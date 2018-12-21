Fantasy Sit-Start: Lineup advice for every Week 16 game

Washington Redskins vs. Tennessee Titans

Start: Derrick Henry in DFS

Sit: Adrian Peterson

Over the last two weeks, Henry has run for 408 yards and six touchdowns, a span in which he’s compiled a whopping 17 red-zone carries. He’s third in the NFL in YPC after contact this season and gets a Washington run defense that ranks 29th in DVOA. I have Henry as the No. 4 RB this week, and he’s a good reason to play DFS on Saturday. He’s about to complete an epic run throughout the fantasy playoffs that came out of nowhere.

Will Derrick Henry continue to hammer a statement stamp on the end of the fantasy football season? (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

If you remove his 90-yard carry, Peterson has 75 rushing yards on 37 attempts over the last three games. Washington is 10-point underdogs, and Tennessee has ceded the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. Peterson shouldn’t be used during fantasy championships.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Start: Lamar Jackson

Sit: Philip Rivers

The Chargers’ defense isn’t a pushover, but they can be run on, and Jackson is averaging 85.4 rushing yards on 17.2 carries over five starts. The quarterback landscape isn’t great this week with league-wide totals down.

Rivers is rightfully in the MVP conversation, but the Chargers run the slowest pace in the NFL, and Baltimore has yielded the second-fewest fantasy points to QBs this year. With Melvin Gordon also looking healthier than Keenan Allen, Rivers is a candidate for benches this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Start: Ezekiel Elliott in DFS

Sit: Peyton Barber

Elliott is averaging 30 touches over the last six games and is due to explode. After not scoring the last two weeks despite heavy workloads (and 21 targets), he’s now up against the 31st-ranked run defense in DVOA. Expect Elliott to be the most popular DFS play in Week 16 — and with good reason.

Barber’s scored in four of the last five games, but he’s averaged just 3.3 YPC over the last four contests, is ignored in the passing game, and faces a Dallas defense that’s tough against the run, especially at home.

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Start: Robert Foster

Sit: Rob Gronkowski

The guess here is Stephon Gilmore shadows Zay Jones, which would be good news for fantasy owners of Foster, who’s eclipsed 90 yards in four of the last five games. He ranks in the top-10 in fantasy points per target and first in average target distance this season. Buffalo should have to throw plenty in the second half playing catch up.

Targets opened with Josh Gordon’s departure, but New England should have little trouble beating Buffalo with their backs and Julian Edelman in the slot, where the Bills’ otherwise strong secondary is vulnerable. Meanwhile, Gronkowski continues to look slow and now gets a tough matchup.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Start: Calvin Ridley, Christian McCaffrey in DFS

Ridley’s slowed down in a big way since an early season explosion but saw seven targets last week. He faces a Carolina defense this week that defends the run well but has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to his primary side this season.

McCaffrey rested a day during practice this week in preparation for another big workload with Cam Newton finally shelved. While Carolina’s QB situation remains in question, at least defenses have to respect the deep ball now unlike with the recent version of Newton. CMC gets a Falcons defense that’s allowed NFL-highs in running back receptions and receiving yards this season, so pay up for him in DFS.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins

Start: Dede Westbrook, Kalen Ballage

Westbrook has scored in three of the past four games and has led Jacksonville in targets in each of the last two. The Dolphins have yielded the fifth-most fantasy points against the slot over the last month.

Ballage remains mostly an unknown outside of last week’s 75-yard carry, but he’s Miami’s new workhorse with Frank Gore out and the team refusing to give Kenyan Drake more than a handful of touches. Ballage has good speed, should benefit from favorable game flow and gets a Jacksonville defense that’s been beatable on the ground lately.

New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts

Start: Evan Engram, Marlon Mack in DFS

Engram saw a season-high 12 targets last week and should remain busy Sunday with Odell Beckham again unlikely to suit up. Few teams have struggled covering tight ends more than the Colts over the last five weeks.

Mack exploded for 139 rushing yards with two touchdowns last week against a Cowboys defense that entered completely shutting down the run. He now gets a Giants front seven that’s been a welcome mat for running backs over the last five weeks.

Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Start: DeAndre Hopkins in DFS, Nick Foles

Hopkins has an ideal setup this week with Lamar Miller and Keke Coutee banged up and the Texans likely needing to throw with the Eagles’ offense playing better. Philly also brings in a secondary that’s been gashed for the most fantasy points to Hopkins’ primary side over the last eight weeks, so he’s the top wide receiver play in Week 16.

Foles got 8.7 YPA last week, when suddenly the Eagles’ offense looked better while finally targeting Alshon Jeffery downfield. He now gets a funnel Houston defense (No. 2 run DVOA) that’s been sneakily welcoming to fantasy quarterbacks over the last five weeks. I have Foles as a borderline QB1 this week, so he’s a bargain to target in DFS.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Start: Kirk Cousins

Sit: Kenny Golladay

Cousins has been disappointing during his first year in Minnesota, but he got 10.2 YPA last week and faces a Detroit defense that’s been stout against the run yet more vulnerable through the air since trading for Damon Harrison. The Lions rank last in the NFL in pass defense DVOA, and with Darius Slay matched up with Stefon Diggs, expect a big bounce back from Adam Thielen this week as well.

