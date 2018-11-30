Fantasy Sit-Start: Lineup advice for every Week 13 game

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Start: Eric Ebron, T.J. Yeldon

Ebron’s already up to 12 touchdowns on the year and will see more targets with Jack Doyle out for the season. Andrew Luck has tossed at least three touchdowns in eight straight games and loves throwing to tight ends. Ebron ranks third at the position in air yards and leads all of the NFL in end zone targets (15).

The Colts have shutdown receivers over the last month, and Yeldon figures to see most of the passing down work with Leonard Fournette suspended. Yeldon’s the preferred play over Carlos Hyde, who’s arguably the league’s worst blocking back and averaging a lowly 2.4 YPC after contact this season.

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Start: D.J. Moore, Cameron Brate

Moore has secured 15-of-17 targets for 248 yards and a score over the last two weeks. He gets a Tampa Bay pass defense that ranks last in DVOA this season. Moore ranks sixth in yards per route run (sandwiched between Tyreek Hill and DeAndre Hopkins) and seventh in fantasy points per target, so the rookie is a strong start this week.

Brate scored last week but otherwise saw just four targets for 26 yards, so maybe the DFS community won’t be quite so high on him. He’s still looking at a great opportunity with no O.J. Howard and on an offense on pace to shatter the NFL record for passing yards this season. Moreover, Carolina ranks 30th in DVOA versus tight ends.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons

Start: Lamar Jackson

Sit: Calvin Ridley

Jackson threw a couple picks last week but continued to do damage with his legs. He now gets an Atlanta defense that ranks last in DVOA, struggling to stop the run while also allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. The turf in Atlanta should highlight Jackson’s speed, making him a borderline QB1 in Week 13.

Ridley has six touchdowns in six home games this year, but his targets have been inconsistent (last week marked the first time he’s seen double digits in a game) and he faces a tough Baltimore secondary that’s limited perimeter receivers to the second-fewest fantasy points this year.

It’s unlikely that Lamar Jackson proceeds with caution against the exploitable Falcons defense. (AP Photo)

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans

Start: Demaryius Thomas

Sit: Jarvis Landry

Thomas showed signs of life last week with two scores and now gets a Browns secondary that’s allowed the most fantasy points to his primary side over the last four weeks. Meanwhile, Keke Coutee continues to battle hamstring issues while DeAndre Hopkins should see a lot of Denzel Ward coverage.

Given his target share and favorable matchups, Landry has been one of fantasy football’s bigger busts this season. He’s continued to disappoint the last two weeks even when Baker Mayfield went off, so he can be ignored especially when facing the league’s No. 2 ranked pass defense DVOA (conversely, David Njoku has a plus matchup, as Houston ranks 31st in DVOA versus tight ends).

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Start: Robert Foster, Kenyan Drake

Foster has come out of nowhere to post 199 receiving yards and a score over his last two games, finally giving Buffalo an interesting receiver for fantasy purposes. A former top recruit at Alabama with 4.4 speed, Foster’s an intriguing, cheap DFS option.

Drake is coming off a two-TD game and should be the centerpiece of Miami’s offense against a Buffalo defense that ranks first in pass DVOA yet is middling against the run.

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants

Start: Taylor Gabriel

Sit: Saquon Barkley in DFS

Gabriel has seen 17 targets over the last two weeks and has yet to commit a drop this season. He gets a plus matchup this week when he should see plenty of Janoris Jenkins, who’s helped the Giants surrender the second-most fantasy points to Gabriel’s primary side this season.

Barkley is already the NFL’s best back, but he’s up against the league’s best defense this week. Chicago has limited RBs to just 67.4 rushing yards per game this season (and bring in the No. 1 ranked run defense DVOA). There are better options to pay up for at running back this week.

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Start: Case Keenum, A.J. Green

If you’re in a deep league or wanting to spend down at QB in DFS, look toward Keenum. He’s played mistake-free the last three weeks and gets a Bengals secondary that’s allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

Green is something of a risk playing through a toe injury and with Jeff Driskel throwing to him, but Bradley Roby and company have yielded the most fantasy points to his primary side over the last eight weeks. Moreover, Tyler Boyd should be locked down by Chris Harris in the slot, so the matchup is prime for Green to immediately return to WR1 territory.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

Start: Gerald Everett, Kenny Golladay in DFS

Everett is still mostly getting overlooked despite scoring three touchdowns over the last two games and should continue to be a part of the Rams’ offense with Cooper Kupp out for the season (Darius Slay should shadow Brandin Cooks on Sunday). The Lions enter ranked 26th in DVOA against tight ends this season, so Everett is a sneaky option at a thin position.

