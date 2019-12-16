Fantasy Semifinals highlighted by no-shows and monstrous performances

Week 15. The fantasy semifinals. As important a week as it gets during the fantasy season. The only week more important, of course, is the fantasy championship in Week 16.

And chances are, most, if not all of the following players played a part in whether you made the title game or whether you were a one-and-done in the fantasy playoffs.

Lamar Jackson is the top player in all of fantasy and is probably going to win NFL MVP. He’s been arguably the most exciting player to watch this season ... but amongst all those positives is the truth of all those fantasy managers who have had to face him throughout the year. And after what he did in Week 15, well ...

I’m out thanks to this guy. pic.twitter.com/vIhnAIfEmF — Blake Bernier (@PxP_Blake) December 16, 2019

Speaking of stars, it’s been a bit of a rocky season for Julio Jones, but he came through in the clutch when it counted:

And speaking of Falcons, the ending of that game was pretty nuts and in the process, Austin Hooper had a touchdown overturned which led to the aforementioned Jones ultimately scoring — and it gave this fantasy manager an unexpected advantage:

On the other side of that matchup, George Kittle went on a rampage (13 catches, 134 yards) and surely helped his fantasy managers. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Deebo Samuel, who, after stringing together a few productive weeks, was pretty much a no-show in Week 15:

This guy. Ended it. pic.twitter.com/YAa67x2OKX — C o l b y C o w a n (@Swaggmore_) December 16, 2019

A couple more no-shows in the fantasy semifinals:

Cook leaving the game is prob going to end my season but Derrick Henry, Deebo, Woods all no showing didn’t help. — Q (@StephenQLane) December 16, 2019

This one just hurts:

My entire team. #1 seed, lowest score of the season. pic.twitter.com/qCIlzRsNy6 — Matt Di Nicolantonio 🍁 (@di_nic) December 16, 2019

But hey Matt, at least you’re not this guy, who had to deal with the likes of Jameis Winston, DeVante Parker, Tyler Lockett, and Julio Jones:

This guy with 240 points ended my season pic.twitter.com/WM1eBQSzQi — Ari Gottlieb (@AriGottlieb) December 16, 2019

Who secured/sunk your championship ticket in Week 15? Let us know in the comments and hit us up @YahooFantasy !