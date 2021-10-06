Fantasy Showdown vs. Chlo Grace Moretz 'NFL Slimetime'
Watch the Fantasy Showdown vs. actress Chlo Grace Moretz on Nickelodeon's "NFL Slimetime" This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Is this a good landing spot for Smith to succeed?
The Bears liked what they saw from Justin Fields in two and a half games.
Mike McCarthy says the Cowboys weren't trying to send a message to his team by releasing veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday.
Tom Brady enjoys getting revenge against this team every time he gets the chance.
The Cleveland Browns are facing a decision on Baker Mayfield's future with the organization. His recent play might have made that decision a bit tougher.
Stephon Gilmore's arrival in Carolina is cause for celebration for several figures – but not for Tom Brady and several others throughout the NFL.
Brian Belichick reacted to two major coaching errors from the defensive staff over the last two weeks.
Davante Adams and Jaire Alexander are always on All-Pro lists. But the other two Packers players on PFF's first quarter All-Pro team? Big surprises.
NFL Films gave us a peek at the exchange between Tom Brady and Robert Kraft before Sunday night's Week 4 game featuring the Patriots and Buccaneers.
NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 5 highlighted by Buffalo at Kansas City, the Rams at Seattle, and San Francisco at Arizona
Here is the Vikings' initial injury report for Week 5:
The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville is bad. It could get worse. Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi posted an ominous tweet on Tuesday, a day after Meyer addressed during a press conference the social-media uproar over photos and videos of the Jaguars coach with women other than his wife. “According to two Jacksonville sources, there [more]
Tom Brady iniitially had very little to say about the conversation with Bill Belichick.
Important injury updates for the Bengals.
Paige Spiranac made a hole-in-one on Monday and not only had a handful of witnesses, but one was Gary Player.
Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch called much of the reaction to Jaylon Smith’s release “nonsense.”
The Giants had a slew of important players on their injury report Wednesday heading into Week 5.
That didn't take long.
What, exactly, did Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan expect when he hired Urban Meyer and gave him complete control of the team?
Terrelle Pryor has a preliminary hearing Oct. 19.