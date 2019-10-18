Fantasy Sit-Start: Lineup advice for every Week 7 game

Sit and start is relative and league dependent, so consider these suggestions more “fliers” and “fades” (note that some are targeted for DFS).

Oakland Raiders @ Green Bay Packers

Start in DFS: Josh Jacobs ($25)

Start: Allen Lazard

Jacobs, who should be fresh coming off a bye, saw 29 touches during Oakland’s last game and will continue to be leaned on heavily with Tyrell Williams unlikely to play. The Packers are a run-funnel defense with a DVOA that ranks fifth against the pass but 26th versus the rush, and Jacobs is a contrarian DFS play as a back on a team entering as underdogs ... If you’re looking for a deep sleeper at tight end, grab Foster Moreau, who was an intriguing dynasty add even before Darren Waller was a late-week addition to the injury report.

The Packers receiving corps is a mess with Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison unlikely to suit up and with Marquez Valdes-Scantling playing compromised at best (and Jimmy Graham looking ready to retire while getting a paltry 0.95 yards per route run). Enter Allen Lazard, who seemingly earned some of Aaron Rodgers’ trust with a TD grab late in last week’s comeback win and could easily lead the Packers in targets Sunday against a pass-funnel Oakland defense. Lazard remains available in more than two-thirds of Yahoo leagues.

Arizona Cardinals @ New York Giants

Start in DFS: Kyler Murray ($30)

Start: Daniel Jones

The Giants defend the run well enough but are a sieve against the pass, so this game sets up favorably for Murray. He’s somewhat quietly been the QB7 in fantasy this year despite a modest seven TD passes, and the rookie is only going to get better. The Giants have ceded the fifth-most fantasy points to QBs this season.

Jones is also worth a start in a battle of rookie quarterbacks, with his team favored in a matchup with one of the highest totals (50.5 points) of the week. Both teams rank top-10 in Pace, and Jones is going to get back reinforcements in Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley. After facing the Vikings and Patriots, Jones will find life much easier against an Arizona defense that’s allowed a 16:0 TD:INT ratio and the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season (although Patrick Peterson returns from suspension).

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts

Start in DFS: TY Hilton ($29), Will Fuller ($21)

Hilton should be closer to 100% coming off a bye, and he gets Jonathan Joseph and company this week, who’ve allowed the second-most fantasy points to his primary side this season. Hilton has averaged 103.2 receiving yards over 14 career games against Houston.

Fuller is having the craziest up-and-down campaign in the league, following a massive three-touchdown game in Week 5 (he was two yards away from scoring five that day) to dropping three would-be scores last week. He’s second in the NFL in air yards, and DeAndre Hopkins just doesn’t look the same right now, so I’m treating Fuller as a top-10 WR in Week 7.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals

Start: Gardner Minshew, Auden Tate

Minshew fell back to earth last week against a New Orleans defense that’s been defending QBs well lately, but he should bounce back against a Bengals secondary that’s ceded the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this year and is now missing its top two corners thanks to injuries.

Over the last four weeks, Tate ranks top-25 in air yards and has a higher WOPR than DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones. He faces a Jacksonville secondary sans Jalen Ramsey that’s been stingier against the slot this season than the perimeter, so don’t be surprised when Tate outperforms teammate Tyler Boyd again Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams @ Atlanta Falcons

Start: Jared Goff, Calvin Ridley

Goff hasn’t been a QB1 in fantasy so far this year, even scoring fewer points than Gardner Minshew, and he typically doesn’t play as well on the road. But last week’s dud can be partially excused by a dominant SF defense, and he gets the opposite this week, as Atlanta ranks 31st in pass defense DVOA (seventh against the run) while allowing a 15:2 TD:INT ratio this season. This game features the highest total of the week (55 points), and I have Goff as a top-three QB in this matchup. I also have Cooper Kupp as the WR1 and Robert Woods as a top-10 WR this week (and make sure Darrell Henderson is rostered in your league).

The Rams have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to Ridley’s primary side this season, and if Jalen Ramsey plays, he’s likely to follow Julio Jones around plenty. Like Atlanta, Los Angeles is much better against the run (fifth in DVOA) than the pass (20th), so this is set up for a ton of scoring via the air Sunday.

Ridley could be the focal point of Atlanta's attack on Sunday. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers @ Washington Redskins

Start: Dante Pettis

Sit: All Redskins

Pettis is finally emerging as SF’s No. 1 wideout, leading the team in snaps last week and even being on the receiving end of praise from Kyle Shanahan for once. Deebo Samuel is banged up and looks unlikely to play this week, so Pettis should see increased targets against a Washington secondary that’s yielded the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Terry McLaurin is admittedly tough to sit at this point, but he’s the only Washington player even worth considering using in fantasy lineups against a San Francisco defense that sports the league’s highest 3&Out% and is on pace to allow the fewest passing yards since 1982. The 49ers have shut down some of the league’s best wide receivers this season, thanks in no small part to Nick Bosa easily leading the NFL in pressure rate.

