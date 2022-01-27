Fantasy showdown vs. Seth Meyers 'NFL Slimetime'
The "NFL Slimetime" crew goes head-to-head against Seth Meyers in a Championship Sunday fantasy showdown. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Here's the latest on the New York Giants' search for a new head coach...
Hall of Fame head coach and three-time Super Bowl champion Joe Gibbs threw his support for Washingtons new name and its direction under Ron Rivera.
Eric Weddle and Tom Brady had a funny chat on the field after the Rams beat the Bucs on Sunday
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, who stepped down on Tuesday after 16 seasons, mentioned a mistake he made with a former New England Patriots linebacker among his biggest regrets from his tenure.
Rodgers is 100 percent sure he will never follow in the footsteps of a retired Packers legend.
Michael Lombardi pinpointed one play that probably crushed Tom Brady.
Late-night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers all made jokes about the Green Bay Packers quarterback on Monday night.
Patrick Mahomes called the Chiefs’ win against the Bills one he’ll never forget. So how did he celebrate it?
Kelly Stafford addressed the relationship between former Detroit Lions teammates Matthew Stafford and Ndamukong Suh, after a play during Rams-Bucs.
He may be leaning toward one of these options.
Most viewers were shocked by how quickly the Chiefs moved into field goal range to force overtime after the Bills took a lead with 0:13 left in Sunday’s playoff game. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wasn’t surprised at all. In fact, Kelce was wearing a microphone for NFL Films, and the footage shows that Kelce [more]
Cleveland Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was hired by the Minnesota Vikings as their new GM, ESPN first reported.
Multiple Ravens' players reacted on Twitter to Antonio Brown posting a picture of himself in a Baltimore jersey
The 49ers opened up a roster spot on Tuesday and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu filled it on Wednesday. Sanu has been activated from injured reserve. Sanu injured his knee in Week Nine and was designated for return a few weeks ago. Sanu had 15 catches for 177 yards in eight appearances before his injury. Sanu played [more]
The Cowboys need work up front, and they're gonna get this work in our first mock draft exercise of the 2022 offseason. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Bears have three head coach finalists in Jim Caldwell, Matt Eberflus and Dan Quinn. Here's where they rank on our list.
49ers receiver Deebo Samuel took a helmet to the side of the leg in Saturday’s victory over the Packers. He still played 37 of 54 offensive snaps and had 13 touches for 83 yards and, despite being “sore” on Monday, Samuel is not on the practice report. The 49ers’ practice report was as coach Kyle [more]
The Cincinnati Bengals could use some offensive line help. Do the Houston Texans have a partner to trade LT Laremy Tunsil?
The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams meet for the third time this season, now with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Here is how the 49ers beat the Rams.
Looking back on Joe Burrow’s day in Fort Worth, when he justifiably didn’t express desire to save Cincy