Golladay had a nice game (146 yards) last week in a difficult matchup, but it took numerous incredible catches in tight coverage that fantasy owners may have to ask for again with Xavier Rhodes on the docket. Golladay hasn’t scored in any of the past four games without seeing more than eight targets in any of them despite Marvin Jones, Golden Tate and Kerryon Johnson’s absence.

Golladay is a future star, but his tough schedule continues Sunday versus a Minnesota secondary that shuts down receivers.

Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets

Start: Jamaal Williams, Robby Anderson

Williams took over as Green Bay’s lead back and performed well in Chicago after Aaron Jones went down early last week. The Jets have defended the run better lately, but Williams is in the RB2 mix as the feature back in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense, even if he lacks huge upside.

Better late than never for Anderson, who’s scored in back-to-back games and saw a season-high 11 targets last week. He finally seems to be developing chemistry with Sam Darnold. Anderson is big and fast and can do major damage if given the opportunity, and the Packers have yielded the second-most fantasy points to his primary side over the last eight weeks. I have Anderson as a top-15 wide receiver in Week 16. He’s a bargain in DFS at his price as well.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Start: Nick Chubb in DFS

Sit: John Ross

If you don’t want to pay up for the very top backs this week, Chubb is a good pivot. He’s averaged 5.8 YPC at home this season, and the Browns are 8.5-point favorites against a Bengals team that’s ceded the second-most fantasy points to running backs. There’s the quite-possibly real Hue Jackson-revenge factor going on here as well.

There’s some intrigue to using Ross with Tyler Boyd likely out, but he’s been incredibly inefficient (ranking 92nd out of 93 qualified receivers in yards per route run) and will likely be shadowed by Denzel Ward, who’s expected to return Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Sit: Jared Goff, Larry Fitzgerald

Goff entered the Rams’ bye getting 9.3 YPA with a 26:6 TD:INT ratio but has gotten 5.5 YPA with a 1:7 TD:INT ratio over three games since. He’ll now travel to face a Cardinals defense that’s allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. With Todd Gurley also banged up and Brandin Cooks matched up with Patrick Peterson, Josh Reynolds and John Kelly are sleepers.

Fitzgerald has surpassed 85 yards just once this season, and he gets a Rams secondary that’s gone from getting beaten badly by the slot to shutting it down completely. Nickell Robey-Coleman and company have ceded the second-fewest fantasy points to the position over the last month.

Larry Fitzgerald has been held back by a sub-par offense this season and gets a tough matchup in Week 16. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers

Start: Dante Pettis

Sit: Jordan Howard

It’s not the easiest matchup, but Pettis has emerged as San Francisco’s clear No. 1 wide receiver. He’s averaged 84.5 yards and 1.0 touchdowns over the last four games. After a slow start to his rookie year, Pettis ranks first among all receivers in target separation and is in the top-five in fantasy points per target.

Howard is coming off a couple of good games, but he’s overly dependent on game script. This is a tough spot for Chicago to travel to face a 49ers team playing much better lately (including against the run).

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints

Start: Antonio Brown in DFS, Keith Kirkwood

Brown has had a bit of a disappointing season, but the Saints have allowed the most fantasy points to his primary side over the last month. He could be extra busy Sunday with JuJu Smith-Schuster dealing with a groin injury.

Kirkwood hasn’t seen more than three targets in a game in a month, so he’s more of a deep flier or cheap DFS option. That said, Pittsburgh has been burned for the second-most fantasy points against the slot this season. Drews Brees has gotten 9.8 YPA with a 20:1 TD:INT ratio over six home games this year, so the Saints should have no trouble scoring Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks

Start: Damien Williams, Russell Wilson

Spencer Ware may return, but he’s remained limited in practice this week. Williams earned himself a bigger share of KC’s RB workload regardless with his performance last week. The Seahawks are middling against the run, and the Chiefs’ system keeps producing strong numbers for whoever lines up in their backfield.

Wilson’s fantasy value has suffered thanks to Seattle’s slow pace and run-heavy play calling, but he’s been remarkably efficient while being unlucky in not having to run for a TD yet. He should have to throw more than usual in a high-scoring script Sunday night. The Chiefs can score on offense quickly, and they’ve allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Wilson is my No. 2 QB in Week 16.

Denver Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders

Start: Courtland Sutton, Jared Cook

Sutton has failed to live up to expectations since Demaryius Thomas was traded, even giving way to DaeSean Hamilton after Emmanuel Sanders went down. But there’s still good upside with Sutton, who may very well realize it Monday night against Daryl Worley, whose 0.46 fantasy points per pass route allowed ranks among the worst at the statistic.

Cook is coming off a dud but was on a roll beforehand. He now faces a Denver defense that’s been burned for the third-most fantasy points by tight ends this season. Cook also has massive splits this year, averaging 29.4 yards on the road and 91.7 (with four touchdowns) at home, where the Raiders might be playing their final game at the Oakland Coliseum on Monday night.

