into 588 yards and six touchdowns over the second half of last season. He should be treated as a top-25 start at WR in Week 1.

Eagles vs. Washington: Start Jamison Crowder, who was top-15 among wide receivers in red-zone looks last year and faces an Eagles defense that ceded the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

Sit all Eagles running backs, as while Washington was vulnerable to the position last season, it’s best to play it safe and see how this situation shakes out with so much uncertainty right now.

Jaguars vs. Texans: Sit Allen Robinson, who got a paltry 5.8 YPT last season and is facing a Houston defense that allowed just 6.6 YPA, which tied for the second fewest in the NFL.

Start C.J. Fiedorowicz, who recently cleared concussion protocol and will serve as a “safety valve” during Tom Savage’s third start of his career.

Colts vs. Rams: Start Todd Gurley, whom I have ranked as a top-five back this week at home against an Indy team that allowed 4.7 YPC last year and is missing Andrew Luck and Vontae Davis. Gurley should go nuts in this setup with his new coaching staff and Sammy Watkins as a threat deep.

Sit T.Y. Hilton, who’s facing a Rams secondary that ceded just 6.7 YPA last season, and Scott Tolzien has a career 2:7 TD:INT ratio.

Panthers vs. 49ers: Start Devin Funchess against a 49ers secondary that allowed the second-most touchdowns (21) to wide receivers last season.

Start Carlos Hyde before he gets hurt and San Francisco turns to the Matt Breida era.

Giants vs. Cowboys: Sit Paul Perkins, whose yet to reach the end zone during his career, had the No. 67 Juke Rate in the NFL last year and is facing a Cowboys defense that allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs in 2016.

