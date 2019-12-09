The Fantasy Rush: Two risky pickups to lift you to the finals...or end your season

An underdog story is beginning to develop as one of Jared's fantasy teams has advanced past the first round of the playoffs. But if he wants to make it all the way, he's going to need to roll the dice on a couple of feast or famine players. On the fourteenth episode of The Fantasy Rush, Yahoo Sports Fantasy Expert Liz Loza investigates what Josh Jacobs' injury means for the Raiders backfield, why a tight end who had one catch for four yards last week might be a difference maker this week, and who on earth would have the audacity to pay $120,000 for a banana duct taped to a wall.

