Fantasy showdown vs. Darby Camp 'NFL Slimetime'

Aaron Rodgers must have thought he was so clever, saying he was “immunized” in August when asked, directly, if he’d been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Henry Ruggs texted Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow late Monday night while playing Topgolf. Ruggs asked his then teammates to evaluate a video of his golf swing, Carr said. When Carr woke up Tuesday morning, he learned Ruggs was in a serious car wreck. Ruggs since has been charged with DUI resulting in death and [more]
49ers legend Joe Montana has entered the Mac Jones vs. Trey Lance debate with some interesting comments.
Bortles was staring down a double bogey when he got a pretty important call.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he was choked by Vikings safety Harrison Smith after a tackle on Sunday night, and the video appears to back Lamb up. After Smith brought Lamb down at the sideline, Smith’s right arm was on the side of Lamb’s neck, while Smith used his left hand to grab Lamb [more]
Stephon Gilmore met with Patriots reporters Wednesday and explained one part of his tenure in New England that he took issue with.
How can something this sad, and messy, and ugly, keep getting worse? How can the Miami Dolphins possibly be more of a national embarrassment with their hapless mismanagement?
Odell Beckham Jr.'s father is upset with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for not throwing the ball to his wide-open son. Beckham was excused from practice on Wednesday by the Browns, who are now deciding whether to cut ties with the polarizing wide receiver or see if he and Mayfield can move forward together. The latest firestorm involving Beckham came Tuesday when Odell Beckham Sr. shared a video on social media — hours before the trade deadline — highlighting times when Mayfield didn't throw the ball to the three-time Pro Bowler.
Several NFL teams opted to shake up their rosters before Tuesday's trade deadline. But which players and organizations are better off?
The ability of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to hide his vaccination status creates plenty of questions about what the Packers and the league knew, when they knew it, and what they did about it. Specifically, many wonder whether and to what extent Rodgers complied with the COVID protocols applicable to unvaccinated players. As explained previously, [more]
Here are some enticing head coaching candidates the Vikings should consider.
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't addressed the matter head on, but it's clear the Browns wide receiver is none too pleased with Baker Mayfield.
The Panthers could be without two of their most important offensive players when they host the Patriots in Week 9. Here are the latest updates on each player's injury.
Video appears to confirm that Smith had Lamb in a chokehold after a tackle on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers petitioned the NFL about the alternative treatment over the summer but was denied, sources told ESPN.
The Las Vegas Raiders released Henry Ruggs III just hours before the promising young receiver faced an initial court appearance on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. The 22-year-old Ruggs and his passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries that police said did not appear life-threatening after the Chevrolet Corvette he was driving slammed at high speed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. Ruggs “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that did not identify the woman who died, the injuries that Ruggs or his passenger received or name Ruggs’ passenger, who remained hospitalized.
"This is pathetic and disgusting," one Atlanta supporter wrote after the team's victory.
Ahead of Monday's game against the Steelers, the Bears made several roster moves on the active roster and practice squad.
The Rams are thin at wide receiver and they could some depth at the position for the rest of the season. Here are four options.
With Aaron Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19 and set to miss Sunday's game against the Chiefs, all eyes now turn to Packers backup QB Jordan Love.