Golladay is a repeat offender here because his DFS price still hasn’t caught up to him being a true No. 1 in Detroit. While Aqib Talib’s possible return would hurt, the Rams have a beatable secondary, run a fast pace, and will force Detroit to throw while playing catch up, so Kenny G is in a good spot Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers

Start: Larry Fitzgerald, Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Fitzgerald somehow has three touchdowns on just six targets over the last two weeks, a span in which Josh Rosen has completed only 21 passes. That’s obviously not sustainable, but the red-zone work should continue, and the Packers have struggled against the slot all season. There should be good garbage time in this game with Arizona 14-point underdogs.

Valdes-Scantling has been quiet over the last three weeks, seeing just five targets over the last two. But those have come against tough matchups in Seattle and Minnesota, and MVS gets a much better setup this week. Patrick Peterson should be locked onto Davante Adams, leaving David Amerson (who’s allowed a league-high 0.72 fantasy points per pass route this season) on Valdes-Scantling’s primary side, where Arizona has ceded the sixth-most fantasy points over the last month. MVS is a sleeper in Week 13.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Oakland Raiders

Start: Tyreek Hill in DFS, Jared Cook

Hill has 332 yards and four touchdowns over the last two weeks. He’s set to face an overmatched Daryl Worley, who’s been torched this season for the sixth-most fantasy points per pass route. Hill is the No. 1 WR on my board this week.

Cook has accounted for half of Oakland’s touchdowns over the last two games and continues to be the team’s most consistent receiver this year. He gets a Chiefs secondary that’s allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans

Start: Robby Anderson, Dion Lewis

Be sure to check on Anderson’s availability, but the speedster has upside at a cheap DFS price. No team has struggled defending wideouts more than the Titans over the last five games.

Lewis has averaged just 2.7 YPC over the last four games, but he secured all seven targets last week. He should bounce back in a game Tennessee’s likely to feature its rushing attack as TD favorites at home against an unimposing Jets run defense.

Minnesota Vikings vs. New England Patriots

Start: Kyle Rudolph

Sit: Josh Gordon

Rudolph hasn’t scored since Week 3 amidst a disappointing season, but he saw seven targets last week, and the Pats have struggled mightily against tight ends recently. Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are also both banged up, and Minnesota is going to have to pass plenty to keep up with New England.

The Vikings have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to outside receivers this season, and no team has been tougher on the position over the past five games. Gordon’s old explosiveness has yet to return, and he has a tough matchup this week (although Xavier Rhodes‘ possible absence would help).

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Start: Matt Breida in DFS, David Moore

Breida is tied with Saquon Barkley for the league’s most rushes for 20+ yards despite playing most of the year hurt and in a tough situation. He gets a crumbling Seattle front seven that’s ceded an NFL-high 5.3 YPC this season.

Moore had 103 yards and a score last week and is currently a much bigger threat than a hobbled Doug Baldwin, while Tyler Lockett should see a lot of Richard Sherman on Sunday. The 49ers are decent against the run yet have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to Moore’s primary side this year, so he’s a borderline top-25 WR this week.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Start: Keenan Allen and James Conner in DFS

Allen is having another fine year (ranking fifth in yards per route run) and has tripled his season targets inside the five-yard line over the last two games. He gets a Pittsburgh secondary that’s been burned for the third-most fantasy points to the slot this season. For Austin Ekeler/Justin Jackson talk, check out our latest podcast.

Conner is coming off three straight disappointing performances, but he’s setup to rebound against a Chargers defense that’s far more attackable on the ground than through the air.

Washington Redskins vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Start: Josh Doctson, Josh Adams

Doctson saw a team-high 10 targets during Colt McCoy’s first start last week, and he faces an Eagles secondary that’s beyond decimated by injuries. They’ve also allowed the most fantasy points to his primary side over the last month.

Adams was given 22 carries last week and appears to have taken over as Philly’s lead back. The talented rookie ranks third in the NFL in breakaway percentage, and Washington enters with the 26th ranked run defense DVOA. Adams is going to make a serious fantasy impact down the stretch.