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills

Sit: All Dolphins

Start: Frank Gore

Maybe Ryan Fitzpatrick injects some life into Miami’s offense, but they have a tough task traveling to Buffalo to face the Bills coming off a bye. Few teams are stingier against wide receivers than Buffalo, who come in ranked No. 3 in defense DVOA.

Speaking of defense DVOA, the Dolphins enter ranked last, and the game script figures to call for plenty of Gore runs (revenge game!) with the Bills 17-point home favorites. Devin Singletary and Duke Williams (sleeper alert) are two other fliers worth using in deeper formats this week.

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions

Sit: Kirk Cousins

Start: Marvin Jones

Cousins is coming off a monstrous game, but he should return to being mostly a caretaker without a ton of volume Sunday against a Lions defense that hasn’t been especially friendly to quarterbacks.

Jones has been quiet lately but remains Detroit’s clear WR2 and gets a Minnesota defense that’s strong against the run while allowing the fewest fantasy points to the slot. Moreover, Xavier Rhodes will be all over Kenny Golladay, so Jones should be busier than usual Sunday.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans

Start: Mike Williams

Sit: Corey Davis

The Titans have quieted most receivers this season except for those on Williams’ primary side (where they’ve ceded the sixth-most fantasy points), and he should see a lot of Malcolm Butler on Sunday. Few players are due for more regression than Williams, who, after recording 10 scores on just 66 looks as a rookie, somehow has zero TDs this year despite being tied for the second-most targets inside the 5-yard line and ranking top-12 in air yards (no other receiver in the top-25 is without a score this year). Williams is due to explode, and you’ll want him in your lineup when he does.

Davis has been outshined by rookie teammate A.J. Brown this season and is likely to be shadowed this week by Casey Hayward on a Chargers defense that’s limited outside receivers to the second-fewest fantasy points over the last month.

Baltimore Ravens @ Seattle Seahawks

Start in DFS: Mark Andrews ($22)

Start: DK Metcalf

Andrews should be locked into fantasy lineups as one of the few bright spots among tight ends, and he’s an especially intriguing DFS start this week with Marquise Brown still hobbled and in a projected high-scoring game (48.5 points) against a Seattle defense that’s been among the most vulnerable to fantasy tight ends lately (and with Travis Kelce not playing during the main slate).

Metcalf remains among the league leaders in end-zone targets and should immediately see a bunch of newcomer Marcus Peters, who’s struggled in coverage this season. There should be a lot of points scored in this game, and with Marlon Humphrey assigned to Tyler Lockett and Will Dissly out, Metcalf should be busier than usual.

New Orleans Saints @ Chicago Bears

Start: Latavius Murray, Anthony Miller

Murray should only be started if Alvin Kamara is ruled out (or looks to be severely limited), which appears increasingly likely thanks to a high-ankle sprain. It’s not an easy matchup in Chicago, but New Orleans enters with arguably an advantage up front, and Murray is capable of handling a big workload on a team that will want to hide its backup QB in a harsh environment. Treat him as a top-15 RB if Kamara is sidelined.

Miller ditched his shoulder harness over the bye and appears ready to cut loose against a Saints defense that’s been gashed for the second-most fantasy points to the slot over the last month (Patrick Robinson will be replacing a suspended P.J. Williams in this game).

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

Start: Jordan Howard, Devin Smith

Howard had scored five touchdowns over his previous three games before being held out of the end zone last week, and he’ll enter Sunday night’s contest with a big advantage running behind Philly’s offensive line. The Cowboys’ 3-0 start came against teams with a collective 3-14 record, and they enter dealing with injuries while being quite vulnerable against the run. Don’t be surprised if Dallas has a new coach next week.

Michael Gallup is the No. 2 wide receiver on my board this week and is a strong DFS ($26) start, while Smith is an upside flier for those in deeper leagues. Smith could start and see plenty of targets Sunday night with Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb banged up against a Philadelphia defense that’s stout against the run (No. 2 in DVOA), yet one that sports an injury-riddled secondary that’s routinely shredded.

New England Patriots @ New York Jets

Start: Ben Watson

Sit: Robby Anderson

The TE position gets thin quick, especially with four teams on bye (mercifully, I’m forced to sit O.J. Howard), and the Pats re-signed Watson, who immediately becomes the team’s best receiving tight end. With Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett both hobbled on an offense missing playmakers, Watson could immediately make an impact at fantasy’s weakest position.

Anderson put up a nice game last week despite a tough matchup thanks to a 92-yard catch, but he gets yet another difficult assignment Monday night versus Stephon Gilmore and a New England defense that’s given up the fewest fantasy points to outside receivers this season. Anderson is about to go on a nice stretch against favorable pass defenses after opening the year with an epic run facing the league’s best shutdown corners, and Sam Darnold’s return is huge, so he’ll be someone to attempt to buy low on after Monday night.

