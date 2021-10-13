Fantasy showdown vs. Drew Barrymore 'NFL Slimetime'
Actress Drew Barrymore and the "NFL Slimetime" hosts go head-to-head with Week 6 fantasy picks. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Actress Drew Barrymore and the "NFL Slimetime" hosts go head-to-head with Week 6 fantasy picks. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Raiders, Broncos Wednesday injury report: Johnathan Hankins misses practice with hip injury
Raiders GM Mike Mayock addresses Jon Gruden resignation, Mark Davis still refusing
Las Vegas Raiders coach resigned after emails came to lightAaron Rodgers says language not reflective of league Jon Gruden had been Raiders coach since 2018. Photograph: Cary Edmondson/USA Today Sports There was little sympathy from NFL players past and present on Tuesday for Jon Gruden after his resignation from the Las Vegas Raiders. Gruden quit his post after the release of emails in which he used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language. In one email that came to light on Monday he lamen
Buccaneers rule out three starters for matchup vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football
Former Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Jon Gruden quit Monday as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after the New York Times reported on racist, sexist and homophobic language he used in emails shortly after leaving the Bucs in 2009 with a Super Bowl ring.By Tuesday, he was also removed from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: The emails were discovered in a workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Footbal
Jon Gruden's assertion that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell pressured the Rams to draft Michael Sam was challenged by Jeff Fisher.
Mike Tomlin coached DBs for Jon Gruden's Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2001-2005.
Wilder was dropped three times on his way to another loss against Fury
Former Colts coach Tony Dungy said the additional emails sent by Jon Gruden changed his outlook on whether the coach should remain with the Raiders.
Former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman weighed in on the controversial e-mails sent by Jon Gruden that led to the Las Vegas Raiders head coach's resignation.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur provided a quick injury update on CB Kevin King and OL Elgton Jenkins and Josh Myers.
NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 6 highlighted by Green Bay at Chicago, Arizona at Cleveland, and Dallas at New England.
Hall of Famer Art Shell, a former player and coach with the Raiders, reacts to the damning emails sent by former Raiders coach Jon Gruden.
Here's the Bears' injury report from Wednesday's practice, where Allen Robinson, Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks didn't practice.
Brian Flores is reasonably certain of this much: None of his players will be smoking cigarettes inside the Miami Dolphins locker room at halftime on Sunday. Sunday’s Dolphins game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the third time that Flores coaches an NFL game in London; he was on the New England staffs that won blowouts at Wembley Stadium in 2009 and 2012. Flores served one game as defensive coordinator for the Napoli Briganti, an Italian club team.
Here's the first practice participation/injury report as the Steelers prepare to take on the visiting Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.
Mayock now has control of the Raiders' roster, with Jon Gruden out. But how long will that last for?
Scott Pianowski & Frank Schwab react to Jon Gruden's departure from the Las Vegas Raiders & dole out some betting advice on Week 6's games.
Jennifer Eakins continues to live life on the wild side with some boom-or-bust lineup options for Week 6.
The #49ers ensured three players from their practice squad won't be signed away during the bye week.